REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITICS-ABE-RESIGNATION/

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to resign, source says

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to resign, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING-AUSTRALIA/

Australia open to talks over where NZ mosque shooter serves life sentence

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's prime minister said on Friday he was open to discussions over whether Australian mass killer Brenton Tarrant, jailed for life without parole this week for the New Zealand mosque shootings, should serve his sentence in his home country.

U.S.

STORM-LAURA/

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana, kills six, but less damage than forecast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (Reuters) - Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana on Thursday, killing six people and flattening buildings across a wide swatch of the state before moving into Arkansas with heavy rains.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA/

National Guard deployed to Wisconsin city as racism protests continue

KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) - About 150 National Guard troops deployed to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, part of a massive effort to ensure a second night of calm after demonstrations over the police shooting of a Black man that led to the deaths of two people earlier this week.

BUSINESS

USA-MARKETS-FAANGS-ANALYSIS/

U.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors on edge

BOSTON, MA.(Reuters) - U.S. technology giants are increasingly dominating the stock market in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, even as they draw accusations of unfair business practices, and some investors fear the pump is primed for a tech-fueled sell-off.

TESLA-CYBER/

Musk confirms Tesla Nevada factory was target of 'serious' cyberattack

Elon Musk said on Thursday that Tesla Inc's factory in Nevada was a target of a "serious" cybersecurity attack, confirming a media report that claimed an employee of the company helped the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) thwart the attack.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BLACKPINK-SELENA-GOMEZ/

New Blackpink-Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' song and music video released

SEOUL (Reuters) - K-pop power girl group Blackpink and singer-actress Selena Gomez released their eagerly awaited new single "Ice Cream" on Friday to furious fan approval.

MUSIC-LOLA-LENNOX/

Lola Lennox follows in mother Annie's footsteps with single release

LONDON (Reuters) - Having a Grammy award-winning mother setting the standard wasn't always easy for singer Lola Lennox - but any initial intimidation she felt she managed to turn into drive, she said.

SPORTS

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-SPORTS/

NBA ready to resume games after players' racial injustice boycott

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Thursday it hopes to resume play in a day or two after a boycott by players protesting racial injustice and police brutality, while President Donald Trump denounced the league.

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

A week to change my life': Lawlor on European Tour debut

Brendan Lawlor shot a 12-over-par 84 in the first round of the UK Championship but the 22-year-old, who became the first golfer with disabilities to compete on the European Tour on Thursday, said scoring is immaterial in a week that will change his life.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ARCTIC-SHIPPING (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

As Arctic ice melts, polluting ships stream into polar waters

As melting sea ice opens the Arctic to navigation, more ships are plying the loosely regulated polar waters, bringing increasing amounts of climate-warming pollution, a Reuters analysis of new shipping and fuel-consumption data shows.

28 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

Republican convention praise of Trump economy a risky strategy, poll shows

Americans' support for President Donald Trump's management of the economy has slipped, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows, challenging a bedrock reelection argument laid out at the Republican National Convention this week. Much could change in the months ahead, as flu season looms and the U.S. attempts to reopen schools and universities, without eradicating the virus.

28 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

AFRICA-ISLAMISTS/MALI (INSIGHT) (PIX)

INSIGHT-As state weakens in Mali, militants seek to fill the void

A few weeks before military officers overthrew Mali's government in a bloodless coup, a series of meetings in the remote centre of the country underscored just how much the state's grip on power had loosened. Video of one such gathering in the rural commune of Sangha shows leaders from the Dogon and Fulani communities, whose militias have slaughtered hundreds of civilians in tit-for-tat attacks this year, sitting down together and making peace. Even more surprising were the mediators: fighters from al Qaeda's Mali affiliate, who can be seen squatting in the shade with rifles and ammunition belts.

28 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CIMB-RESULTS/

Malaysia's CIMB reports Q2 financial results

Malaysia's second largest lender by asset, CIMB Group Holdings reports its Q2 financial results.

28 Aug 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-FED/JACKSONHOLE-LABOR (PIX)

ANALYSIS-Powell's white collar world led to a Fed put for blue collar jobs

Raised in a white collar Washington D.C. suburb, a product of prep schools, elite colleges, and the 1% world of private equity, Jerome Powell is an unlikely candidate to tilt U.S. monetary policy towards the working class. But just as former Fed chair Paul Volcker changed U.S. central banking to fight inflation in service of the larger economy, so Powell has seized the moment to ease up on that battle and, if a new Fed approach works as expected, register economic gains for a broader set of Americans through more jobs and better wages.

28 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/COVID-STATES (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

U.S. economic recovery hampered by wobbly performance in powerhouse states

The four largest U.S. states have failed to find the sweet spot in balancing health and economics in their responses to the coronavirus epidemic, a drag on the country as a whole.

