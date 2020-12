Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING

NZ's Ardern apologises as report into mosque attack faults focus on Islamist terror risks

New Zealand security agencies were "almost exclusively" focused on the perceived threat of Islamist terrorism before a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year, a report into the country's worst massacre found.

BRITAIN-EU

UK, EU leaders to meet face-to-face to try to seal Brexit trade deal

British and EU leaders will meet face-to-face to try to seal a post-Brexit trade deal after failing again to narrow their differences on Monday, increasing the chance of a disorderly parting of ways at the end of the month.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN

Biden chooses retired general Lloyd Austin as defense secretary: sources

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin, who oversaw U.S. forces in the Middle East under President Barack Obama, to be his defense secretary, two people familiar with the decision said on Monday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Californians endure another lockdown as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals

Most Californians faced heavy new restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, while New York's governor threatened to ban indoor restaurant dining in New York City as the United States feared infections would continue skyrocketing.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE-CHINA

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration - U.S. business group

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured U.S. executives during a video conference on Sunday that Beijing remained committed to the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, the head of the US-China Business Council said.

USA-TIKTOK

Second U.S. judge blocks Commerce restrictions on TikTok

A second U.S. judge late on Monday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video sharing app TikTok that would have effectively barred its use in the United States.

ENTERTAINMENT

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA/REGULATOR

Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content

Australia locked in plans on Tuesday to make Facebook Inc and Google pay its media outlets for news content, a world-first move aimed at protecting independent journalism that has drawn strong opposition from the internet giants.

FILM-WARNER BROS/NOLAN

'Tenet' director Nolan slams Warner Bros same day streaming plan

Movie director Christopher Nolan on Monday slammed plans by Warner Bros to release its 2021 films in theaters and on its streaming service HBO Max on the same day, saying the studio should have consulted filmmakers first.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN/POGBA

Pogba should leave United in next transfer window - agent

France midfielder Paul Pogba should leave Manchester United during the next transfer window before his contract ends in June 22, his agent was quoted as saying on Monday.

SOCCER-WORLDCUP

Europe's top sides handed straightforward routes to Qatar

England were pitted against old rivals Poland in their World Cup qualifying group on Monday after a draw which left Europe's top sides with apparently straightforward routes to the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-HUNGARY/

Hungarian, Turkish foreign ministers hold news conference in Ankara

Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto visits Turkey and is expected to holds talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. He also co-chairs a meeting of a bilateral economic commission. with Turkish Industry Minister Mustafa Varank. Szijjarto and Cavusoglu will later hold a news conference in Ankara at 1000 GMT.

8 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/MISSING (PIX) (TV)

'He said Victor was shot': Brother grapples with loss after Nigeria protest deaths

It was after midnight in Lagos on Oct. 21 when Elisha Sunday said he got a call from his brother Victor's phone: a stranger told him Victor had been shot dead by soldiers at Lekki Toll Gate. Elisha, 24, said he later saw pictures of his 27-year-old brother on Facebook, draped in a Nigerian flag and covered in blood. After that, the trail went cold.

8 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TURKEY-ERDOGAN/

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, chairs AK Party meeting

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Hungary's Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (1030 GMT). Erdogan will chair central executive committee meeting of his AK Party (1200 GMT).

8 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SAFE HARBOR (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Why 'safe harbor' day spells trouble for Trump's election fight

Tuesday is "safe harbor" day, the first in a series of milestones that will make President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his election loss even more difficult. Here's an explanation of why Trump is running out of time to contest President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

8 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/THREATS

Election officials face threats, intimidation as Trump pushes false fraud claims

Election authorities across the United States face a tide of intimidation, harassment and outright threats in the charged aftermath of the Nov. 3 election, which Republican President Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

8 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX)

EU ministers meet may discuss a new Brexit deal

European affairs ministers of the 27-nation bloc meet and may discuss the bloc's new trade deal with Britain if negotiators have delivered it by then.

8 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Witness testimony resumes in Canada court for Huawei CFO's US extradition case

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will return to a Canadian court on Monday as witness testimony in her U.S. extradition case resumes, amid news last week that her lawyers and U.S. prosecutors held talks to reach a deal that could see her release and to return to China after two years of house arrest.

8 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

RETAIL-ECOMMERCE/SCALPER BOTS

INSIGHT-Good luck finding a PlayStation 5: Big retailers battle 'bots' snatching up hot products

Retailers are trying new tactics this holiday season to take on resellers that use high-tech "scalper bots" to snap up PlayStations, Nike sneakers and other hot products before shoppers can.

8 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-HOUSING (PIX)

INSIGHT-As lifelines expire, Americans in housing free fall during COVID peak

Millions of small, mom-and-pop landlords—who make up the majority of landlords in the U.S.--are dangling by a thread as eviction moratoriums drag into their ninth month and a third corona virus surge, far more lethal than the first, freezes consumer spending and business investment, threatening to push the U.S. economy into a double dip recession. As Congress continues to deadlock over the size and breadth of a second stimulus package, the impasse is threatening all of those on the downward slope of the so-called K shaped recovery.

8 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-TREASURY/BONDS

Turkey's treasury taps 10 year bond in auction and issue 5-yr sukuk

Turkey's treasury taps 10 year fixed coupon bond in auction and issue 5-yr sukuk maturing on Dec 3, 2025 for banks.

8 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-FAMILY (PIX)

A teacher, an out-of-work lawyer, six kids: One New Jersey family's pandemic diary

Before the pandemic, Kelly Newman, a family law attorney, would leave her New Jersey home at 7 a.m. and return 12 hours later.

8 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-EXCHANGES/ESG

Exchange operators lean in on ESG, with an eye on Biden

With money pouring into assets linked to sustainable investing, exchange operators have increased their focus on Environmental, Social and Governance business opportunities, which could get a boost from the policies of President-elect Joe Biden.

8 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

8 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

8 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TOYS (PIX) (TV)

Virus testers, dolls with masks, a very atypical Christmas even for toys

Dolls with masks, virus testers, or the always demanded medical toys are the expected top sellers in Spain and Portugal for the imminent but atypical Christmas season, while children learn to cope with COVID-19 pandemic as they always do: playing.

8 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ENVIRONMENT-PLASTIC/DIET (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

WIDER IMAGE - The plastic we eat: Visualising the amount of microplastic in our diets

We're breathing microplastic, eating it and drinking plastic-infused water every day. This piece illustrates how much we ingest over various time periods.

8 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TOWNS (PIX)

Vast spaces leave Canada's remote and rural places vulnerable in COVID-19 fight

The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading fast through Canada's remote and rural places, as isolation, a crucial buffer during the first wave, left them vulnerable once the virus arrived.

8 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-AEROSOLS (PIX) (TV)

Dutch experiment tests coronavirus spread at Amsterdam's Ajax stadium

A trial at Amsterdam Ajax stadium aims to recreate how the coronavirus could spread through a crowd of 50,000 cheering soccer fans. Dutch scientists are investigating whether football fans can safely return to matches in the experiment which uses hundreds of sensors and aerosols.

8 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES (TV)

Big Pharma, biotech execs news brfg on COVID-19 vaccines, treatments

Big Pharma, biotech executives hold presser on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The event is organised by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations.

8 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS

Amid rising COVID-19 rates, Dutch PM announces holiday curbs

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte outlines social curbs for Christmas holidays as COVID-19 infections rise again to worrying level.

8 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MEXICO-BITCOIN/ (PIX)

Latin American crime cartels turn to crypto to clean up their cash

In April 2019, Mexican police arrested suspected human trafficker Ignacio Santoyo in a plush area of the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen. Yet it was not the 2,000 women Santoyo is alleged to have blackmailed and exploited that ultimately led to his capture, but the bitcoin he is suspected of using to help launder the proceeds of his operations, officials said.

8 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX)

Ethiopian and U.N. officials speak about humanitarian access in Tigray

Ethiopian government and United Nations officials are due to speak about humanitarian access to the northern Tigray region, where aid is running out for the 600,000 people normally dependent on food. There has been no access to the region and phone and internet communications have been down since conflict broke out on Nov. 4.

8 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT