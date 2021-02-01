REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN

Japan expected to extend COVID-19 state of emergency - sources

Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency on Tuesday to fight the spread of COVID-19 for Tokyo and other areas, three sources with knowledge of the legal procedures said on Monday.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Republicans press Biden to scale back $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

Ten moderate Republican U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to win bipartisan support as Democrats in Congress prepared to push ahead with his plan this week.

USA-CONGRESS/REPUBLICANS

U.S. Republicans grapple with internal divisions as Trump trial looms

U.S. congressional Republicans face a week of reckoning ahead of Donald Trump's second impeachment trial as the former president contends with a deadline to respond to the charges and his party mulls whether to punish Representative Liz Cheney for backing impeachment.

BUSINESS

GLOBAL-ECONOMY

Asian factories show mixed performance as pandemic's pain lingers

Manufacturing in China and Japan suffered in January, while South Korea and Taiwan saw improvement amid a resurgence in coronavirus infections, underscoring the fragile nature of the region's economic recovery.

RETAIL-TRADING

Wall Street gears up for next bout against Reddit traders

Wall Street is gearing up for another week of market mayhem, with signs that the retail frenzy that pumped up the stock prices of the likes of GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is spreading to other assets.

ENTERTAINMENT

SWEDEN-FILM FESTIVAL

Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of one

Scandinavia's biggest film festival is going ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, but will be hosted on an isolated island and admit only one attendee - a healthcare worker, selected from 12,000 applicants.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Tennis-Three people left in Australian Open quarantine

All but three of the Australian Open cohort of more than 1,000 players, coaches and officials have been cleared from quarantine in Melbourne ahead of the Grand Slam, health officials said on Monday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-LIV/REPORT

Soccer-Liverpool back in groove, rivals slip up

Liverpool stayed in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City as Mohamed Salah's double earned them a comfortable 3-1 win at West Ham United but Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur both suffered disappointing defeats on Sunday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRSUSA-CANADA/PIPELINES-ACTIVISTS

Climate activists, labor unions gird for clashes over pipelines

Activists celebrating the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline and other recent court victories are gearing up to fight expansions on several other arteries between the United States and Canada. But they have a foe in trade unions, who are mobilizing as well to make sure projects well in the works are not derailed, lest it cost them even more jobs.

1 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-CANADA/PIPELINES (FACTBOX)

Major North American pipelines delayed for various reasons

Several U.S. and Canadian oil and natural gas pipelines have been delayed in recent years by regulatory and legal fights with states and environmental groups that found problems with permits issued by the Trump administration.

1 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

UGANDA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Uganda's opposition leader to challenge presidential election results in court

Uganda's opposition leader Bobi Wine, who lost in January's presidential election, is due to file a challenge to the results in the Supreme Court on Monday. President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of the vote, extending his 35-year rule as Wine alleged fraud and urged citizens to reject the result.

1 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-SENATORS

Republican Senators who voted against motion to declare impeachment process unconstitutional

Factbox on the five Republican Senators who voted against Rand Paul's motion to declare impeachment process unconstitutional, as these are some of the people who could vote to convict.

1 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Congressional Republicans largely attack impeachment of Trump

After briefly raising concerns about Donald Trump's behavior following deadly storming of Capitol by his followers, congressional Republicans largely return to their default position of defending him, attacking process of impeachment and portraying Democrats' concerns about deadly attack as a simple partisan smear.

1 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ISRAEL-KOSOVO/RELATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Israel and Kosovo to hold virtual ceremony establishing relations

Israel and Kosovo are expected to hold a virtual ceremony to sign an agreement establishing diplomatic relations. The two countries agreed in September to establish ties under a deal brokered by former U.S. President Donald Trump

1 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO-REMITTANCES (PIX) (TV)

Remittance boom tightens bonds of Mexican migrants' U.S. embrace

Alberto Burgos was one of many thousands of Mexican migrants living in the United States who dug deep and sent extra money to family back home to alleviate the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic last year. Growing and tending plants, plus helping to handle their sale at a massive nursery in Alabama, the 35-year-old dipped into savings to send some $400 a week to his village in central Mexico, or about a third more than in 2019, he told Reuters.

1 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/SENATE-MAYORKAS

U.S. Senate expected to vote on Biden homeland secretary Mayorkas, a key figure for Biden's immigration agenda

The U.S. Senate is expected on Monday to vote on the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas to become secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. If confirmed, he would be the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position.

1 Feb 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

RELIGION

TURKEY-RESTORATION/CHURCH (PIX) (TV)

'They talk to me': Greek restorer tends to Istanbul church artefacts

Greek restorer Venizelos Gavrilakis uses microscopes, cotton swabs and a delicate touch to bring artefacts back to life in churches in Istanbul, where concerns have grown about the preservation of its Byzantine history.

1 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND (PIX)

Ireland's publicans-come-undertakers face pandemic pressures

Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Pub, one of about 80 publicans around Ireland who still perform the dual role of local funeral director, spent his afternoon cooking Sunday lunches for collection from his COVID-19 shuttered bar before ditching his chef whites to prepare a coffin for a funeral he was notified of early that morning.

1 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkey's Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting likely to discuss coronavirus situation

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks by video link to provincial congresses of his ruling AK Party (1100 GMT) and then chairs a cabinet meeting (1200 GMT), after which he is expected to hold a news conference.

1 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in country

South Africa expects the flight carrying its first 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive on Monday, boosting efforts to curb a second wave of COVID-19 driven by a more contagious variant.

1 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GREAT-REBOOT/DATA (GRAPHIC)

Maximum employment? What it means post-pandemic may have changed already

The U.S. unemployment rate hit a record low of 3.5% a year ago, but that bit of history comes with a footnote.

1 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FISCAL/CBO

U.S. CBO issues economic projections

The Congressional Budget Office will release An Overview of the Economic Outlook: 2021 to 2031 on Monday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. The report will include a brief description of CBO's latest 10-year economic projections, which are based on laws enacted and administrative actions taken through January 12.

1 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RETAIL-TRADING/TREASURY-YELLEN (PIX)

ANALYSIS-How Yellen can navigate Gamestop saga after taking Wall Street speaking fees

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's speaking fees from Wall Street could make any future engagement in the GameStop Corp trading saga tricky, but there is a path forward should the matter fuel systemic risks needing her direct involvement.

1 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks on U.S. economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks on the U.S. economic outlook before virtual Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research 2021 Economic Outlook Seminar.

1 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated q&a

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual Chicago Council on Global Affairs Economy Series.

1 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks before virtual labor market conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "State of Labor Market Outcomes" before virtual "Uneven Outcomes in the Labor Market: Understanding Trends and Identifying Solutions" event hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, and Philadelphia.

1 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks before virtual labor market conference

1 Feb 15:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-WILDFIRES/EXTREMES (GRAPHIC)

The age of the 'megafire'

Wildfires shattered records across a number of U.S. states in 2020, with scientists and state officials placing much of the blame on global warming. In this data-driven graphics story, Reuters looks back at more than a century of California's infernos -- noting how they've grown in acreage in recent decades – a trend that scientists have linked to effects from climate change.

1 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT