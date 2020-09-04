REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITICS

Japan's Suga jumps in popularity, tops favourability poll for next PM

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is now the most preferred candidate among the public to become the next prime minister, surging in popularity after he entered his party's leadership race, an Asahi Shimbun survey showed on Friday.

HONGKONG-SECURITY/UN

UN experts decry Hong Kong security law in letter to China

U.N. human rights experts have told China a new security law for Hong Kong "infringes on certain fundamental rights" and voiced concerns that it could be used to prosecute political activists in the former British colony.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-ROCHESTER

Seven police officers in Rochester, NY suspended over Black man's death

Seven Rochester, New York police officers were suspended on Thursday over the asphyxiation death of a Black man who they arrested in March in a brutal incident only revealed in videotape footage made public this week.

USA-ELECTION

Biden speaks with Jacob Blake, hears from Kenosha residents

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of U.S. tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, visiting strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone with the Black man shot there by police.

BUSINESS

USA-TECH-GOOGLE

U.S. Justice Department's Google lawsuit expected in weeks ahead: sources

The Justice Department, which has been conducting an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google, plans to bring a lawsuit against Google as soon as this month, according to two sources familiar with the probe, who said the focus remains on search and advertising.

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/1MDB-GOLDMAN

Malaysia drops criminal charges against Goldman Sachs over 1MDB bond sales -state media

Malaysian prosecutors on Friday withdrew criminal charges against three Goldman Sachs units accused of misleading investors over $6.5 billion in bond sales they helped organise for a state fund, the Bernama state news agency reported.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-THE BATMAN

Robert Pattinson's positive test on 'Batman' set underscores challenges for Hollywood

British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of "The Batman" and highlighting the industry's struggles to get back to business after months of a pandemic-induced shutdown.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CONTACT TRACING

Tracing apps may stem COVID-19 spread even when only a few use them - study

Contact tracing apps can sharply reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus even when only a few people use them, a study published on Thursday by researchers at Google and Oxford University showed.

SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING/OLYMPICS-USA

Doping-U.S. threat to pull WADA funding could leave Americans out of Olympics

America's top athletes could be banned from the Olympics and other major international sporting events if the United States follows through on its threat to withdraw funding from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), anti-doping leaders told Reuters.

TENNIS-USOPEN

Birthday boy Thiem dominates Nagal to breeze into third round

Second seed Dominic Thiem celebrated his 27th birthday with a commanding 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over India's Sumit Nagal on Thursday to move into the third round of the U.S. Open.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

KENYA-ENVIRONMENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Kenyans fear 'ecological disaster' if two swollen lakes merge

The fresh waters of Kenya's Lake Baringo teem with birds, fish, hippopotamuses and crocodiles and sustain tens of thousands of people living nearby. But none of them can survive in the alkaline Lake Bogoria nearby. Now heavy rainfall and ecological destruction means the two lakes may merge.

4 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHRONIC

WHO briefing on non-communicable diseases and COVID-19

World Health Organization/UN brfg on addressing non-communicable diseases and COVID-19

4 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-RUSSIA (TV)

Russia's RDFI and Gamaleya reseach institute hold briefing on Sputnik V vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Russian Federation, and Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology hold an online briefing about Sputnik V vaccine.

4 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO holds regular briefing over coronavirus outbreak

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak. It follows an announcement by the Trump administration that the United States will not pay some $80 million it owes the WHO and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations bill in New York.

4 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CALIFORNIA-SMALL BUSINESS (PIX) (TV)

California's slow reopening is too late for many small businesses

The day California finally allowed hair salons to open after months of pandemic restrictions should have been happy, but the sisters who own Hourglass Salon + Boutique in Sacramento spent it hauling out boxes and figuring out how to tell customers that they were closing. Their experience highlights the difficulty small business owners have faced amid shutdowns forced by coronavirus regulations.

4 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS

UK new car registrations data released

Britain's car industry body releases monthly new car sales figures.

4 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CANADA-HYDROGEN/

Canada has big plans to use hydrogen to cut emissions - and produce more oil

Canada's main crude-producing province Alberta looks to use hydrogen to fuel expansion of its oil sands without increasing emissions, even as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises strong action against climate change, officials with the two governments said.

4 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CHINA-TRADE/EXPO (PIX) (TV)

Chinese President Xi to deliver speech at opening ceremony of 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing.

4 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

PORTUGAL-FOOTBALLLEAKS/SECURITY (TV)

Security around court as trial of Football Leaks whistleblower set to start

The trial of Rui Pinto, the Portuguese man believed to be the mastermind behind Football Leaks, begins in Lisbon and is billed as one of Portugal's trials with most security. The 31-year-old, who is charged with attempted extortion among other crimes, is accused of leaking 70 million documents exposing the dealings of European soccer clubs including transfer fees, contracts and information relating to players' agencies. His lawyers have described him as a "whistleblower" who acted in the public interest.

4 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ETHIOPIA-POLITICS/

Ethiopia's Tigray region to hold poll, defying federal government

Ethiopia's northern Tigray region will head to the polls on Wednesday in defiance of the federal government, the latest challenge to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed from a slew of regional leaders flexing their muscles ahead of next year's national elections. The federal government - and major opposition parties - agreed to postpone national and regional elections due in August until the COVID-19 pandemic was under control.

4 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar court to rule on case of poet accused of staging protest over internet blackout

A Myanmar court rules on the case of Maung Saung Kha, a poet and activist accused of staging a protest over the internet blackout amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The Peaceful Assembly Law outlaws unauthorised assemblies and can carry a maximum three-month prison sentence, a fine or both.

4 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-FOOTBALLLEAKS/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial of Football Leaks whistleblower expected to start

The trial of Rui Pinto, the Portuguese man believed to be the mastermind behind Football Leaks, begins in Lisbon. The 31-year-old, who is charged with attempted extortion among other crimes, is accused of leaking 70 million documents exposing the dealings of European soccer clubs including transfer fees, contracts and information relating to players' agencies. His lawyers have described him as a "whistleblower" who acted in the public interest.

4 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-NATO

NATO secretary general holds news conference after meeting allied envoys

NATO ambassadors are expected to discuss the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and NATO secretary general will hold a news conference following the discussion.

4 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/FACEBOOK

Facebook election plan patches some holes, creates others

Facebook Inc's final policy changes in the lead-up to U.S. elections in November are unlikely to contain a flood of disinformation around the vote which could suppress turnout and sow confusion about results, election experts said on Friday.

4 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-WOLF

U.S. security chief under scrutiny as Trump pushes new law and order message

At the heart of President Donald Trump's law-and-order election campaign is Chad Wolf, who as acting secretary of homeland security has defied critics by sending U.S. federal forces into some cities and expanding the boundaries of his cabinet post.

4 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CORONAVIRUS-HEALTH/GERMANY-MINISTER

German health minister holds news conference on coronavirus pandemic

German Health Minister Jens Spahn holds a news conference in Berlin after discussing the coronavirus pandemic with his European counterparts during a videoconference. Ministers are due to discuss quarantine and testing regulations as well as potential vaccines.

4 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/UN (TV)

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to address informal U.N. Security Council meeting

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is due to address an informal virtual U.N. Security Council meeting, organized by Estonia. Tsikhanouskaya fled into exile two days after an Aug. 9 election. From her new base in Lithuania, she declared herself the rightful winner over veteran President Alexander Lukashenko and launched an opposition council with the stated aim of ensuring a peaceful transfer of power. Lukashenko faces the biggest challenge of his 26-year rule since claiming victory in an election last month that opponents say was rigged.

4 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

LESOTHO-MUSICIAN/MORENA LERABA (PIX) (TV)

Shepherd-turned-singer mixes Lesotho folk music with techno, rap

He looks every bit the traditional Lesotho sheep herder, wrapped in a thick blanket to ward off the mountain kingdom's cold and swinging an ornate walking stick, while he sings in the local Sesotho language. But since establishing himself in 2015, singer and rapper Teboho Mochaoa has gone beyond his home country's folk "Famo" music - with its trademark accordion and single drum - to produce an eclectic sound mixing electronic dance music, dub reggae and rap.

4 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NETHERLANDS-WILDERS/ (PIX) (TV)

Verdict in Dutch politician Wilders' appeal against discrimination conviction

Dutch court issues its verdict in appeal by anti-islam politician Geert Wilders against a 2016 conviction for inciting discrimination against Moroccans.

4 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SPORTS

HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/PREVIEW (TV)

Horse racing - Kentucky Derby - Preview

Preparations for the first late summer Kentucky Derby with limited spectators at Curchill Downs in Louisville due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT