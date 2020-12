Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU Britain and EU to resume talks in final push for Brexit trade deal

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters)- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen instructed their negotiators to resume trade talks on Sunday in a last ditch attempt to bridge significant differences.

FRANCE-SECURITY-PROTEST Violence erupts during Paris protest against Macron's security law

PARIS (Reuters)- Scores of hooded anarchists launched projectiles at riot police, smashed up shop fronts, torched cars and burned barricades during a demonstration in the French capital on Saturday against police violence and a draft security law

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-GEORGIA Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims at rally for U.S. senators in Georgia

VALDOSTA, Georgia (Reuters)- U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders as COVID-19 surges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters)- California's two most densely inhabited regions and its agricultural breadbasket will be under stay-at-home orders by Sunday night as the COVID-19 pandemic strains hospitals in the most populous U.S. state, officials said.

BUSINESS

LUFTHANSA-JOBS Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end - Bild am Sonntag

BERLIN (Reuters)- Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by the end of the year and the German airline will cut another 10,000 jobs in its home country next year as it struggles to cope with the coronavirus, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

KIA-RECALL Kia recalls 295,000 U.S. vehicles for fire risks

WASHINGTON (Reuters)- Kia Motors Corp said on Saturday it is recalling 295,000 U.S. vehicles for engine fire risks.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-A-CHRISTMAS-CAROL Back on London stage - 'A Christmas Carol' opens to smaller, distanced audience

LONDON (Reuters)- Opening its doors to a live audience for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March, London's Dominion Theatre is getting ready to put on a socially distanced, concert-style production of musical "A Christmas Carol".

ART-BASEL-MIAMI Miami's art week takes on new look as galleries, artists get creative

MIAMI (Reuters)- For almost two decades the first week of December in Miami has been synonymous with artists, art fairs, champagne-soaked parties, pop up installations, an explosion of new graffiti, and traffic gridlock.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LEE Chelsea move top, Man City and United win as fans return

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters)- Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United enjoyed comfortable wins in the Premier League on Saturday as fans returned to stadiums after an eight-month absence.

ATHLETICS-AWARDS Duplantis and Rojas named world athletes of the year

(Reuters)- Swedish pole vaulter Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis was named the male athlete of the year, while Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas won the women's title at athletics' annual awards ceremony on Saturday.

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA (PIX) POSTPONED - In Kenya, COVID-19's spread to rural areas spells new threat The deaths from COVID-19 in Kenya of a refugee, a member of parliament and a coastal man all happened for the same reason: emergency help was hours away. Nearly three quarters of Kenya's ICU beds are in the capital Nairobi and Mombasa, its second-largest city. But the novel coronavirus is spreading outside major cities, into areas where the creaky, underfunded health system is buckling under the pressure. 6 Dec 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (TV) Ethiopia clashes with rebellious forces in hunt for Tigray leaders Ethiopia says it is closing in on leaders of a rebellious northern force, and aid agencies are pressing for access to deliver much-needed food, medicine and fuel after a month of fighting in Tigray. 6 Dec 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA-DEBATE (PIX) (TV) The Republican declines to participate, so Georgia Senate candidate debates an empty lectern The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat representing Georgia participates in a debate against an empty lectern. Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff. In a separate second debate, Senator Kelly Loeffler, the Republican incumbent, goes against Raphael Warnock, the pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. once preached. The two debates take place a month ahead of a pair of runoff races that will decide control of the Senate. 6 Dec 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT