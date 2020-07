Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA

India tops a million coronavirus cases as pandemic hits villages

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than one million coronavirus cases, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further out into the countryside and smaller towns.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA

'In the fight of our lives': Australia posts surge in new COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Friday reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases while neighbouring New South Wales said it was banning dancing, singing and mingling at weddings as authorities struggle to contain a new wave of infections.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-RECORDS

U.S. shatters coronavirus record with over 77,000 cases in a day

The United States shattered its daily record for coronavirus infections on Thursday, reporting more than 77,000 new cases as the number of deaths in a 24-hour period rose by nearly 1,000, according to a Reuters tally.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-SCHOOLS-POLL

Despite Trump's pressure, most Americans think it is unsafe to reopen schools: Reuters/Ipsos poll

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Only one in four Americans think it is safe for public schools to reopen this fall as U.S. coronavirus cases climb, and four in 10 parents said they would likely keep their children home if classes resume, a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll shows.

BUSINESS

TWITTER-CYBER

Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyber attack this week

Twitter Inc said late on Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week, an incident in which profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations were compromised.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-UNITED-ARLNS-JOBS

United Airlines, pilots union reach creative deal to limit furloughs

United Airlines and its pilots' union said on Thursday they had reached an agreement on two different packages aimed at reducing involuntary furloughs in the fall and keeping pilots at the ready once coronavirus-hit demand starts to pick up.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP

Ex-partners tell UK court Depp wife beater claims nothing like 'true Johnny'

LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp's former long-term partner Vanessa Paradis and his ex-girlfriend actress Winona Ryder said accusations that he had abused his ex-wife were false and did not reflect the person they knew, London's High Court was told.

FILM-LGBT

No trans characters in major Hollywood movies for 3rd year, report finds

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hollywood increased the numbers of gay and bisexual characters in movies in 2019, but most of them had only fleeting screen time and there were no transgender characters at all, according to a survey released on Thursday.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-ATTORNEY-HIRED

15 former employees of Washington's NFL team allege sexual harassment - report

Fifteen women who were once employees for Washington's NFL team told The Washington Post in a story published Thursday that they were sexually harassed during their tenures with the club.

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-VIL-REPORT

Real Madrid seal Spanish title with win over Villarreal

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

European Union leaders meet in Brussels to haggle over COVID recovery money

The 27 national EU leaders meet in person for the first time in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

17 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ETHIOPIA MIGRANTS (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopian maids 'dumped' in the streets in Lebanon as COVID hits

Ethiopian mother Alemtsehay Nasir went to Lebanon dreaming that her maid's job would let her earn money to make a better life for her young son. But she was fired when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and her employers dumped her on the streets.

17 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-RUNNING MATE

Biden facing pressure within party as running mate search enters final phase

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is facing pressure from contending groups inside his party as he prepares to interview a shortlist of women for the most important hire of his political career: his running mate.

17 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Coronavirus cases surge past one million in India

Situation from inside one of New Delhi's leading hospitals for coronavirus cases (COVID-19) as the number of cases in India expected to cross the one millionth mark on either Friday (17/7) or Saturday (18/7).

17 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-DATING (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian dating services see surge in users amid coronavirus outbreak

Nigerian online dating company Vybe says the number of people signing up for its service each month has risen by 20 percent since the coronavirus outbreak.

17 Jul 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GUCCI-MILAN (PIX) (TV)

Gucci presents its genderless Cruise collection digitally

Gucci presents its genderless Cruise collection 'Epilogue' digitally as part of Milan's Men's Fashion Week, without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

17 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congress sets battle over next coronavirus aid bill

The U.S. Congress returns to Washington on Monday with Democratic and Republican leaders agreeing that they need to pass something to salve the heavy human and economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic but far apart on what that should be.

17 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-MNUCHIN (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Treasury chief in Congress to discuss COVID-19 response

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza testify at House Small Business Committee hearing on programs providing economic assistance to employers in coronavirus pandemic.

17 Jul 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-BANKS/FORBEARANCE

As big U.S. banks let customers delay payments, loan losses remain unclear

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America executives said this week that they extended forbearance programs to millions of credit card and mortgage customers financially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

17 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-USA/ (TV)

Soccer-Interview with USWNT's Christen Press and Tobin Heath

USWNT World Cup Champions Christen Press and Tobin Heath speak to Reuters about the postponement of the Olympics they were favored to win, the next steps for their equal pay lawsuit and the team's various campaigns for social justice.

17 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT