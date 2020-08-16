REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MAURITIUS-ENVIRONMENT-JAPAN Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

(Reuters) - A Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island has broken apart, authorities said on Saturday.

US-USA-IRAN-TRUMP Trump says he probably would not participate in Putin Iran summit

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday all but dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's call for a summit of world leaders to discuss Iran, saying he probably would not participate.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-BROTHER Robert Trump, president's brother who shunned the spotlight, dies

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - Robert Trump, the younger brother of U.S. President Donald Trump and a business executive who avoided the spotlight, died on Saturday night, a day after the president visited him in a New York hospital.

CORONAVIRUS-HEALTH-EDUCATION-NEBRASKA Nebraska school district cancels classes as staff catch coronavirus

(Reuters) - A Nebraska school district said on Saturday it had canceled classes after staff members tested positive for the new coronavirus, the latest state to see instruction disrupted after resuming in-person learning.

BUSINESS

USA-TRUMP-ALIBABA Trump says looking at pressuring other Chinese companies after Bytedance

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he could exert pressure on more Chinese companies such as technology giant Alibaba after he moved to ban TikTok.

CHINA-FINANCE-RISKS China must guard against rebound in shadow lending: regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - China must guard against any rebound in off-balance sheet lending in the so-called shadow banking sector, and must dispose of non-performing assets as soon as possible, the head of the country's banking and insurance regulator said on Sunday.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-SARAJEVO Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The Sarajevo Film Festival will be launched entirely online on Friday after a spike in coronavirus cases forced organisers to cancel plans to stage Europe's first in-person movie fair since the outbreak of the pandemic.

CHILE-HONEY-MELGIBSON Miel Gibson: Chilean honey vendor in sticky situation with Braveheart star

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A pun on the Spanish word for "honey" and the name of one of the world's most famous actors has landed a small scale Chilean vendor in a sticky situation.

SPORTS

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP NHL roundup: Bruins clip 'Canes without Rask Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves in a surprise appearance, while Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins overcame a roster change to win 3-1 in Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon in Toronto.

TENNIS-USOPEN-BENCIC Bencic latest to withdraw from U.S. Open

(Reuters) - World number eight Belinda Bencic has withdrawn from this year's U.S. Open, joining a growing list of players who have decided to skip the tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic.