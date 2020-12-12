REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/ 2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU

No deal on Brexit trade 'very very likely', Johnson says

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain is likely to complete its journey out of the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

ISRAEL-USA-MOROCCO

As Israel and Moroccan Jews celebrate new ties, others are critical

RABAT/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Moroccan Jews on Friday celebrated an agreement to normalise relations between the two countries, but the largest party in Morocco's government faced internal wrangling over a move that some Moroccans regard as a betrayal of Palestinians.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FDA-PFIZER

U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The United States said it authorized the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, with the first inoculations expected within days, marking a turning point in a country where the pandemic has killed more than 295,000 people.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

U.S. readies COVID-19 inoculation rollout as regulators OK first vaccine

NEW YORK/INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) -U.S. health authorities, shipping services and hospitals stood ready on Friday to immediately launch a mass-inoculation campaign of unparalleled dimension, as federal regulators granted emergency approval to the first COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINES-BIONTECH

With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The chief executive of Germany's BioNTech SE said the biggest challenge facing it and partner Pfizer Inc now that their COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in the United States will be to scale up manufacturing to meet huge demand.

ORACLE-HEADQUARTERS

Oracle moves headquarters to Texas from Silicon Valley

Business software maker Oracle Corp said on Friday it was moving its corporate headquarters to Austin, Texas from Redwood City, California.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-SHIA-LABEOUF

Actor Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British musician FKA twigs on Friday filed a lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship.

PEOPLE-BARBARA-WINDSOR

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

LONDON (Reuters) - Barbara Windsor, one of Britain's most popular actresses and best known for her roles as pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in the BBC TV soap "EastEnders" and in the bawdy "Carry On" films, has died aged 83.

SPORTS

GOLF-EUROPEAN

Golf: Reed roars into lead at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

American Patrick Reed carded a superb eight-under-par 64 in the second round to take a two-shot lead over Matthew Fitzpatrick at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Friday.

SOCCER-USA-COL-SEA

Soccer: Seasoned Seattle seek third MLS Cup title in five years

Defending champions Seattle Sounders head into the MLS Cup on Saturday against hosts Columbus Crew seeking a third title in five years to rubber stamp their status as the current dominant force in the North American league.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Latest developments in Ethiopia's war in Tigray

Humanitarian agencies are struggling to get aid into Ethiopia's Tigray region, where some 600,000 people were depending on food handouts before fighting erupted last month. Ethiopia's government says it is returning Eritrean refugees to camps in Tigray, a move that prompted concerns from the United Nations refugee agency, which does not have access to the camps.

12 Dec

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/PROTESTS

Pro-Trump groups will march and pray to protest his election loss Saturday

Conservative groups which allege, without evidence, that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S election plan protests nationwide Saturday, including a Washington rally headlined by Donald Trump's recently pardoned former national security adviser.

12 Dec

CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN-SUMMIT (TV)

Britain, France and the UN host a one-day online climate summit

The United Nations, France and Britain host an online climate summit on the fifth anniversary of the U.N. Paris climate agreement -- in a last-ditch bid to have countries meet a deadline to upgrade their emissions-cutting pledges. The organizers aim to inject momentum into global efforts to combat climate change, after this year's planned U.N. climate summit in Glasgow was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

12 Dec