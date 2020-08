Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

LEBANON-SECURITY-BLAST

Toll expected to rise in blast that shook Beirut, killing 78 and injuring thousands

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 78 people and injuring nearly 4,000 in a toll that officials expected to rise.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CASUALTIES

Global coronavirus deaths exceed 700,000, one person dies every 15 seconds on average

The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

White House seeks deal this week with congressional Democrats on coronavirus bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House negotiators on Tuesday vowed to work "around the clock" with congressional Democrats to try to reach a deal on coronavirus relief by the end of this week, as the pandemic takes a heavy toll on American life.

USA-ELECTION-CONGRESS

U.S. Representative Marshall beats Kobach in Kansas Republican primary for Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican primary for the Senate on Tuesday, the New York Times said, defeating arch-conservative Kris Kobach with the help of the party establishment, which feared Kobach would hurt Republican chances in the fall.

BUSINESS

USA-TRUMP-TIKTOK

Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's unprecedented demand that the United States get a cut of the proceeds from the forced sale of Chinese internet giant ByteDance's short-video app TikTok is based on an interpretation of U.S law that regulatory lawyers say may be open to challenges.

USA-TRADE-CHINA

China, U.S. to review trade deal, air other grievances on August 15: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review the implementation of their Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during an Aug. 15 videoconference, two people familiar with the plans said.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MULAN

Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's live-action epic "Mulan" will skip most of the world's movie theaters and go directly to the company's streaming platform in September, the media giant said on Tuesday.

BRITAIN-TV-LOCKDOWN

TV viewing surges during Britain's lockdown, led by streaming services

LONDON (Reuters) - Britons spent 40% of their waking day watching TV and online video at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in April, including spending twice as long watching streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, regulator Ofcom said.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN

Nadal to skip U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns, entries announced

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World number two Rafa Nadal confirmed on Tuesday that he will not defend his U.S. Open crown this year at Flushing Meadows as organisers released the singles entry list for the Grand Slam.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL

NFL: Lions remove Stafford from COVID-19 list after 'false positive'

The Detroit Lions removed quarterback Matthew Stafford from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed him on the active roster on Tuesday after confirming his test result was a false positive.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-SMALLBUSINESS

Small but mighty, a Washington florist battles back in the pandemic

The bloom is back at Lee's Flower and Card Shop in Washington's historic U Street neighborhood, with an added touch: Blue, green, yellow and white origami cranes spelling out the words "Black Lives Matter" on the storefront window.

5 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GLOBAL-TRANSATLANTIC/

COLUMN-Not so fast on that Transatlantic switch: Mike Dolan

It was the big idea at midyear but already there's some trepidation that a Transatlantic switch from U.S. to European equities may have jumped the gun.

5 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

KINDER MORGAN-PIPELINE/ (PIX)

U.S. judge weighs request to halt to Kinder Morgan natural gas pipeline construction

A $2.3 billion pipeline proposed to carry natural gas from West Texas shale fields to the U.S. Gulf Coast faces a hearing before a federal judge in Texas on Friday.

5 Aug 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

HUMANA-RESULTS/

Q2 2020 Humana Inc Earnings

Humana Inc is expected to report second-quarter results on Wednesday before markets open. Investor focus will be on the impact on its medical loss ratio from the pandemic and the resumption of elective surgeries.

5 Aug 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-TREASURY/REFUNDING (PIX)

U.S. Treasury issues Quarterly Refunding data

5 Aug 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

ECOPETROL-RESULTS/

Colombia's Ecopetrol holds investor call about second quarter results

Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol will hold a call with investors about its second quarter results.

5 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-PIPELINE/ENERGY TRANSFER-SHIPPERS

Dakota Access pipeline users downplay need for line as it faces possible shutdown

The largest oil pipeline out of the Bakken shale formation in North Dakota could be shut this week, and the companies that use it want investors to know that, well, they could live without it.

5 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

METLIFE-RESULTS/

Insurer MetLife to report Q2 2020 results

Insurer MetLife Inc on Wednesday is set to report its second quarter 2020 results after markets close. Analysts expect a challenging quarter for many life insurers because of higher COVID-19 deaths and lower alternative investment returns.

5 Aug 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook before the Liberal Arts Macroeconomics Conference virtual event.

5 Aug 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

DBS-RESULTS/ (PIX)

DBS,Singapore's biggest bank, reports Q2 results

Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group Holdings, reports second-quarter results.

6 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

RELIGION

INDIA-RELIGION/TEMPLE (PIX) (TV)

Indian PM Modi to participate in foundation laying ceremony of temple in Ayodhya

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a foundation laying ceremony for the construction of a temple for Hindu God Ram at a site which has been contested by Hindus and Muslims in the past, at times involving violent clashes.

5 Aug 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NIGER-MIGRANTS/EUROPE (PIX)

EU effort to stem African migration leaves some ex-smugglers empty handed

Would-be entrepreneurs in the ancient city of Agadez, long a launch point for northbound travelers, seek support from a vast EU fund, established in 2015 to address the root causes of illegal migration to Europe.

5 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-MCCONNELL

Not in the room where it happens: Republican leader McConnell stands back in coronavirus talks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been noticeably absent from the past week of negotiations between top congressional Democrats and the Trump administrations on a next round of coronavirus relief. The chamber's top Republican on Tuesday called that a deliberate choice, after his fractious caucus disagreed over its own proposal last week.

5 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on 2020 presidential choice, Trump approval, etc.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest reading of American public opinion. The survey asks respondents about their support for President Donald Trump, their choice for the 2020 presidential election, and more.

5 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-WOMEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Row over violence against women deepens Turkey's divisions

Islamists are stepping up efforts to pull Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, alarming campaigners against domestic violence just two weeks after the vicious murder of a woman by an ex-boyfriend caused outrage.

5 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (TV)

Former U.S. deputy attorney general testifies before Senate panel

Former U.S. Deputy Attorney Sally Yates testifies at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

5 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-CYBER/

U.S. Senate committee holds hearing on cybersecurity

U.S. Senate Energy Committee conducts hearing on federal and industry efforts "to improve collaboration on various cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection initiatives."

5 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-DIAMOND (PIX) (TV)

Lockdown romances help South African diamond polishers weather pandemic

Even before the new virus triggered the COVID-19 pandemic, diamond prices and demand were weak. But some of the many small players who polish the rough diamonds that South African miners unearth say they have been pleasantly surprised by the extent of lockdown jewellery-buying as enforced proximity kindled romance and feel-good spending.

5 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/V&A REOPENING (PIX) (TV)

V&A Museum set to reopen to the public

Press call ahead of the reopening of London's V&A Museum.

5 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-TESTING

Testing centre queues expose poor management by French government

Government ramping up of testing was poorly managed, opposition says testing policy is in disarray, and we've seen queues outside testing centres.

5 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FAUCI INTERVIEW (TV)

Dr. Anthony Fauci interviewed by Reuters

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, is interviewed by Reuters.

5 Aug 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

WW2-ANNIVERSARY/HIROSHIMA (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing

Survivors and families of victims offer flowers and prayers at Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park to mark the 75th anniversary of the first atomic bombing, which led to the end of World War Two.

6 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT