REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU-DOVER

Britain says thousands of lorries cross Channel after virus testing stepped up

DOVER, England - More than 4,500 lorries, among a huge backlog of trucks stranded for days in the British port of Dover, crossed the Channel on Friday after extra troops were deployed to step up coronavirus testing, a minister said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FRANCE-VARIANT

First case of new COVID variant found in France as cases rise

PARIS - France recorded its first case of the new variant of coronavirus, as the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 mounted in the country, increasing concerns of a new wave of the virus hitting the euro zone's second-biggest economy.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP

Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill

PALM BEACH, Fla/WASHINGTON - Millions of Americans saw their jobless benefits expire on Saturday after U.S. President Donald Trump refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, protesting that it did not do enough to help everyday people.

TENNESSEE-BLAST

Motor home explodes in Nashville, possible human remains found near site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A motor home parked on a street exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday, moments after a recorded message emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police called an "intentional act" in the heart of America's country music capital.

BUSINESS

USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING-RETURNS

Next up for retailers: A big wave of gift returns

NEW YORK - As shoppers tuck their final Christmas presents under the tree, U.S. retailers are bracing for a record-setting flood of returns of online gifts bought during the deadly surge in coronavirus cases.

BOEING-737MAX-AIR-CANADA

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

An Air Canada Boeing Co 737-8 Max en route between Arizona and Montreal with three crew members on board suffered an engine issue that forced the crew to divert the aircraft to Tucson, Arizona, the Canadian airline company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-MICHAEL-JACKSON

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

LOS ANGELES - Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there.

PEOPLE-KEVIN-SPACEY

Kevin Spacey, actor accused of sexual misconduct, posts video for 'suffering' people

LOS ANGELES - Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey on Thursday appealed to people who were struggling with shame or depression not to take their own lives.

SPORTS

AMERICAN-FOOTBALL-NFL-KAMARA

Saints' Kamara scores six rushing TDs, equals single game record

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied the National Football League (NFL) record for rushing touchdowns in a single game when he crossed the line six times in the Saints' 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GOLF-NORMAN

Golf: Australian great Norman in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms

Australian golfing great Greg Norman has been hospitalised in the United States showing COVID-19 symptoms.