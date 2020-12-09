REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
BRITAIN-EU
Talk of a 'no deal' Brexit grows as deadline looms
Talk of a chaotic British split from the European Union grew on Tuesday with just three weeks left to break a deadlock in trade deal negotiations, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning that the two sides may have to accept "no deal".
VATICAN-PELL-EMERITUS
Leading cardinal says Church needs rules on status of ex popes
Cardinal George Pell, a leading Roman Catholic conservative, said the Vatican needs clear rules to govern the status of future popes who resign rather than rule for life and that such a move would help Church unity.
U.S.
USA-BIDEN
Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days
President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday laid out his plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic during his first 100 days in office, saying his administration would vaccinate 100 million Americans, push to reopen schools and strengthen mask mandates.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA
With vaccine drawing closer, U.S. tops 15 million coronavirus cases
U.S. coronavirus cases crossed the 15 million mark on Tuesday as regulators moved a step closer to approving a COVID-19 vaccine and Britain started inoculating people, offering hope of slowing a pandemic that killed 15,000 Americans in the last week alone.
BUSINESS
DOORDASH-IPO
DoorDash doubles valuation to raise about $3.4 billion in U.S. listing
DoorDash Inc said on Tuesday it sold shares in its initial public offering at $102 apiece, above its upwardly revised target range, to raise $3.37 billion in what will be one of the biggest U.S. stock market debuts of 2020.
SOFTBANK GROUP-BUYOUT
SoftBank's shares jump 7% on buyout debate report
SoftBank Group Corp's shares jumped as much as 7% on Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that the group was considering buying back shares to boost CEO Masayoshi Son's stake so he could squeeze out remaining investors.
ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-JOHN LENNON
Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auction
The album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and former Beatles band mates on Tuesday paid tribute to him.
AWARDS-OSCARS/SHOW
Oscar organizers see April awards ceremony as innovation opportunity
Director Steven Soderbergh will help produce what organizers on Tuesday called a re-envisioned Oscars awards show in April, but they did not say what form the ceremony would take.
SPORTS
GOLF-LPGA
Top-ranked Ko says U.S. Women's Open drew her to the sport
World No. 1 Ko Jin-young is gunning for her third major win this week in Houston, Texas, hoping to claim victory at the U.S. Women's Open, the very tournament that inspired her to pick up a club 22 years ago.
SAILING-SAILGP
Spithill to take helm of U.S. team in SailGP circuit
America's Cup veteran Jimmy Spithill will lead the United States SailGP Team when the high-speed "foiling" catamaran championship resumes in April after a pandemic pause.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
ASIA-MARKETS/FLOWS
Wave of global cash sets Asian assets surging
Money is surging in to Asia and the region's currencies are soaring toward their best-ever quarter, as investors pile in to pandemic recovery bets that have driven South Korean stocks to record highs and set Indonesia's bond market on a tear.
9 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
TOP GLOVE-RESULTS/
Malaysia's Top Glove announces Q1 earnings
Malaysia's Top Glove Corp, also world's largest glove maker, posts its first-quarter earnings.
9 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
SLOVAKIA-BUDGET/
Slovak lawmakers could vote on 2021 budget planning another high deficit
Slovakia's parliament may vote on the government's 2021 budget plans in which deficits will remain elevated to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
9 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
WORLD-WORK/SPECTRUM
Bad behavior? How to be civil - and stay safe - online
Justin Davis, CEO of Spectrum Labs, discusses his strategies to combat toxic behavior online as well as how to thrive in this pandemic in a Q&A.
AIR FRANCE KLM-NETHERLANDS/GREENPEACE
Dutch court rules in case against state aid for airline KLM
The district court of The Hague rules on a demand by Greenpeace to block the 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) of state aid granted to the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, as the green group argued the government had failed to force the ailing airline to make its business more sustainable.
GLOBAL-POY/2020 (PIX)
Reuters Pictures of the year
Reuters pictures of the year.
9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
GLOBAL-OIL/TAX-HAVENS (PIX)
SPECIAL REPORT-How oil majors shift billions in profits to island tax havens
A Reuters examination of how major oil firms dodge taxation by booking billions of dollars in profits through small affiliates located in tax haven nations.
9 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
DENMARK-VERTICAL FARMING/ (PIX) (TV)
Vegetable-growing reaches new heights in Copenhagen
Developers are transforming a windowless former industrial hall outside Copenhagen into what will be Europe's largest vertical farm with lettuce, herbs and kale grown from 14-storeys of scaffolding reaching from floor to ceiling.
9 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
CANADA-CENBANK/
Bank of Canada interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada releases its latest overnight interest rate decision
9 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
GERMANY-BUDGET/MERKEL (PIX) (TV)
Germany's Merkel delivers budget speech in parliament
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses parliament, the Bundestag, on her government's 2021 budget. Germany is spending hundreds of billions of euros this year and next to cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.
ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)
Italian parliament votes on ESM reform, govt majority hangs by a thread
Both houses of parliament are due to vote on Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's decision to back a reform of the euro zone bailout fund (ESM). The measure is extremely controversial and the government could lose, especially in the Senate, opening the way for a political crisis and possible collapse of the coalition.
9 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
UN-RIGHTS/ (PIX) (TV)
UN rights boss Bachelet press conf expected to focus on Ethiopia, HK, China, US etc
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet gives press conference on the eve of Human Rights Day on the need to stand up for human rights and looks ahead to 2021.
9 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-EDUCATION
'The canary in the coal mine?' What teacher layoffs in one city could mean for U.S. schools
Shortly before school began in September, administrators in Schenectady, New York, laid off more than 400 teachers, aides and other employees -- roughly one out of every five school workers. With budgets battered by the coronavirus pandemic, state and local governments across the United States have laid off nearly 700,000 workers this year (is there a way of expressing that as a portion of their workforces?). Advocates warn that Schenectady's experience could become commonplace if Washington does not provide more help.
BRITAIN-EU/MCGUINNESS
EU Financial Services Commissioner McGuinness speaks at Irish parliamentary committee
USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA
Witness testimony resumes in Canada court for Huawei CFO's US extradition case
Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will return to a Canadian court on Monday as witness testimony in her U.S. extradition case resumes, amid news last week that her lawyers and U.S. prosecutors held talks to reach a deal that could see her release and to return to China after two years of house arrest.
9 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
TURKEY-POLITICS/
Turkish presidential spokesman speaks at event on foreign policy
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin will attend an event on foreign policy at the Germen Marshall Fund.
BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)
Britain's Prime Minister Johnson meets EU Commission president in Brussels on Brexit
Boris Johnson travels to Brussels for dinner at around 1900 CET with Ursula von der Leyen as the pair seek to agree a trade deal in last-ditch talks after negotiators reached another impasse.
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX)
Aid agencies try to access war-hit Tigray in Ethiopia
Aid agencies continue to try to get access to Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region in order to deliver relief, after the government said that it did not need a "baby-sitter" for relief operations.
USA-BIDEN/DEFENSE (TV)
Biden introduces retired General Lloyd J. Austin as Secretary of Defense nominee
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden introduces retired four-star General Lloyd J. Austin III as his Secretary of Defense nominee.
9 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
USA-COURT/FHFA
Supreme Court weighs shareholder suit over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
U.S. Supreme Court hears an appeal by President Donald Trump's administration seeking to avoid a lawsuit by shareholders of mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac relating to the government rescue of the companies following the 2008 housing crisis.