28 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANADA-BANKS/OUTLOOK

As pandemic relief winds down, Canadian banks brace for new risks, realities

Canadian banks are bracing for higher loan delinquencies and increased uncertainty as the government's pandemic aid programs and loan deferrals end in the next few months, despite expectations for a prolonged and choppy economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Five of the top six banks posted better-than-expected profits this week, helped by strong trading revenues, while customer assistance measures kept a lid on bad loans, but executives warned the future remains challenging.

28 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-BANKS/LAYOFFS

Banks eye layoffs as they plan for recession-era budgets

As Wall Street looks to slash expenses, employees in operations departments, like call centers and IT departments, are expected to face the deepest cuts, consultants, industry insiders and compensation analysts said.

28 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRAZIL-DEFORESTATION/CATTLE (PIX) (TV)

SPECIAL REPORT-One rancher's struggle with deforestation in Brazil's Amazon

A rancher in Brazil sought to ensure none of his cattle come from breeders working illegally cleared rainforest. His effort was entangled by snags that have long hindered order in the Amazon – from lax land registries to weak law enforcement to the opaque workings of Brazil's beef business.

28 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

STORM-LAURA/ENERGY (PIX)

U.S. energy sputters back from Hurricane Laura

Oil companies are sending crews out to offshore platforms and recalling refinery workers as shippers recalling fleets and the U.S. energy sector sputters back from Hurricane Laura.

28 Aug 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

JAPAN-POLITICS/ABE (PIX) (TV)

Japan PM Abe holds a news conference to address his health, discuss COVID-19 policies

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a news conference on Friday in which he is expected to address growing concerns about his health after two recent hospital examinations within a week.

28 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GERMANY-MERKEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Merkel holds annual summer news conference

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds annual summer news conference in Berlin.

28 Aug 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-CONTRAST

ANALYSIS-What the conventions reveal about Biden and Trump's down-the-stretch strategies

The back-to-back nominating conventions that concluded on Thursday night with Trump's stark depiction of an America under Biden ensured that both intend to fight for the sliver of independent and moderate voters in battleground states that decide elections with wildly differing strategies.

28 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/JAMES

NBA star LeBron James emerges as potent political force ahead of U.S. election

NBA star LeBron James has become an increasingly influential political force as issues of racial justice and voter suppression move to the forefront in the November presidential election.

28 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/IMMIGRATION (INSIGHT) (PIX)

Legal hurdles, pandemic would bedevil Biden efforts to undo Trump immigration overhaul

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he will reverse some of President Donald Trump's restrictive immigration policies should he win in November, but the dizzying number of changes could take months or years to undo, according to policy and regulatory experts and people close to the Biden campaign.

28 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-WISCONSIN (TV)

More National Guard troops arrive in Wisconsin; teenager charged in shootings appears court

National Guard troops from four states will arrive in Wisconsin on Friday, hoping to clamp down on the violence that left two dead earlier in the week during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

28 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

FRANCE-MACRON/

Macron holds Q&A with journalists

France's Macron holds Q&A with journalists on domestic and foreign policy. Expect the resurgent coronavirus epidemic, engineering France's economic recovery, Brexit, US elections and Lebanon to be among the topics in focus

28 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/BANNON

Steve Bannon's efforts to bring his fiery brand of populism to Eurpoe fall flat

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon's attempt to export his brand of populism to Europe is on the rocks, according to his partners in Italy and Belgium. The week after Bannon was charged with fraud for his role in an effort to raise money to help build Trump's wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, people working with him said an effort to found an academy for right-wing Roman Catholic activists in Italy faces a criminal inquiry and a project aimed at ending the European Union has quietly closed up shop.

28 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump campaigns in New Hampshire

U.S. President Donald Trump conducts campaign rally in Manchester, N.H.

28 Aug 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

USA-TIKTOK/INFLUENCERS (PIX) (TV)

TikTok influencers say 'everybody is going to take a big hit'

In a luxury mansion in the Hollywood Hills, young TikTok influencers bounced around on a bright sunny morning this week trying out new ideas for zany short form videos that they hope will go viral. They're also feeling concerned about their future.

28 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TELEVISION (PIX)

U.S. networks struggle to fill fall TV slots after coronvirus shutdowns

Reality shows, re-runs and revivals make up most of the television menu this fall as America's top four broadcasters grapple to fill holes in their schedules caused by coronavirus production shutdowns.

28 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NISSAN-GHOSN/ (PIX)

Men accused of helping ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape face U.S. extradition hearing

Two men accused by Japan of helping former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn flee the country while he was awaiting trial on financial charges will urge a U.S. judge to reject the Asian country's extradition request. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell will hear arguments over whether the extradition of U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, would be lawful.

28 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-LAURA/VOLUNTEERS (PIX)

Organized volunteers are changing the face of U.S. disaster response

Volunteer who rush to disasters areas have become a permanent part of U.S. recovery efforts. Groups including Rubicon, Task Force One and the Cajun Navy are changing the face of disaster response, becoming as much as part of aid as the American Red Cross and local church groups.

28 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

