Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT 2 p.m. SGT For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR

U.S. says ready for talks with Iran to revive nuclear deal

PARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, seeking to revive a deal that Washington itself abandoned nearly three years ago.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN-MUTANT

Japan finds new COVID-19 strain, while immigration centre reports infections

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan confirmed a new variant of COVID-19, and an infection cluster emerged at a Tokyo immigration facility, presenting new challenges as the country tries to overcome a third wave of the pandemic.

U.S.

USA-WEATHER

Texas power plants back online, but 325,000 households still in the dark

GALVESTON, Texas (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday that all power generating plants in the state were back online but hundreds of thousands of homes remain without energy because of downed lines and other issues after a ferocious winter storm and cold snap.

USA-BIDEN-VACCINES

Biden to visit Pfizer factory as Americans clamor for more COVID-19 vaccine supply

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden heads to Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Friday to visit the Pfizer Inc manufacturing plant that is churning out COVID-19 vaccines, as state and local governments across the country clamor for more.

BUSINESS

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA/FACEBOOK

Undeterred by Facebook news blackout, Australia commits to content law

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed on Friday to press ahead with laws to force Facebook Inc to pay news outlets for content, saying he had received support from world leaders after the social media giant blacked out all media.

RETAIL-TRADING-USA-CONGRESS

Long, tense with cat photo for relief; how the GameStop hearing unfolded WASHINGTON/BOSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tension, irate questions, people talking over one another, and a cat photo. Thursday's five-plus hour U.S. congressional hearing on GameStop had all of that, as top hedge fund managers, the head of Robinhood, and Roaring Kitty himself answered a barrage of questions over who was at fault in January's trading frenzy.

ENTERTAINMENT

BALTIC-TIKTOK

Lithuania's locked-down ballet and opera take to TikTok

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania's national opera and ballet theatre has turned to TikTok to reach audiences during lockdown, attracting millions of views to a performance of a sea shanty by its singers.

FRANCE-BAGUETTE-HERITAGE

France's bakers seek UNESCO recognition for the humble baguette

PARIS (Reuters) - The baguette - a mix of wheat flour, water, yeast, salt and a pinch of savoir-faire and as much a symbol of France as the Eiffel Tower - may soon join UNESCO's listing of cultural treasures.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-ALLSTAR

All-Star Game to go ahead amid COVID-19 pandemic

The NBA will hold the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7 despite a number of top players expressing concerns about staging an exhibition game amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday

TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Lockdown warrior Brady faces ultimate test against 'new boss' Osaka

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Jennifer Brady spent two weeks in hard quarantine gathering mental strength for her tilt at a maiden Grand Slam title and will hope there is plenty in reserve when she takes on Naomi Osaka in Saturday's Australian Open final

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALHT-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH

Czech government to decide on possible re-opening shops amid virus surge

The Czech government will debate whether to open retail shops even amid a surge in coronavirus cases among the highest in Europe. The government is split on such a move. It has faced criticism from the opposition and citizens groups for chaotic management and unpredictability in the pandemic and is also hearing growing demands to ease restrictions.

19 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-CURFEW (TV)

Dutch appeals court to rule on govt's coronavirus curfew

A Dutch appeals court considers a lower court's order that the government-imposed coronavirus curfew, the first since World War Two, be halted due to insufficient legal justification.

19 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS (PIX) (TV)

Post-landing briefing on Perseverance rover landing on Mars

NASA holds briefing after its Perseverance rover lands on Mars.

19 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ITALY-POLITICS/5STAR (PIX)

INSIGHT-Divided over Draghi, Italy's 5-Star has an identity crisis

Italy's 5-Star Movement, once the prototype for successful populist and anti-system parties around Europe, faces an existential crisis. With Matteo Salvini's League having already shifted out of the far-right camp to get behind Draghi, 5-Star's demise or its transformation into a mainstream progressive party could mark the end of the populist wave that swept Italy at the last election, alarming financial markets and its European partners.

19 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai protesters rally in front of parliament before PM's no confidence vote

Thai protesters rally in front of the parliament one day before lawmakers are set to cast ballots in a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha over his handling of a pandemic -bruised economy. Protesters have been demanding Prayuth's resignation and royal reforms.

19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/ASYLUM (PIX) (TV)

Migrants subject to Trump-era asylum restriction program begin to enter U.S.

The U.S. government on Friday will begin the process to bring into the United States thousands of asylum seekers previously denied entry under a controversial program put in place by former President Donald Trump, a challenging effort complicated by a deadly winter storm in Texas and hard-to-reach migrants in Mexico and Central America.

19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-SENATE/JUSTICE-GARLAND

Biden's atty gen. pick Garland to prioritize civil rights, combating domestic terror

In 1995, then-Merrick Garland was tasked with supervising a sprawling U.S. Justice Department investigation into the bombing of a federal office building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people.

19 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Philip in hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, awakes from a third night at London's King Edward VII Hospital.

19 Feb 01:50 ET / 06:50 GMT

SPORTS

SENEGAL-JOCKEY/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Senegal's savannah jockey dreams of international glory

Fallou Diop is one of Senegal's most promising jockeys, having won the country's top racing prize when he was just 17. He hopes to begin racing in France next year, realizing a dream coveted by some of Senegal's foremost riders.

19 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-INT/STREETART

Soccer-Interview with Milan street artists who created Ibrahimovic-Lukaku mural

19 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

UBER-BRITAIN/ (TV)

Uber faces UK Supreme Court ruling on worker rights in gig economy test

Britain's Supreme Court will rule on Friday in a battle over workers' rights at taxi app Uber that could have ramifications for millions of people in the gig economy.

19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BULGARIA-CURRENTACCOUNT/

Bulgaria central bank publishes 2020 current account data

19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks before virtual economy event

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before virtual Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce 2021 Economic Outlook event.

19 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

AUTOS-CHIPS/ (PIX)

Carmakers wake up to new pecking order as chip crunch intensifies

The chip crunch that has battered the auto sector leaves carmakers with a stark choice: pay up, stock up or risk getting stuck on the sidelines as chipmakers focus on better business from other industries.

19 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks at virtual economic symposium

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before virtual Yale Economic Development Symposium.

19 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

GERMANY-SECURITY/CONFERENCE (TV)

Biden, Merkel and Macron head up the 2021 Munich Security Conference

US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to speak at the Special Edition 2021 of the Munich Security Conference along with United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Bill Gates, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.

19 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT