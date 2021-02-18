REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Myanmar junta targets paralysing strikes, as arrests near 500

Myanmar's military junta has issued arrest warrants against six celebrities for encouraging strikes that have paralysed many government offices in protests against this month's coup, with total arrests since then now nearing 500.

MALAYSIA-POLITICS-ROSMAH

Malaysian court orders graft trial of wife of ex-PM Najib to proceed

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A Malaysian court on Thursday ordered Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, to enter a defence in a corruption trial linked to a multi-million dollar project approved while the ex-premier was still in power.

U.S.

USA-WEATHER

No electricity, no water, Texans struggle through historic cold with more dark days ahead

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Texas officials warned of "disasters within the disaster" of historic cold weather that left millions without heat for a third day on Wednesday, telling residents to prepare for energy to not return until the weekend.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-LOS-ANGELES-EDUCAT

L.A. schools to open vaccination site specifically for school staff

A COVID-19 vaccination site specifically for educators will open soon in Los Angeles County, school officials said on Wednesday, as teachers in the area's largest school district demand vaccine access before returning to in-person learning.

BUSINESS

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA-FACEBOOK

Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content payment dispute grows

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australians woke to empty news feeds on their Facebook Inc pages on Thursday after the social media giant blocked all media content in a surprise and dramatic escalation of a dispute with the government over paying for content.

RETAIL-TRADING-TESTIMONY

Players in GameStop market drama make their case to lawmakers

Wall Street hedge fund managers, the chief executives of Robinhood and Reddit and a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty on Wednesday defended their roles in GameStop's Reddit-fueled stock rally before they face a grilling by lawmakers.

ENTERTAINMENT

SPACE-EXPLORATION-MARS

NASA rover Perseverance on track for daredevil landing on Mars

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, the most advanced robotic astrobiology lab ever flown to another world, neared the end of its seven-month, 293-million-mile (470-million-km) journey on Wednesday, on target for a daredevil landing attempt on the red planet.

CONGO-MONOLITH

Silver monolith torched in Congo after mysterious appearance

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The latest in a series of mystery monoliths to capture the imagination of science-fiction fans around the world met a fiery end in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday when it was torched at a roundabout in the capital.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-OSAKA

Osaka ends Williams' bid for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in a storm of power hitting on Thursday, humbling the American great 6-3 6-4 to reach her second Australian Open final.

BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-TEBOW-RETIRES

Mets' Tim Tebow retires from baseball

New York Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow announced his retirement from professional baseball on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-WEATHER/TEXAS-POWER (PIX)

Texas power consumers to pay price of winter storm event in future

Power customers in Texas are expected to see a boost to their utility bills down the road after electricity prices in the state soared this week from a winter storm, prompting calls for Texas operators to plan differently for extreme weather events.

18 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BARCLAYS-RESULTS/

Barclays reports 2020 earnings

Britain's Barclays reports its full year earnings, expected to show a bumper year for its investment bank in common with U.S. peers that benefited from pandemic-induced market volatility.

18 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NIGERIA-GASOLINE/SUBSIDY (TV)

Nigeria's fuel subsidy hangover bodes ill for state finances

Nigeria says it has ended costly fuel subsidies for good lifting pump price caps despite a backlash from unions. But oil companies and lobbyists say the government is still setting gasoline prices at the ports using an unpublished price template, stifling competition and wasting public funds on subsidised fuel.

18 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-HEDGEFUNDS/ODEY-ASSAULT (PIX) (TV)

Hedge fund manager Odey faces London trial on indecent assault charge

Crispin Odey, one of Britain's highest-profile hedge fund managers and political donors, faces trial in a London court on one charge of indecent assault.

18 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BULGARIA-CURRENTACCOUNT/

Bulgaria central bank publishes 2020 current account data

18 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

COLUMN-MILLER/MEDICARE (PIX)

What you need to know about Medicare's solvency problem, and how to fix it

The most urgent retirement issue facing the new Biden administration and Congress is not Social Security reform or figuring out how to boost savings in 401(k)s and IRA accounts.

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU-TRADE/REVIEW

EU trade chief Dombrovskis presents the bloc's trade policy review and ideas for WTO reform

EU Commissioner for trade Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on the EU Trade policy review, including WTO reform initiative.

18 Feb 06:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

USA-AGRICULTURE/INDOOR (PIX) (TV)

Investors seed indoor farms as pandemic disrupts food supplies

Disruptions in North American food supply chains due to the pandemic and and climate-change related disasters such as wildfires are accelerating an expansion of indoor farming, from multi-storey vertical farms to greenhouses the size of 50 football fields.

18 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

WALMART-RESULTS/

Walmart Reports fourth Quarter results

The big box retailer is expected to post a rise in same-store sales benefiting from resilient demand for essentials during the holiday season.

18 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on climate change

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Climate Change" before virtual U.S. Climate Change Summit hosted by the Institute of International Finance.

18 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

NIGERIA-GDP/ (PIX)

Nigeria releases Q4 and full year 2020 GDP figures

Nigeria's statistics office releases Q4 and full year 2020 GDP figures. Africa's biggest economy fell into its second recession in four years in 2020 due the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

18 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic participates in virtual conversation

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in conversation on "Tackling Educational Inequity" before GameChangers video event.

18 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WORKPLACE-FINES

EXCLUSIVE-Most U.S. firms hit with COVID-19 safety fines aren't paying up

U.S. workplace safety regulators have announced more than $4 million in COVID-19-related penalties levied on more than 300 employers they allege have put workers at risk during the pandemic.

18 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

18 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-CURFEW

Dutch parliament set to adopt contentious emergency curfew law

Dutch parliament is expected to approve an emergency bill to keep a controversial nigh-time curfew in place, two days after a court ordered the government to scrap the COVID-19 measure because it lacked a legal basis.

18 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPAIN-ENVIRONMENT/TREES (PIX) (TV)

Madrid rushes to clone historic trees downed by snowstorm

After a historic snowstorm damaged some 500,000 of Madrid's trees, a specialist arboreal rescue team is swooping in to clone some of the most valuable specimens, creating genetically identical copies for future generations to enjoy.

18 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MEXICO-ENVIRONMENT/TAMPONS (PIX) (TV)

Mexico City plastic ban causes tampon concerns for women

In Mexico City, one of the world's biggest cities, a product that many women relied on as a monthly necessity is gradually disappearing from the shelves: tampons with plastic applicators.

18 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO officials due to give press conference on pandemic response

With guest Keith Rowley, prime minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

18 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS (PIX) (TV)

NASA rover Perseverance hurtles toward historic landing attempt on Mars

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance hurtled into the final stretch of its seven-month journey from Earth en route to a nail-biting landing attempt Thursday on an ancient, alien lake bed, where scientists hope to find signs of fossilized microbial life.

18 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

UN-RIGHTS/ (TV)

Kenneth Roth, head of Human RIghts Watch, gives brfg ahead Human Rights Council session

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, holds briefing for U.N. journalists in Geneva on main issues - including Myanmar coup and situation of Muslims in China's Xinjiang region - days ahead of the U.N. Human Rights Council opening its main four-week session on Feb 22.

18 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

NIGER-ELECTION/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Continuity vs. change as Niger votes in presidential run-off

The ruling party's candidate in Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, will enter Sunday's presidential run-off vote as the heavy favourite to succeed outgoing Mahamadou Issoufou, whose policies to combat Islamist violence and widespread poverty he has vowed to continue.

18 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANADA-POLITICS/TRUDEAU (PIX)

Canada's slow-burn vaccine roll out puts pressure on Trudeau

Canada's COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on the same day in December as the United States, but it now lags dozens of countries including its southern neighbor and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is feeling the pressure.

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at sports event, chairs meeting of his party's leadership

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at an event regarding a grant for national sports people and then chairs a meeting of his AK Party's central decision-making executive committee (1300 GMT).

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-POLITICS/REDISTRICTING (PIX)

How the battle over redistricting in 2021 could decide control of the U.S. Congress

With the rancorous 2020 U.S. election now over, Democrats and Republicans are girding for another national political battle with enormous stakes: redistricting.

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-POLITICS/REPUBLICANS-DEFECTIONS

Exodus of Republican voters tired of Trump could push party further right

A surge of Republicans quitting their party to renounce Donald Trump after the deadly Capitol riot could hurt party moderates in next year's elections, adding a capstone to Trump's legacy: A potentially lasting rightward push on the party.

18 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Italy's lower house of parliament to vote on Draghi plans

Italy's lower house of parliament holds a confidence vote on Prime Minister Mario Draghi, which the former ECB president should win with ease -- the final step needed for the new government to exercise its full powers.

18 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

RETAIL-TRADING/USA-CONGRESS (TV)

U.S. House panel holds hearing on GameStop market volatility

U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee conducts hearing on recent market volatility involving GameStop Corp. and other stocks.

18 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA-EUROPE (TV)

French, German, British FMs, U.S.'s Blinken discuss Iran situation

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian meets German counterpart Heiko Maas and British counterpart Dominic Raab in Paris to discuss situation in Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will join meeting via video call.

18 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (TV)

U.N. Security Council to be briefed on Yemen

18 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

VENEZUELA-KITES/ (PIX) (TV)

Caracas neighborhood marks 400th anniversary with kite-flying celebration

Venezuela's Petare neighborhood on the east end of Caracas celebrates the 400th anniversary of its founding with a kite-flying event that will include a symphonic orchestra and a DJ performance.

18 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT