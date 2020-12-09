REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU

Talk of a 'no deal' Brexit grows as deadline looms

Talk of a chaotic British split from the European Union grew on Tuesday with just three weeks left to break a deadlock in trade deal negotiations, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning that the two sides may have to accept "no deal".

VATICAN-PELL-EMERITUS

Leading cardinal says Church needs rules on status of ex popes

Cardinal George Pell, a leading Roman Catholic conservative, said the Vatican needs clear rules to govern the status of future popes who resign rather than rule for life and that such a move would help Church unity.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday laid out his plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic during his first 100 days in office, saying his administration would vaccinate 100 million Americans, push to reopen schools and strengthen mask mandates.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

With vaccine drawing closer, U.S. tops 15 million coronavirus cases

U.S. coronavirus cases crossed the 15 million mark on Tuesday as regulators moved a step closer to approving a COVID-19 vaccine and Britain started inoculating people, offering hope of slowing a pandemic that killed 15,000 Americans in the last week alone.

BUSINESS

DOORDASH-IPO

DoorDash doubles valuation to raise about $3.4 billion in U.S. listing

DoorDash Inc said on Tuesday it sold shares in its initial public offering at $102 apiece, above its upwardly revised target range, to raise $3.37 billion in what will be one of the biggest U.S. stock market debuts of 2020.

SOFTBANK GROUP-BUYOUT

SoftBank's shares jump 7% on buyout debate report

SoftBank Group Corp's shares jumped as much as 7% on Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that the group was considering buying back shares to boost CEO Masayoshi Son's stake so he could squeeze out remaining investors.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JOHN LENNON

Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auction

The album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and former Beatles band mates on Tuesday paid tribute to him.

AWARDS-OSCARS/SHOW

Oscar organizers see April awards ceremony as innovation opportunity

Director Steven Soderbergh will help produce what organizers on Tuesday called a re-envisioned Oscars awards show in April, but they did not say what form the ceremony would take.

SPORTS

GOLF-LPGA

Top-ranked Ko says U.S. Women's Open drew her to the sport

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young is gunning for her third major win this week in Houston, Texas, hoping to claim victory at the U.S. Women's Open, the very tournament that inspired her to pick up a club 22 years ago.

SAILING-SAILGP

Spithill to take helm of U.S. team in SailGP circuit

America's Cup veteran Jimmy Spithill will lead the United States SailGP Team when the high-speed "foiling" catamaran championship resumes in April after a pandemic pause.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ASIA-MARKETS/FLOWS

Wave of global cash sets Asian assets surging

Money is surging in to Asia and the region's currencies are soaring toward their best-ever quarter, as investors pile in to pandemic recovery bets that have driven South Korean stocks to record highs and set Indonesia's bond market on a tear.

9 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TOP GLOVE-RESULTS/

Malaysia's Top Glove announces Q1 earnings

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp, also world's largest glove maker, posts its first-quarter earnings.

9 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SLOVAKIA-BUDGET/

Slovak lawmakers could vote on 2021 budget planning another high deficit

Slovakia's parliament may vote on the government's 2021 budget plans in which deficits will remain elevated to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

9 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

WORLD-WORK/SPECTRUM

Bad behavior? How to be civil - and stay safe - online

Justin Davis, CEO of Spectrum Labs, discusses his strategies to combat toxic behavior online as well as how to thrive in this pandemic in a Q&A.

9 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AIR FRANCE KLM-NETHERLANDS/GREENPEACE

Dutch court rules in case against state aid for airline KLM

The district court of The Hague rules on a demand by Greenpeace to block the 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) of state aid granted to the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, as the green group argued the government had failed to force the ailing airline to make its business more sustainable.

9 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GLOBAL-POY/2020 (PIX)

Reuters Pictures of the year

Reuters pictures of the year.

9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GLOBAL-OIL/TAX-HAVENS (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT-How oil majors shift billions in profits to island tax havens

A Reuters examination of how major oil firms dodge taxation by booking billions of dollars in profits through small affiliates located in tax haven nations.

9 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

DENMARK-VERTICAL FARMING/ (PIX) (TV)

Vegetable-growing reaches new heights in Copenhagen

Developers are transforming a windowless former industrial hall outside Copenhagen into what will be Europe's largest vertical farm with lettuce, herbs and kale grown from 14-storeys of scaffolding reaching from floor to ceiling.

9 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada releases its latest overnight interest rate decision

9 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GERMANY-BUDGET/MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel delivers budget speech in parliament

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses parliament, the Bundestag, on her government's 2021 budget. Germany is spending hundreds of billions of euros this year and next to cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

9 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Italian parliament votes on ESM reform, govt majority hangs by a thread

Both houses of parliament are due to vote on Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's decision to back a reform of the euro zone bailout fund (ESM). The measure is extremely controversial and the government could lose, especially in the Senate, opening the way for a political crisis and possible collapse of the coalition.

9 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

UN-RIGHTS/ (PIX) (TV)

UN rights boss Bachelet press conf expected to focus on Ethiopia, HK, China, US etc

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet gives press conference on the eve of Human Rights Day on the need to stand up for human rights and looks ahead to 2021.

9 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-EDUCATION

'The canary in the coal mine?' What teacher layoffs in one city could mean for U.S. schools

Shortly before school began in September, administrators in Schenectady, New York, laid off more than 400 teachers, aides and other employees -- roughly one out of every five school workers. With budgets battered by the coronavirus pandemic, state and local governments across the United States have laid off nearly 700,000 workers this year (is there a way of expressing that as a portion of their workforces?). Advocates warn that Schenectady's experience could become commonplace if Washington does not provide more help.

9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/MCGUINNESS

EU Financial Services Commissioner McGuinness speaks at Irish parliamentary committee

9 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Witness testimony resumes in Canada court for Huawei CFO's US extradition case

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will return to a Canadian court on Monday as witness testimony in her U.S. extradition case resumes, amid news last week that her lawyers and U.S. prosecutors held talks to reach a deal that could see her release and to return to China after two years of house arrest.

9 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/

Turkish presidential spokesman speaks at event on foreign policy

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin will attend an event on foreign policy at the Germen Marshall Fund.

9 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prime Minister Johnson meets EU Commission president in Brussels on Brexit

Boris Johnson travels to Brussels for dinner at around 1900 CET with Ursula von der Leyen as the pair seek to agree a trade deal in last-ditch talks after negotiators reached another impasse.

9 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX)

Aid agencies try to access war-hit Tigray in Ethiopia

Aid agencies continue to try to get access to Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region in order to deliver relief, after the government said that it did not need a "baby-sitter" for relief operations.

9 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/DEFENSE (TV)

Biden introduces retired General Lloyd J. Austin as Secretary of Defense nominee

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden introduces retired four-star General Lloyd J. Austin III as his Secretary of Defense nominee.

9 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/FHFA

Supreme Court weighs shareholder suit over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

U.S. Supreme Court hears an appeal by President Donald Trump's administration seeking to avoid a lawsuit by shareholders of mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac relating to the government rescue of the companies following the 2008 housing crisis.

9 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT