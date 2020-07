Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Asia ramps up coronavirus curbs as new clusters erupt

SYDNEY/TOKYO (Reuters) - Australian states tightened borders and restricted pub visits on Tuesday, while Disney prepared to close its Hong Kong theme park and Japan stepped up tracing as a jump in novel coronavirus cases across Asia fanned fears of a second wave of infections.

U.S. rejects China's claims in South China Sea, adding to tensions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rejected China's disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea, a move that Beijing criticized as inciting tensions in the region and which highlighted an increasingly testy relationship.

California shuts down businesses, schools as coronavirus outbreak grows

SACRAMENTO (Reuters) - California's governor on Monday clamped new restrictions on businesses as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations soared, and the state's two largest school districts, in Los Angeles and San Diego, said children would be made to stay home in August.

U.S. appeals court upholds block on first federal executions in 17 years

A U.S. appeals court rejected on Monday a request by the justice department to overturn a lower court's block on the first federal executions in 17 years while legal challenges to the lethal-injection protocol continue.

China June exports unexpectedly rise as economies reopen, imports up

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's exports unexpectedly rose in June as overseas economies reopened after lockdowns, while imports grew for the first time this year, reinforcing views the recovery from the pandemic is gaining traction in the world's second-largest economy.

Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans to soon scrap a 2013 agreement between U.S. and Chinese auditing authorities, a senior State Department official said, a move that could foreshadow a broader crackdown on U.S.-listed Chinese firms under fire for sidestepping American disclosure rules.

Body of missing 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera found in California lake, sheriff says

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A body recovered from a lake in California is that of missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, officials said on Monday.

Masks, cameras, action! Film production restarts in California

POMONA, Calif. (Reuters) - Filming crews are beginning to tentatively return to set in California, after a hiatus forced on the industry by the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL's Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo

The U.S. National Football League's Washington team announced on Monday it will retire its Redskins name and logo, which it has used since 1933 but which has long been criticized as racist by Native American rights groups.

PGA Tour to finish season with no spectators amid COVID-19 The PGA Tour will conduct the rest of its season without fans after the circuit's three playoff events announced on Monday that they will be contested without spectators due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Comcast bets on ads with launch of Peacock streaming service

Comcast launches its long-awaited Peacock streaming service nationwide on July 15, betting that viewers will embrace a free, ad-supported option in a market dominated by subscriptions.

14 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Nigeria seeks in UK court right to challenge $10 bln P&ID case

The Nigerian government asks a London court to let the country challenge a $10 billion arbitration award to Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) for a failed gas project using new evidence, despite Nigerian lawyers having missed the window of appeal in 2017.

14 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

South African Airways creditors meet to vote on restructuring plan

Creditors meet to vote on a restructuring plan for struggling South African Airways (SAA). The plan envisages scaling back SAA's operations before ramping them up gradually as disruption linked to the coronavirus pandemic eases, but the South African government needs to find at least 10 billion rand of new funds for it to work.

14 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Prominent Democrats press Fed, Treasury to aid states, citing racial inequality

With the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress far from agreement on how or even whether to give more aid to states and cities reeling from revenue loss during the coronavirus crisis, three U.S. Senate Democrats are appealing to the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve to do more to help in the meantime.

14 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

FOCUS-TikTok's U.S. users prepare for life without the video app

Threats of a U.S. ban on TikTok set off a wave of panic among its devoted user base, who are already plotting backup plans on other platforms. Rivals Triller, Byte and Dubsmash, whose downloads spiked after the news, are beginning to proactively poach users.

14 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Central bank bond buying auction results

14 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

JPMorgan Chase reports second quarter earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co is expected to report that it took another several-billion-dollar charge to build its credit reserves for loans that could potentially go bad in the second quarter when it reports earnings before the bell on Tuesday.

14 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

Boeing reports June orders and deliveries

Boeing is expected to report a fall in monthly deliveries, as coronavirus-led travel bans hurt aircraft demand forcing several carriers to defer jet shipments.

14 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks to Rotary Club of Charlotte, N.C.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives brief remarks before a virtual meeting of the Rotary Club of Charlotte (N.C.).

14 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

14 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before webinar series, "Perspectives on the Pandemic" hosted by the National Association for Business Economics.

14 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks to Mortgage Bankers Association event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks via conference call on "Affordable Rental Housing and Affordable Homeownership" before the Mortgage Bankers Association Advisory Council.

14 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on U.S. economy

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the Economic Club of New York, via Zoom.

14 Jul 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on Impact of COVID-19 on Communities and Small Businesses

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "The Impact of COVID-19 on Communities and Small Businesses" before a Federal Reserve Connection Communities virtual event.

14 Jul 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

South Africa's Distell plays chess to beat lockdown wine glut

At a centuries-old vineyard overlooked by South Africa's Drakenstein mountain, the country's biggest single wine exporter Distell is battling a problem of plenty. Prestigious wines are bottled at the vineyard in Paarl, just outside Cape Town, and shipped locally and worldwide.

14 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

Nigerian virus hunters in race to contain COVID-19 in Africa's giant

Early one evening, Folasade Fadare and her team of four disease hunters piled into a van and headed for Okegun, a rural community of farmers and factory workers, down a narrow potholed road in eastern Lagos state.

14 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

UAE's Mars explorer to launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center

The United Arab Emirates' Mars explorer will launch from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, Japan, in the first Arab mission to Mars.

15 Jul 16:51 ET / 20:51 GMT

With U.S. Senate in play, voters in Alabama, Maine and Texas pick candidates

Nominating contests on Tuesday will help set the stage for the contest for control of the U.S. Senate when voters in Alabama, Maine and Texas pick challengers to embattled incumbents.

14 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Biden to lay out plans for clean energy investments

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday will lay out his plans for a "clean energy future," part of his "Build Back Better" economic recovery plan aimed at countering President Donald Trump's advantage with American voters on the issue of the economy.

14 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

Long legal battle by Jeffrey Epstein victims could sink Maxwell's defense

JULY 14 (REUTERS) - Women who say they were victims of Jeffrey Epstein have spent 12 years trying to undo an unusual plea deal that spared the deceased financier from federal prison.

14 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Turkey's Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting set to to focus on Libya, Syria and Hagia Sophia

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a meeting of the cabinet of ministers which is expected to deal with issues such as efforts for a ceasefire in Libya, Syria and the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

14 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-The mobilizing power of the BTS Army

Interactive graphic on how the South Korean band's fanbase – known as ARMY – raised over $1 million for Black Lives Matter, mostly in just one day.

15 Jul 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT