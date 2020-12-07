REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

'On a knife edge': Britain and EU in last-ditch trade talks

Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, with probably just days left for negotiators to avert a chaotic parting of ways at the end of the year.

Exclusive: U.S. preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown - sources

The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, according to three sources, including a U.S. official familiar with the matter.

Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, latest in Trump's inner circle

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, prompting one state legislature to close for a week after Giuliani visited to try to persuade lawmakers to help reverse Trump's election defeat.

California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns; some sheriffs push back

More than 23 million people in Southern California were preparing on Sunday for the harshest lockdowns in the United States as COVID-19 cases spiked to record levels in the country's most populous state.

Foley-backed blank-check acquisition firm nears $9 billion Paysafe deal

A blank-check acquisition firm backed by veteran investor Bill Foley is nearing a deal to merge with Paysafe, valuing the payments company at around $9 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Airbnb plans to raise price target range for IPO: source

Airbnb Inc has plans to raise the target price range for its initial public offering (IPO) to between $56 and $60 per share, underscoring demand for new U.S. stocks, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Netflix declines to flag up to viewers that 'The Crown' is fiction, UK media reports

U.S. streaming platform Netflix has rejected a call from Britain's culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series "The Crown" to make clear that it is a work of fiction, several British media reported on Sunday.

Australian Christmas tree farms run out as shoppers seek a merrier end to a tough 2020

Christmas tree farms in Australia are already shutting up shop this year, as pandemic-weary consumers eager for some festive joy spurn plastic versions and seek out fresh pine trees to spruce up their homes.

Mayweather to return for exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring in February for an exhibition bout against YouTube personality Logan Paul, the undefeated former world champion announced on Instagram on Sunday.

Golf: Hovland birdies last hole to clinch Mayakoba win

Viktor Hovland rolled in a nerve-jangling 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole to clinch victory at the Mayakoba Classic in rainy Playa del Carmen in Mexico on Sunday.

INSIGHT-Bolsonaro turns to military allies to set Brazil's coronavirus vaccine policy

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's nomination of a military man to be a director at health regulator Anvisa has cast a shadow over the body, and sparked fears from Brasilia to Beijing that the far-right former army captain is tightening his control of the technocratic organ as the global coronavirus vaccine rages.

7 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Ghana votes as candidates pitch route out of economic crisis

Ghana votes in presidential and parliamentary elections on Monday as President Nana Akufo-Addo seeks to fend off a challenge from former president John Mahama amid a pandemic that has halted growth in one of West Africa's economic powerhouses.

7 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Zimbabwe journalist faces trial on charges of inciting violent anti-government protests

A three-day trial of freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono on charges of inciting violent anti-government protests starts in Zimbabwe's capital Harare. Chin'ono denies the charges and says he is being persecuted for exposing corruption in government.

7 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Lessons in strategy and leadership - from chess

"If you're looking at buying a company or investing in a particular area, you're thinking of what moves you can make but also what your competition might do. And what's holistically happening in the ecosystem that can affect you." A Q&A with chess master Alan Trefler of Pegasystems, which he founded in 1983, Trefler turned to three basic things he learned from chess.

7 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EXPLAINER-Trump under oath

Trump faces depositions in defamation cases brought by women who say he sexually assaulted them. A look at these cases and how Trump has fared before in depositions.

7 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Brazil pledge on Amazon forest needed to save EU-Mercosur trade deal - diplomat

Until Brazil makes a political commitment to curbing deforestation in the Amazon, the trade deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur trade bloc will not advance toward ratification in Europe, the EU's envoy in Brasilia says in an interview.

7 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

In Kenya, COVID-19's spread to rural areas spells new threat

The deaths from COVID-19 in Kenya of a refugee, a member of parliament and a coastal man all happened for the same reason: emergency help was hours away. Nearly three quarters of Kenya's ICU beds are in the capital Nairobi and Mombasa, its second-largest city. But the novel coronavirus is spreading outside major cities, into areas where the creaky, underfunded health system is buckling under the pressure.

7 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

Everyone has a home office now. So who's paying for it?

When it comes to the home office, what exactly can you get reimbursed for? What can you deduct on your taxes? And how do you make an airtight case to your boss, for things you think your company should really be paying for?

7 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

New data show depth of downturn

Nine months after a state of emergency was declared to fight the coronavirus pandemic, daily deaths and new infections are hitting new records, hospital capacity is more stretched than ever, and debate over an economic response has devolved into a battle over who deserves help and who doesn't.

New data released this week on state and metro level employment and wages by industry show just how unevenly the economic pain of those first months was spread, and how a crash reminiscent of the Great Depression in New York left workers in Montana collecting about the same amount of wages in the April through June period as they did in from January through February.

7 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

Supreme Court hears Germany's appeal in Nazi art dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court hears Germany's bid to block it from facing a lawsuit in American court over medieval artwork that its former Nazi government pressured Jewish art dealers to sell in the 1930s.

7 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SPORTS

Olympics-IOC Executive Board meeting

The International Olympic Committee holds its executive board in Lausanne. IOC President Thomas will hold a news conference.

7 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT