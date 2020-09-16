REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITICS

Japan's Suga formally voted in as PM, readies 'continuity cabinet'

Japan's Yoshihide Suga was voted prime minister by parliament's lower house on Wednesday, becoming the country's first new leader in nearly eight years, as he readied a "continuity cabinet" expected to keep about half of predecessor Shinzo Abe's lineup.

USA-CHINA-UN

Pandemic sharpens 'battle for the soul' of United Nations between U.S. and China

Long-simmering tensions between the United States and China have hit boiling point at the United Nations over the coronavirus pandemic, spotlighting Beijing's bid for greater multilateral influence in a challenge to Washington's traditional leadership.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-LOUISVILLE

Louisville to pay $12 million settlement over Breonna Taylor's death in botched police raid

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday.

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-LATINO

Biden makes pitch to Florida Hispanic voters, saying Trump has failed them

Democrat Joe Biden courted Hispanic voters on Tuesday on his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, saying President Donald Trump had let them down with his divisive immigration policies and a disastrous response to the coronavirus pandemic.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE/CHINA-WTO

WTO finds Washington broke trade rules by putting tariffs on China; ruling angers U.S.

The World Trade Organization found on Tuesday that the United States breached global trading rules by imposing multibillion-dollar tariffs in President Donald Trump's trade war with China, a ruling that drew anger from Washington.

USA-TIKTOK/TRUMP

Trump says Oracle close to TikTok deal as ByteDance aims for majority ownership

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard Oracle Corp was very close to a deal over ByteDance's TikTok, even as sources said the Chinese company was seeking to keep majority ownership of the popular short video app.

ENTERTAINMENT

FACEBOOK-KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech

Kim Kardashian West is joining other celebrities to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, in a campaign urging the world's biggest social media company to curb the spread of hate and propaganda.

PEOPLE-CARDI B

Cardi B files for divorce after three years of marriage with Offset

U.S. rapper Cardi B filed papers on Tuesday to divorce her husband, Offset, after three years of their on-and-off marriage.

SPORTS

GOLF-USOPEN-WOODS

Woods aims to end lacklustre run at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods hopes to snap his run of lacklustre performances at the U.S. Open this week, nearly a year after his last PGA Tour victory.

BASEBALL-MLB-WORLDSERIES

MLB moves World Series into neutral-site bubble

The World Series will be played in a neutral-site bubble with teams moving into the Texas Rangers new home in Arlington, Texas to avoid potential disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Major League Baseball on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-COLLEGES (PIX) (TV)

As some U.S. college students party, others blow the whistle

Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable: blowing the whistle fellow classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

16 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON (TV)

UK PM Johnson appears before parliamentary committee

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before parliament's Liaison Committee to discuss government's response to Coronavirus, in particular relating to the economy, Brexit and foreign policy.

16 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-EDUCATION

Top medical expert says Ontario needs smaller classes as COVID cases accelerate

Class sizes in high risk schools need to be reduced so that students can maintain distance from each other, a top doctor who advised the government of Ontario on school reopening said in an interview, as classes resumed in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EU-COMMISSION/ (PIX) (TV)

EU Commission head Von Der Leyen in State of the Union address

European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen lays out proposals for a post-COVID19 world in her first State of the European Union address before the European Parliament

16 Sep 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA

Quarterly IAEA Board of Governors meeting

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting. Iran's atomic activities and its deal with major powers, which the agency is policing, will be on the agenda.

16 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/TORTURE (TV)

Human rights watchdog holds virtual briefing on torture in Belarus ahead UN debate

NGO briefing on Belarus: "Documenting torture as a deliberate state policy", two days before the UN Human Rights Council holds an urgent debate on the post-election crisis in Belarus.

16 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-CORRUPTION (PIX) (TV)

COVID-19 graft scandals fuel South Africans' anger with ruling ANC

A spate of corruption scandals during the COVID-19 pandemic has further fuelled frustration among some South Africans with the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party and its failure to tackle graft despite renewed promises from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

16 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-POMPEO/INSPECTORGENERAL (PIX) (TV)

U.S. House Committee holds hearing on firing of State Dept Inspector General

Brian Bulatao, Under Secretary of State for Management; Marik String, Acting State Department Legal Adviser, and Clarke Cooper, assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, testify in the House Foreign Affairs Committee's investigation into the firing of former State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANADA-POLITICS/CLIMATECHANGE

Canada task force sees billions for building retrofits and electric vehicles

An influential Canadian environmental working group on Wednesday called for more than C$55 billion in spending over the next five years to spur a green economic recovery, a week before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to outline his own plan to parliament.

16 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HARVARD-ADMISSIONS/ (PIX)

Pivotal Harvard race discrimination case to be weighed by U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals court on Wednesday will consider whether Harvard University discriminates against Asian-American applicants in a closely-watched case that could impact whether U.S. colleges can use race as a factor in admissions.

16 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos' latest reading on American public opinion, 2020 presidential election

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release latest reading on American public opinion including support for presidential candidates ahead of the 2020 presidential election

16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY-RETAILSALES

Fast Take: Retail spending and the U.S. presidential election

What the latest read on spending by American consumers at stores means for the U.S. presidential election.

16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-SENATE (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate panel reviews efforts to respond to pandemic

U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies conducts hearing to review coronavirus response efforts. CDC's Robert Redfield, HHS ASPR's Adm Brett Giroir, HHS' Robert Kadlec testify.

16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV)

Democrat Biden to outline how he would oversee coronavirus vaccine

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday will lay out how he plans to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine if elected, seeking to draw a contrast with President Donald Trump's approach to combating the pandemic.

16 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATAM (TV)

WHO Americas director briefs on coronavirus epidemic in the region

WHO Regional Director for the Americas Carissa Etienne will hold a virtual briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the region with other directors of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-SALLY/ (PIX) (TV)

Hurricane Sally takes aim at U.S. Alabama-Florida border area

Hurricane Sally on Wednesday made its final, grinding approach to the U.S. Gulf Coast, its winds dialed back and just inching toward a daybreak landfall as a Category One storm.

16 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

STORM-SALLY/ENERGY (PIX)

Hurricane shifts from offshore oil fields, could damp fuel demand with massive rainfall

Hurricane Sally shifted further away from U.S. offshore producing areas toward a landfall on an area of the U.S. Gulf Coast that posed fewer problems for refineries with a crawling motion and heavy rains that could damp fuel demand in the southeast U.S.

16 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/BOARDROOMS (PIX)

How to tell Black from white? Boardroom diversity advocates wonder

As investors, executives and politicians demand greater racial and ethnic diversity in corporate boardrooms, they say they are running into a big problem: how to tell the ethnicity of directors in the absence of enough self-reporting and disclosure.

16 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BOEING-737MAX/

U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing on aircraft certification reform following Boeing 737 MAX crashes

The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation holds a hearing to consider legislative measures including reforms to aircraft safety and certification following two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes.

16 Sep 09:45 ET / 13:45 GMT

USA-FED/PROJECTIONS

Fed releases fresh economic projections

The Federal Reserve will signal its outlook for the U.S. recovery from the coronavirus crisis when it releases policymakers' fresh economic projections.

16 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

UBER-BRITAIN/

Uber fights to win back London licence in latest court battle

Taxi app Uber will battle in court on Tuesday to win back its licence to operate in London after the city's transport regulator removed it over safety concerns.

17 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

VENEZUELA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

UN human rights investigators issue report on Venezuela

Launch of the report of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (FFM).

16 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-EMMYS/VIRTUAL (PIX)

Forget the winners - Emmy's first ever virtual ceremony could be the biggest talking point this weekend

Television's Emmy Awards is usually a night of hugs, high-fives and glamorous stars posing on the red carpet but the coronavirus epidemic has nixed all that making for a very different virtual-only ceremony

16 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT