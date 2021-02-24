REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 A.M. GMT/2 P.M. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 A.M. GMT/2 P.M. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar faces more protests as Indonesian diplomatic efforts falter

Myanmar was set for more street protests on Wednesday against military rule while Indonesia's efforts steer a path out of the crisis with the help of other Southeast Asian countries appeared to falter with a proposed diplomatic visit scrapped.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-EMERGENCY

Japan regions push to end state of emergency as COVID-19 cases fall

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Regional Japanese governments have requested emergency pandemic measures be lifted ahead of the March 7 scheduled end as new COVID-19 cases trend lower, the country's economy minister said, adding the government will seek expert views before agreeing.

U.S.

USA-CHINA/CENSORSHIP

Senators revive bill to combat Chinese censorship of U.S. companies

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators will revive legislation as soon as Wednesday to counter Chinese censorship in the United States, a new effort by Congress to hold Beijing accountable for its growing efforts to stifle criticism beyond its borders, Senator Jeff Merkley told Reuters.

USA-WEATHER/TEXAS-GRID

Top executives of Texas electric grid resign after storm failure

HOUSTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Top directors of Texas's electric grid operator, who faced sharp criticism from a massive failure of the state power system that left millions last week without light, heat, and water, resigned on Tuesday.

BUSINESS

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/WAGES

Australian record-low wages growth cements lower-for-longer rate view

SYDNEY,(Reuters) - Australian wages grew at the slowest pace on record last quarter, data on Wednesday showed, pointing to the mountainous challenge policymakers face in boosting inflation to desired levels.

NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RBNZ

NZ central bank keeps rates unchanged, flags economic uncertainties

WELLINGTON, (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank held its official cash rate at a record low of 0.25% on Wednesday, as expected, saying the current levels of monetary stimulus were needed to meet its consumer price inflation and employment remit.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-TOM AND JERRY/

Cat-and-mouse hijinks return in new 'Tom & Jerry' movie

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - "Tom & Jerry," the rambunctious cat and mouse duo that has entertained audiences since 1940, will appear in a new feature film that finds the cartoon characters threatening to disrupt a celebrity wedding at a posh New York City hotel.

SPORTS

PEOPLE-WOODS/ACCIDENT

Golf great Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - Golf champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday with severe leg injuries suffered when his car careened off a road and rolled down a hillside, requiring rescue crews to pry him from the crash wreckage, authorities said.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LAZ-BAY/REPORT

Lewandowski hits goal landmark as Bayern Munich hammer Lazio in Rome

ROME, (Reuters) - Robert Lewandowski became the Champions League's third top scorer of all time as holders Bayern Munich put one foot in the quarter-finals with a 4-1 thrashing of Lazio in their last-16 first leg in Rome on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Philip remains in hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London's King Edward VII Hospital.

24 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

FRANCE-ART/VAN GOGH (PIX) (TV)

Van Gogh painting presented to public eye for first time

Auction house Sotheby's is set to present a painting by famed artist Vincent van Gogh, the first time the artwork will be shown to the public. The 1887 work titled "Scene de rue a Montmartre" (A street scene in Montmartre) was kept in a collection of a French family for years and will be sold at an auction in March.

24 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

PEOPLE-BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN/ (TV)

Rocker Bruce Springsteen due in court for hearing in DWI case

Rocker Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to arraigned in a New Jersey federal court on charges that included reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

24 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/AGM (PIX)

Show us the plan: Investors push companies to come clean on climate

In years gone by, shareholder votes on the environment were the preserve of fringe campaigners easily brushed off by companies. This year is set to be different.

24 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

LLOYDS-RESULTS/

Britain's Lloyds reports 2020 full-year results

Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds reports full-year earnings for 2020. Seen as a bellwether for the wider economy, the focus will be on how the lender's millions of customers are faring amid ongoing lockdowns to curb COVID-19.

24 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUSSIA-NUCLEAR/

Russian foreign min Lavrov, Iranian amb address UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian ambassador Baghaei Hamaneh are among speakers at the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament, expected to focus on nuclear issues.

24 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/

Satellite imagery in Ethiopia's Tigray shows massive outbreak of fires in Gijet town

Satellite imagery of the town of Gijet shows more than 500 civilian structures have been razed in a town where rebellious Tigrayan forces say the federal forces have been attacking. The analysis provided exclusively to Reuters suggests the fires were set deliberately and by forces working on foot, reinforcing reports of continued conflict in a region that the government said was pacified months ago.

24 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SAFRICA-ECONOMY/BUDGET (PIX)

South Africa finance minister presents 2021 budget

South Africa's finance minister Tito Mboweni to present the budget for the 2021/2022 fiscal year to parliament.

24 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard gives lecture on Fed maximum employment mandate

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard gives lecture, "The Federal Reserve's Maximum Employment Mandate" before remote event hosted by Harvard University Principles of Economics class.

24 Feb 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on "U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" before remote U.S. Chamber of Commerce Chief Economist Committee Meeting.

24 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RBNZ

NZ Central Bank Governor Orr speaks at parliamentary committee

New Zealand's Central Bank Governor Adrian Orr speaks at the finance and expenditure committee a day after the interest rate decision.

25 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida speaks on the economy to Australia conference

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on "U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" before remote American Chamber of Commerce in Australia "Live from America" Webinar.

24 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-COURT/BALLOTS (PIX)

Republican-backed voting curbs set for U.S. Supreme Court scrutiny

Fresh off an election in which former President Donald Trump made false claims of fraud, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to ponder the legality of early-voting curbs in Arizona that his fellow Republicans argued were needed to combat fraud.

24 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

UN-RIGHTS/ (TV)

Human Rights Council high-level session - Lavrov, Blinken

The high-level session of the Human Rights Council continues with speeches by foreign ministers including Russian Federation's Sergei Lavrov (0830g), U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (0847g), Libya's Mohamed Siala (0953g), France's Jean-Yves Le Drian (1000g), Iran's senior judicial official Ali Bagheri Kani

24 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-NURSE (PIX)

Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Portuguese nurses want more than clapping

The clock strikes midnight. Nurse Ines Lopes and her colleagues are about to start the night shift taking care of patients in a COVID-19 intensive care unit in the heart of Lisbon. It is the job they love but it barely pays the bills.

24 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-STATES

Urban states come out ahead, rural state get less in Biden's COVID-19 relief bill

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package now making its way through Congress would provide $350 billion to help pandemic-hit state and local governments balance their budgets, more than twice the amount Congress approved last year. Urban, Democratic-run states that took aggressive steps to stem the spread of coronavirus, see bigger payouts than largely rural, Republican-leaning ones whose governors took a hands-off approach to the pandemic.

24 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NISSAN-GHOSN/TURKEY (TV)

Turkish court expected to reach verdict in case against jet company employees accused of aiding Ghosn's escape

A Turkish court is expected to reach a verdict in the case against the manager and employees of a local jet company, who are accused of aiding former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn during his escape to Lebanon from Japan.

24 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-HOUSE/POWELL (PIX) (TV)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testifies on economy to House Financial Services Committee

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the Semiannual Monetary Report to Congress before virtual hearing of the House Financial Services Committee.

24 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/OMB

U.S. Senate committees vote on Biden's budget pick Tanden

U.S. Senate Budget Committee votes on President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) nominee Neera Tanden. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee votes on Tanden nomination.

24 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/CIA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate panel holds hearing for nominee to be CIA director

U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee conducts open nomination hearing for William Burns, nominee to be director of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

24 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/

British, EU officials to discuss post-Brexit trade in N.Ireland

Britain and the European Union will hold virtual talks on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland after London demanded changes to ease difficulties that have led to some shortages in the province's supermarkets.

24 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

CONGO-SECURITY/ITALY (PIX) (TV)

Italian foreign minister addresses parliament over killing of ambassador

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio addresses parliament on the Congo attack that killed an Italian ambassador and his bodyguard.

24 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SPORTS

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third Test - India v England

The Third Test match of England Tour of India at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad. The third Test will be a day-night match.

24 Feb 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

Olympics - IOC holds Executive Board meeting

The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach chairs a virtual executive board meeting

24 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/ (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-New Tokyo Olympics chief Hashimoto speaks after meeting with IOC

New Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and CEO Toshiro Muto will hold a news briefing following a closed-door executive board meeting with the International Olympic Committee via video conference to discuss the postponed Games scheduled to begin on July 23.

24 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

Olympics - IOC President Thomas Bach news conference

The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach holds a news conference following a virtual executive board meeting.

24 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/POLICE

U.S. Supreme Court weighs scope of police power to enter homes without a warrant

U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in a police power case over whether cops can enter a home without a warrant when pursuing someone suspected of committing a minor offense.

24 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/INDIGENOUS (INSIGHT) (PIX) (TV)

In Brazil, an indigenous woman joins Bolsonaro in fight for mining

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in an attempt to bring mining and development to protected native reserves, is building allegiances with like-minded people in indigenous communities. The move threatens to reverse decades of indigenous policy in Brazil that strove to keep intruders out and activists say he is exacerbating tensions within some tribes through divide-and-conquer methods that historically helped destroy native lands worldwide.

24 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT