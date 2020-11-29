REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR-SCIENTIST-WORK Iran's top nuclear scientist stayed in shadows but his work was uncovered

VIENNA/DUBAI (Reuters)- Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed on Friday, led a life of such secrecy that even his age was under wraps but much about the clandestine nuclear weapons programme he is believed to have run has long been known. BRITAIN-EU-TALKS

Brexit negotiations restart in person as clock ticks down

LONDON (Reuters)- Face-to-face negotiations between Britain and the European Union over a trade deal restarted earlier on Saturday as the two sides make a last ditch attempt to reach an agreement with just five weeks to go before their current relationship ends.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-WISCONSIN Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin

LOS ANGELES (Reuters)- A recount in Wisconsin's largest county demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's election campaign ended Friday with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden gaining votes.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CDC U.S. CDC reports 263,956 deaths from coronavirus

(Reuters)- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 12,999,664 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 176,572 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,283 to 263,956.

BUSINESS

USA-HUAWEI-TECH-CANADA Allowing border agents to question Huawei CFO before her arrest was best, officer testifies

VANCOUVER (Reuters)- A Canadian police officer stationed at the Vancouver airport who rejected a plan to arrest Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on the plane she arrived on two years ago, on Friday testified that at the time he told other police officers the best course was to allow border agents to interrogate Meng before arresting her.

VOLKSWAGEN-CEO-EXCLUSIVE Exclusive: VW CEO pushes for contract extension in vote of confidence move - sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters)- Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess has asked the families who control a majority voting stake in the world's largest carmaker to back a contract extension for him in a bid to break a deadlock, two people familiar with the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS-NOMINATIONS-BTS South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band

SEOUL (Reuters)- South Korean boy band BTS on Tuesday snagged the first ever Grammy nomination for a K-pop band, taking the worldwide sensation a step closer to winning the music award.

FILM-FANTASTIC-BEASTS Denmark's Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie

LOS ANGELES (Reuters)- Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Warner Bros. said on Wednesday

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN NFL: Denver QBs ineligible for Sunday's game due to COVID-19 exposure

(Reuters)- The Denver Broncos have no plan to forfeit their Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints even though all four quarterbacks on their roster are unavailable for COVID-19 related reasons, ESPN reported on Saturday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-LIV-WRAP Liverpool held, City on fire and Everton lose again

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters)- Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton after conceding a VAR-inspired stoppage-time penalty while Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick in Manchester City's 5-0 crushing of Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

UPCOMING CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV) Rebellious forces in Tigray say they will keep fighting after PM declares offensive over Rebellious forces in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region are vowing to keep fighting after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said military operations were over and federal troops were in control of the state capital Mekelle. Thousands of people are believed to have been killed, and nearly 44,000 have fled to neighbouring Sudan, in a three-week-old war that has shaken the Horn of Africa. 29 Nov 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS SUDAN-ECONOMY/ (PIX) Spectre of hyperinflation looms over Sudan's economy Inflation in Sudan has risen to one of the highest levels in the world, and the country risks slipping into hyperinflation unless it gets its budget deficit and money supply under control. The runaway prices have worsened an economic crisis for millions of ordinary Sudanese and imperilled a political transition under a military-civilian power sharing deal. 29 Nov 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT USA-RESULTS/OUTLOOK ANALYSIS-Investors weigh prospects for corporate earnings as U.S. stocks set records As U.S. stocks scale fresh record highs, investors are trying to gauge whether next year's projected profit rebound will be strong enough to add fuel to the rally. 29 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT MINING-RIO TINTO/CEO (PIX) Field narrows for global miner Rio Tinto's top job Rio Tinto will look to a handful of external candidates in a narrowing field for its new chief executive, as the miner tries to win back investors dismayed by the blasting of an ancient Australian rock shelter, bankers and investors say. (Plus FACTBOX) 30 Nov 21:00 ET / 21:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-COURT/CENSUS PREVIEW-U.S. Supreme Court weighs Trump bid to bar illegal immigrants from census totals he Supreme Court on Monday is set to take up President Donald Trump's unprecedented and contentious effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate U.S. House of Representatives districts to states. 29 Nov 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT COLOMBIA-DRUGS/ (PIX) (TV) Colombia must restart aerial fumigation to fight drug trafficking, defense minister says Colombia must restart aerial fumigation of coca with the herbicide glyphosate as soon as possible to reduce cocaine production, income for illegal armed groups, massacres and the killings of human rights activists, the defense minister said. 29 Nov 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT