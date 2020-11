Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Shame and vindication as Australia digests report of Afghan military killings

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian military personnel who spoke out against alleged war crimes in Afghanistan said on Friday they felt vindicated by an inquiry which called for possible prosecution of troops, as the country reacted with shame and anger at the findings' severity.

Pompeo visits Israeli-occupied West Bank and Golan Heights

SHAAR BINYAMIN, West Bank (Reuters) - Mike Pompeo on Thursday became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit an Israeli West Bank settlement and the Golan Heights, in a show of solidarity that led Palestinians to accuse him of helping to cement Israeli control over occupied territory.

Georgia affirms Biden's victory as Trump attempts to undermine election

DETROIT/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed on Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results.

California, Ohio order nightly curfews on gatherings as coronavirus surges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - California's governor on Thursday imposed a curfew on social gatherings and other non-essential activities in one of the most intrusive of the restrictions being ordered across the country to curb an alarming surge in novel coronavirus infections.

Mnuchin pulls plug on some pandemic lending programs that Fed considers essential

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that key pandemic lending programs at the Federal Reserve would expire on Dec. 31, putting the outgoing Trump administration at odds with the central bank and potentially adding stress to the economy as President-elect Joe Biden organizes his administration.

BuzzFeed acquires news website HuffPost from Verizon Media

BuzzFeed on Thursday bought news website HuffPost from Verizon Communications Inc in the latest sign of consolidation in the online media world.

Mother-of-five steers new course as Gaza's first woman taxi driver

GAZA (Reuters) - For Naela Abu Jibba, a mother of five who lives and works in the Gaza Strip, taking the road less travelled has become a way of life.

Robots, immune from virus, pack Thanksgiving food to spare elderly helpers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - "Star Wars" robot R2-D2 cannot deliver Thanksgiving dinner to your door, but his relatives are doing the packing.

Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis

LONDON (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal's hopes of winning the year-ending ATP Finals for the first time live on after the Spaniard beat defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 4-6 6-2 on Thursday.

Former UFC champion McGregor signs deal to fight Poirier

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has signed an agreement for a rematch against American Dustin Poirier in January, according to his website The Mac Life on Thursday.

'Dial back' or 'emergency brake?' New lockdowns and the U.S. economy

The surge in new COVID-19 infections is driving a fresh wave of restrictions in cities and counties across the United States. California's "emergency brake," Oregon's "freeze," Philadelphia's "safer at home" and Minnesota's "dial back" are among a new patchwork of rules adopted by states, cities and counties that are much less strict and far more narrow than measures imposed to stop the spread of the virus in the spring.

20 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Nationwide Building Society reports half-year results

British bellwether mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society reports half-year results, with attention likely to focus on how it is navigating the country's second lockdown and how demand for home loans is holding up.

20 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

WTO issues quarterly trade index after record low due to the pandemic

World Trade Organization issues its quarterly guide to the state of global trade in goods, which is expected to have picked up after hitting a record low in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic

20 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Federal Reserve's Barkin, Bostic participate in virtual Chamber RVA event

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic (from Atlanta) participate in discussion, "Regional Leadership on Economic Mobility and Inclusive Growth" before virtual Chamber RVA Building Real Solutioins for Mobility and Growth.

20 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated q&a

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual "Energy and the Economy: Navigating the Changing Energy Landscape" event co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and Kansas City.

20 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks before "Energy and the Economy" event

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks before virtual "Energy and the Economy: Navigating the Changing Energy Landscape" event co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and Kansas City.

20 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

COVID deals blow to Saudi Arabia's G20 summit ambitions

When Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and a leading U.S. ally, took over the G20 presidency in December 2019, hopes in the kingdom were high.

20 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

In Burkina Faso, voters left voiceless amid escalating insurgency

Hundreds of thousands of people will not be able to vote in Burkina Faso's presidential election on Sunday because of an Islamist insurgency that has rendered large parts of the north and centre ungovernable.

20 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Quarterly IAEA Board of Governors meeting

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting. Iran's atomic activities and its deal with major powers, which the agency is policing, will be on the agenda.

20 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Zimbabwe High Court rules on journalist appeal for bail

Zimbabwe's High Court will rule on whether to free journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin'ono on bail after a lower court denied his initial freedom bid saying he had a propensity to commit offenses.

20 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

EXPLAINER-Can Trump override the popular vote?

President Donald Trump's latest strategy for attacking the Nov. 3 election appears to be focusing on a bold power play of persuading Republican state lawmakers to overturn the vote in states won by his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

20 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

APEC 2020 holds economic leaders meeting via video link

APEC 2020 holds its economic leaders' meeting via video link at the end of this year's summit. Malaysia plays host this year, when member nations decide on the bloc's future direction as the 1994 Bogor Goals reach maturity.

20 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

News conference to mark the end of APEC 2020 in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin gives a news conference after APEC 2020 comes to a close

20 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

Mekelle: an Ethiopian town steeped in sacrifices of war awaits its fate

Mekelle, a town nestled in the arid, mountainous Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, is steeped in the lore of its guerrilla fighters, who marched in sandals to Addis Ababa to topple a Communist dictatorship in 1991. Now war is back.

20 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

Booming Dutch DJs in lockdown as pandemic hits festivals

Many of the world's leading DJs, several of them Dutch, have been forced into lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic as dance festivals worldwide were cancelled or postponed.

20 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

Back with new Afrobeat album, veteran musician Bockarie asks for better Sierra Leone

Sierra Leonean musician and activist Emmerson Bockarie is no stranger to controversy, having received death threats from all ends of the country's political spectrum over two decades and three successive governments.

20 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT