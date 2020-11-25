REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-CHINA/

China formin to meet Japan's Suga; Beijing's first high-level contact with new PM

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, marking Beijing's first high-level contact with Japan's new leader.

HONGKONG-POLITICS/

Hong Kong's Lam says restoring 'political system from chaos' is priority

HONG KONG, (Reuters) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the government's urgent priority was to restore the Chinese-ruled city's constitutional order and its "political system from chaos".

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Rejecting Trump's foreign policy approach, Biden says 'America is back'

WILMINGTON, (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead" again on the global stage, turning the page on Republican President Donald Trump's "America First" policies as he pledged to work together with the nation's allies.

USA-TRUMP/FLYNN

Trump plans to pardon former aide Michael Flynn -source

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS

JAPAN-ECONOMY/BUDGET

Japan MOF panel urges wise spending, budget balance as focus shifts to post-COVID

TOKYO,(Reuters) - Japan must pursue "wise spending" to back digital transformation and better productivity rather than simply boosting the size of stimulus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an advisory panel to Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday.

NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RBNZ

NZ cenbank to tighten mortgage lending as prospects for negative rates dim

WELLINGTON, (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday said it would re-impose mortgage curbs next year and work with the government on fixing a housing crisis, reinforcing views that deeper cuts to interest rates into negative territory are now less likely.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/NOMINATIONS

Beyonce dominates Grammy nods; snubbed The Weeknd calls process 'corrupt'

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - Beyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favored alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd, who called the process "corrupt."

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/NOMINATIONS-BTS

South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band

SEOUL, (Reuters) - South Korean boy band BTS on Tuesday snagged the first ever Grammy nomination for a K-pop band, taking the worldwide sensation a step closer to winning the music award.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Australian Open delay 'most likely', says state minister

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) - The Australian Open is likely to be delayed by a week or two as negotiations between organisers, the tennis tours and the Victoria government over health measures continue, the state's sports minister said on Wednesday.

CRICKET-ICC/BARCLAY

ICC must deliver world events or sport will suffer, says new chairman

WELLINGTON, (Reuters) - New International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay told Reuters on Wednesday his organisation must deliver their pinnacle events over the next three years or there will be serious financial consequences for the sport.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA (TV)

China holds news briefing about frozen food safety amid COVID

China's National Health Commission holds a news conference about frozen food safety, which will be attended by officials and experts from Administration for Market Regulation, China Customs and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. China has ramped up testing of frozen foods after saying it has repeatedly discovered the coronavirus on imported products and their packaging, triggering mass scale testing of food and related personnel, suspension of certain imports and disruptions to trade flows.

25 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NETHERLANDS-TRAFFIC/CAMERAS (TV)

Dutch deploy mobile phone detection cameras to reduce road fatalities

The Netherlands deploys mobile phone detection cameras on motorways to reduce road fatalities

25 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai protesters rally to demand that king hands back royal assets

Thai anti-government protesters expected to gather outside headquarters of Siam Commercial Bank, in which King Vajiralongkorn holds a major stake, to demand that he hand back royal assets to the people.

25 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

EU-PARLIAMENT/ (PIX)

EU parliament debates with EU Commission chief von der Leyen and EU Council chief Michel

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel address European lawmakers in debate ahead of December EU summit, which is set to focus on the EU budget, climate change and vaccine strategy

25 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BULGARIA (PIX) (TV)

Bulgaria's government to discuss lockdown to contain coronavirus surge

Bulgaria's government will discuss what restrictive measures to adopt to contain the surge in new coronavirus cases that are straining the country's health system. Health Minister has proposed closing of schools, shops and restaurants, while Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has said measures should be balanced as to keep the small and open economy afloat. Several business organisations have already asked for serious financial compensations during the expected lockdown, while protesters who seek to topple the government over corruption will rally in front of the government against the planned restrictions, which they say will hit hundreds of small businesses.

25 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-ITALY (PIX) (TV)

Spanish-Italian summit in Palma de Mallorca

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte hold a bilateral summit in the Balearic city of Palma de Mallorca

25 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LAWYERS-SANCTION (PIX)

Can Trump's lawyers be disciplined for making false claims?

A look at the laws governing legal ethics.

25 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Weekly Austrian cabinet meeting

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler address the media

25 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/

Biden to discuss coronavirus response as Thanksgiving holiday nears

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will give a speech on Wednesday highlighting the challenges facing Americans as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches and the nation faces a surge in coronavirus infections and a wave of unpopular health restrictions.

25 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

WOMEN-ANTIVIOLENCE/COLOMBIA (PIX) (TV)

Colombians march to reject violence against women

Thousands of Colombians are expected to march on Wednesday to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

25 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia says Tigray forces surrendering as it advances on regional capital

Ethiopia's government says forces in Tigray are surrendering as its troops advance toward the state capital, but the Tigrayans say they are resisting. The government has given members of the Tigray People's Liberation Front until Wednesday to lay down their arms before a threatened offensive against Mekelle city, home to half a million people.

25 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/DEBRETSION (PIX)

FACTBOX - Debretsion Gebremichael, head of Ethiopia's Tigrayan forces

Former guerrilla radio operator Debretsion Gebremichael is leading Tigrayan forces fighting Ethiopia's military for control of the mountainous northern region. Here are some facts on Debretsion.

25 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

ASIA-STORM/INDIA (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Cyclone Nivar expected to make landfall in southern India

Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall in the southern India's coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

25 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

WORLD-WORK/CHIHULY

Culture, creativity and civility: Why art leads life

25 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EU-BUDGET/HAHN

Budget commissioner Hahn speaks on EU financing

EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn delivers a keynote speech on "How to Safeguard Sustainable Financing for the EU".

25 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/MINUTES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

FOMC minutes

Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Nov. 4-5.

25 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

MEXICO-VOLARIS/

Interivew with Enrique Beltranena, CEO of Mexican airline Volaris

Interview with Enrique Beltranena, CEO of Mexico's biggest airline Volaris.

25 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT