TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-MACRON

Macron tests positive for COVID-19, European leaders rush for tests

President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days.

NIGERIA-SECURITY-KIDNAPPINGS

Nigerian security forces rescue more than 300 schoolboys kidnapped by gunmen

Security forces on Thursday rescued nearly 350 schoolboys who had been kidnapped in northwestern Nigeria and taken into a vast forest, the governor of Katsina state said, bringing relief to many families.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN

With climate change focus, Biden filling environmental, interior posts

President-elect Joe Biden tapped North Carolina's top environmental regulator, Michael Regan, as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief and Democratic congresswoman Deb Haaland as interior secretary as he builds his team to combat climate change and safeguard the environment.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-MODERNA

U.S. FDA advisory panel sets stage for Moderna vaccine authorization

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will "rapidly" work towards granting emergency approval of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on Thursday.

BUSINESS

USA-CHINA/SANCTIONS

Exclusive-U.S. to blacklist dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, sources say

The United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC, to a trade blacklist on Friday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ

BOJ to look at more effective ways of hitting price goal, extends fund scheme

The Bank of Japan on Friday unveiled a plan to probe more effective ways to achieve its 2% inflation target, following in the foot steps of its U.S. and European counterparts as a renewed spike in inflections threatened to derail a fragile recovery.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store after backlash

Sony Corp said on Friday it is pulling CD Projekt SA's Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after gamers complained that the flagship title was rife with bugs.

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-MUSIC

'#ChangeMusic' plan aims to give Black artists bigger clout

The organizers of the Grammy awards on Thursday launched an initiative to elevate Black voices at all levels of the music industry and ensure that Black artists are fairly compensated for their work.

SPORTS

SOCCER-FIFA/AWARDS

Lewandowski beats Messi and Ronaldo to FIFA Best Player Award

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski was named The Best FIFA Men's Player 2020 on Thursday, beating off competition from last year's winner Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL/LUNDQVIST

Capitals' Lundqvist to miss next season due to heart condition

Washington Capitals goaltender Henrik Lundqvist will miss the 2021 NHL season due to a heart condition, he said on Thursday.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

INDONESIA-SECURITY/ISLAMIST-PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric protest over his detention

Thousands of supporters of Indonesian fireband Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab are expected to protest in front of the national palace over his detention on suspicion of breaching coronavirus restrictions by staging several mass gatherings since his return from self-exile last month.

18 Dec 01:50 ET / 06:50 GMT

NIGERIA-SECURITY/KIDNAPPINGS (PIX) (TV)

Families wait to be reunited with freed Nigerian schoolboys

Nearly 350 kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys are expected to be reunited with their families on Monday after security forces rescued them from a vast forest in the north of the country. Hours before the release a video started circulating online purportedly showing Islamist militants from Boko Haram with some of the boys.

18 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

WORLD-WORK/GODADDY (PIX)

GoDaddy's new CEO on leadership in 2020" 'Change is a tiger'

"Change is a tiger," says Aman Bhutani, who joined GoDaddy as CEO in September 2019 from Expedia. Here are his lessons in leadership.

18 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/JOBS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Billions for bar service? Fed bond buying now tied to service sector rebound

As housing starts surged in November, keeping builders and contractors on the job, consumer spending slumped and in particular the flow of people back to restaurants reversed itself as the coronavirus pandemic intensified.

18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MEDIA-STREAMING/YEAREND (PIX) (TV)

Hollywood's pandemic year rewrites entertainment industry future

Disney, AT&T and Comcast have presented very different visions for the future of entertainment. What unites them is a singular focus on the streaming video business to appeal directly to viewers. What's in store for consumers in 2021?

18 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans gives welcome remarks at virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gives welcome remarks before virtual Project Hometown "Indianapolis after the Covid-19 Pandemic" event.

18 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on climate change and financial regulation

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Climate Change and Financial Regulation" before virtual event, "The Financial System & Climate Change: A Regulatory Imperative" hosted by the Center for American Progress.

18 Dec 11:10 ET / 16:10 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

FRANCE-ATTACK/TRIAL (TV)

Verdict expected in the trial of Thalys train attacker thwarted by Americans

The suspected Islamist attacker and three accomplices will hear if they are found guilty and know their sentence. The attacker who was overpowered by three U.S. citizens before he killed anyone faces life in jail.

18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MADRID (PIX) (TV)

Miracles don't happen: scientists puzzled by Madrid pandemic slowdown, point to high contagion in first wave

At a time when bars and restaurants are shut down in much of Europe to try and counter a second wave of COVID-19 contagions ahead of Christmas, such scenes of life almost as usual are common across the Spanish capital's bustling bars.

18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TURKEY/SANCTIONS-ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at ceremony, may comment on coronavirus, EU, U.S.

President Tayyip Erdogan speaks by videolink at an opening ceremony and may comment on U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian defence systems, ties with the EU, and efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

18 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

EU-PORTUGAL/

Portugal foreign minister speaks at Irish webinar

Augusto Santos Silva speaks on priorities for his country's presidency of the EU

18 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GAVI (TV)

GAVI vaccine alliance press conf on COVAX vaccine

GAVI vaccine alliance expected to make announcement on the COVAX vaccines pillar of COVID-19 tools accelerator which aims to provide vaccines, drugs and diagnostic tests to low and middle income countries. Latest on plans for delivery of the first doses in 2021.

18 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO regular press briefing with DG on coronavirus pandemic

Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. Focus on migrants, remarks by Antonio Vitorino, director-general of the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration.

18 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT