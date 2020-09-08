REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-SECURITY

Hong Kong residents arrested at sea 'will have to be dealt with' by mainland China: Lam

Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum will "have to be dealt with" by mainland China, but the city government would try to provide assistance, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

SAUDI-KHASHOGGI

Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder, fiancee decries trial

A Saudi Arabian court on Monday jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, four months after his family forgave his killers and enabled death sentences to be set aside.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-PORTLAND

Police break up scuffles between demonstrators, arrest two in Oregon's state capital

Police broke up scuffles between supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter activists and arrested two people in Salem, Oregon, on Monday as protests in the region turn increasingly violent.

USA-ELECTION

Biden and Trump go on the offensive as U.S. campaign enters final stretch

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden took rhetorical swipes at each other on Monday as the presidential campaign entered its traditional homestretch on the U.S. Labor Day holiday.

BUSINESS

EXXON-MOBIL-SPENDING-EXCLUSIVE

Exxon downsizes global empire as Wall Street worries about dividend

Ill-timed bets on rising demand have Exxon Mobil Corp facing a shortfall of about $48 billion through 2021, according to a Reuters tally and Wall Street estimates, a situation that will require the top U.S. oil company to make deep cuts to its staff and projects.

CHINA-BYTEDANCE-BONUSES

ByteDance to hand out cash bonuses to staff amid U.S. pressure on TikTok

TikTok owner ByteDance said on Tuesday it would hand out cash bonuses to employees working to help it "overcome challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and changing macro environment".

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THEATRE-INSURANCE

British entertainment, left in dark, seeks government insurance help

British theatres and live music venues say the show will only go on if the government provides a financial backstop, as the COVID-19 pandemic means they can no longer get commercial insurance.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THEATRE-INSURANCE

Singapore's concert for the dead goes online during pandemic

The studio lights dim, the band begins to strum, and it's showtime for a Singapore getai concert - a popular form of entertainment in southeast Asia that features songs, skits and over-the-top costumes to celebrate the dead.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN

Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge

Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female official faced a backlash from fans of the world number one on social media.

MOTOR-EXTREME

F1 champion Hamilton to enter team in Extreme E electric series

Six times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, an outspoken campaigner for the environment and sustainability, is entering his own team in a new Extreme E electric off-road series highlighting climate change.

