REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-IRAN-UN/

U.S. moves to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran in dispute over nuclear deal

UNITED NATIONS/DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States moved on Thursday to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran, including an arms embargo, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned that agreement two years ago.

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA-BANGLADESH/

As other doors close, some Rohingya cling to hope of resettlement

DHAKA/GUWAHATI, India (Reuters) - On the third anniversary of a mass exodus of Rohingya to Bangladesh, prospects look bleak for about 1 million members of the Muslim minority from Myanmar living in bamboo and plastic shelters in refugee camps.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-CONVENTION/

Biden promises to end 'darkness' of Trump era as he accepts Democratic nomination

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party nomination for the White House on Thursday, vowing to heal a United States battered by a deadly pandemic and divided by four years of Donald Trump's presidency.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINES-FDA-EXCLU/

Exclusive: Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-19 vaccine

A top U.S. health regulator who will help decide the fate of a coronavirus vaccine has vowed to resign if the Trump administration approves a vaccine before it is shown to be safe and effective, Reuters has learned.

BUSINESS

JAPAN-ECONOMY-INFLATION/

Japan's consumer prices mired as deflation spectre looms

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices were stubbornly unchanged in July, dashing hopes for a modest rise as the coronavirus pandemic hit household demand and revived fears of a national plunge back into deflation.

FACEBOOK-ANTITRUST/

Facebook pushes for data portability legislation ahead of FTC hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Friday pushed for legislation that makes it easier for users to transfer photos and videos to a rival tech platform, in comments it sent to the Federal Trade Commission ahead of a hearing on the topic on Sept. 22.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ISRAEL-FLOATING-CI/

Israel opens floating cinema for coronavirus-safe viewing

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Movie-goers boarded boats floating on the shimmering waters of a Tel Aviv lake on Thursday for a test screening at Israel's first "sail-in" cinema.

SPORTS

GOLF-NORTHERNTRUST/

English shares lead at TPC Boston, Woods four back

Harris English, enjoying one of his most consistent years since joining the PGA Tour in 2012, grabbed a share of the lead at the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts, on Thursday as Tiger Woods lurked four shots back in the FedExCup playoffs opener.

GOLF-LPGA/

LPGA drops Kia Classic from 2020 schedule

The Kia Classic, due to be played next month at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, has been dropped from the women's professional golf circuit this year and will return in 2021, the LGPA said on Friday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-CHURCH (PIX) (TV)

South Korea once again grapples with a church outbreak

Churchgoers and officials react to the latest coronavirus outbreak in South Korea, which has been driven by hundreds of infections among members of a church that attended a political demonstration.

21 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-CONSERVATION (PIX) (TV)

Kenya's all-female conservation ranger unit patrols amid COVID-19

Meet the Lionesses, an elite all-female Kenyan ranger unit who patrol a conservation area near Kenya's Amboseli National Park. When Kenya confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus in March, the unit was already out on patrol in the bush and chose to stay away from their families for four months rather than risk coming in and getting infected and leaving the animals they love vulnerable to poaching.

21 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TAIWAN-NURSES (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan medical school holds 'nurse summer camp' to attract new nurses

A Taiwan medical school holds a "nurse summer camp" to attract new students.

21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak (NEW DAY)

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

21 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/COMEDIAN (PIX) (TV)

Comedian mocks Zimbabwe's government, despite fear of reprisal

Victor Mpofu is using satire to shine a light on Zimbabwe's political problems, reaching a growing audience despite living in fear of retribution from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

21 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

NIGERIA-LGBT/FILM (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board

Two young women fill the screen, reclining on a bed, talking about their hope of having children. They are protagonists in a new Nigerian film called "Ife" depicting their love story. The topic is controversial in Nigeria, where same-sex relationships are theoretically punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

21 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-TEXTBOOKS

U.S. schools revamp curricula in response to Black Lives Matter

John Marshall keeps a picture of Breonna Taylor in his office at the headquarters of Kentucky's largest school district, a visual reminder, he says, of the need for curriculum changes that better honor and focus on Black stories.

21 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BELARUS-ELECTION/OPPOSITION LEADER (PIX) (TV)

Belarusian opposition leader Tshikanouskaya holds newser in Vilnius

News conference in Vilnius, Lithuania by Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tshikanouskaya

21 Aug 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

ZIMBABWE-PROTESTS/

Zimbabwe court to rule on third bail bid by protest organiser

A Zimbabwean court is expected to decide whether to free on bail an opposition politician who is charged with calling for anti-government protests last month. Jacob Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono were arrested in July for inciting public violence and have been denied bail twice.

21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-PEOPLE (PIX)

Who is speaking at the Republican National Convention, and why

Next week's Republican National Convention will be a four-day celebration of President Donald Trump, featuring a younger generation who may be hoping for a shot at the White House in 2024, as well as a St. Louis couple who brandished guns at anti-racism protesters.

21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POST OFFICE-SENATE (TV)

Postmaster general testifies before U.S. Senate panel

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before Republican-led U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

21 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING (TV)

Lori Loughlin, husband face sentencing in U.S. college admissions scandal

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband are scheduled to be sentenced after admitting they participated in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are expected to appear before a federal judge in Boston through a Zoom videoconference after entering into plea agreements that call for them to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively.

21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (PIX) (TV)

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to speak to Geneva brfg ahead Syria talks on Mon

Geir Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, to give briefing on the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee which opens a session in Geneva on Monday to continue work on drafting a constitution for the country, aimed at paving the way for elections.

21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TURKEY-ENERGY/ERDOGAN (PIX)

Turkey's Erdogan unveils 'surprise' said to be big Black Sea gas find

President Tayyip Erdogan is set to announce what he has called "good news" that will herald a "new period" for Turkey, in comments that have lifted local markets. Ankara has given no details but sources say he will announce a discovery of significant gas resources in the Black Sea.

21 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT