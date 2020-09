Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITICS

Japan's Suga in pole position for PM as debate kicks off

Yoshihide Suga is on course for a landslide victory in the race to become Japan's next prime minister, an Asahi newspaper tally showed, as debate kicks off later Wednesday among the three candidates vying to succeed long-time leader Shinzo Abe.

USA-TRUMP-IRAQ

Trump will announce reduction in U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday

President Donald Trump will announce a further drawdown of U.S. troops from Iraq on Wednesday, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

Senate aims for Thursday vote on scaled-down coronavirus aid bill

The U.S. Senate later this week aims to vote on a drastically scaled-back Republican coronavirus aid bill, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday, despite opposition from Democrats who are needed for any measure to be enacted into law.

USA-ELECTION

At campaign rally, Trump steps up attacks on Biden over China

President Donald Trump on Tuesday escalated his efforts to make China a central theme of the U.S. presidential race, accusing Democratic rival Joe Biden of being a "globalist sellout" who helped engineer the widespread loss of American jobs.

BUSINESS

TESLA-STOCKS

Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value

Tesla Inc shed about $80 billion of its market value on Tuesday, an amount that overshadows the combined value of General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, after its surprise exclusion from the S&P 500 index.

USA-CHINA-TRADE

U.S. firms in China increasingly fear soured ties will last for years: survey

U.S. companies in China are increasingly fretful that trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies will drag out over years and nearly a third said their ability to retain staff had been affected, a survey showed.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS-DIVERSITY

Oscars academy sets out new diversity standards for best picture contenders

The body that hands out the Academy Awards on Tuesday published detailed inclusion and diversity guidelines that filmmakers will have to meet in order for their work to be eligible for a best picture Oscar, starting in 2024.

FILM-MULAN

Disney's 'Mulan' sparks backlash over ties to Xinjiang, Hong Kong

Walt Disney Co's release of "Mulan", which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has provoked a backlash on social media over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN

Osaka beats Rogers to reach U.S. Open semis

Naomi Osaka's sharp serving and superior return game helped her past American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday as the Japanese continues her quest for a second title at Flushing Meadows.

ATHLETICS-SEMENYA

Semenya loses appeal against CAS ruling over testosterone regulations

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya has lost her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) to set aside a 2019 Court of Arbitration (CAS) ruling that female athletes with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce it.

UPCOMING

ODDLY ENOUGH

THAI AIRWAYS-RESCUE/FOOD (PIX) (TV)

Eat airplane food without flying!

Eat plane food without flying. Thai Airways is opening a pop-up airplane-themed restaurant at their headquarters with onboard meals prepared by their chefs as a way to keep some employed while their fleet is still grounded at the airport and the company awaits a bankruptcy court decision.

9 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/WHO

Senior WHO officials hold social media live event on COVID-19 vaccines

SUBJECT: #AskWHO with Dr Soumya Swaminathan and Dr Mariangela Simao, a social live Q&A by the World Health Organization (WHO) to answer questions from the general public about the COVID-19 ACT-Accelerator (and COVAX).

9 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/VOTER FRAUD-FACTS (EXPLAINER)

EXPLAINER-Despite Trump claims, voter fraud is extremely rare. Here is how U.S. states keep it that way

Why fraud is rare in U.S. mail voting and what are the mechanisms to prevent attempted fraud, such as voting twice. Story will run as a sidebar to a special report on voter fraud.

9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/VOTER FRAUD (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT-How a small group of U.S. lawyers pushed fears of voter fraud into the mainstream

U.S. President Donald Trump has relentlessly promoted the idea that the nation's elections are rife with fraud. This once-fringe theory has become a staple of Republican politics, due largely to the efforts of a small network of conservative lawyers, supported by funding from right-wing policy groups, that have promoted it for two decades.

9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on 2020 presidential race

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will publish its weekly measurement of U.S. public opinion. The survey includes questions about support for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. This will be the first poll this campaign season that will be filtered for Americans who are "likely voters."

9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/REPORT

UN chief launches "United in Science 2020" report on latest data on climate change, carbon emissions

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launches the "United in Science 2020" report on greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, carbon emissions, the rise in average global temperatures and the impact of climate change on oceans, freshwater, glaciers and other systems. The launch will be livecast on webtv.un.org, with a virtual link to World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas in Geneva. The report is under embargo until 1100 GMT.

9 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/MARKET-RISKS

U.S. regulator releases report on market risks from climate change

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday released the first major report from a U.S. markets regulator on climate change and the threat it poses to U.S. financial market stability.

9 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/REPORT (TV)

UN chief launches "United in Science 2020" report on latest data on climate change, carbon emissions

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and WMO secretary general Petteri Taalas brief media to present the "United in Science 2020" report on greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, carbon emissions, the rise in average global temperatures and the impact of climate change on oceans, freshwater, glaciers and other systems. Interview with WMO secretary general Petteri Taalas at 1300GMT.

9 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Biden visits battleground Michigan for campaign stop

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes his first general election campaign stop to the crucial battleground state of Michigan.

9 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on Trump's comments about the military

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its measurement of the American public's reaction to reports that Trump called U.S. soldiers "losers" and "suckers."

9 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUTOS-ELECTRIC/DELIVERY (PIX)

Pandemic e-commerce surge spurs race for 'Tesla-like' electric delivery vans

Delivery fleet operators face regulatory pressure in California and other states to buy electric vehicles, but a surge in package deliveries thanks to coronavirus lockdowns has major firms itching to switch to electric right now. And they want far more than just battery-powered versions of diesel- or gas-guzzling trucks and vans.

9 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

MEXICO-BUDGET/

Mexican finance minister gives news conference after presenting 2021 budget to Congress

Mexico's finance minister responds to questions about 2021 budget proposal

9 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada releases its latest overnight interest rate decision

9 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-TREASURY/AUCTION

Treasury Dept. sells 10-year notes

Treasury Dept. sells 10-year notes.

9 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-EDUCATION (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian charity tries to salvage a slum's schooling amid pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic shut Nigeria's schools in March. Already with more children out of education than any other country, 13 million according to the United Nations, the virus threatens even more futures. Organisations like Slum2School have tried to fill the void, giving tablets and laptops to teachers and pupils in the Makoko slum for live remote lessons - normally an unaffordable solution for the children.

9 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-VACCINE

How companines could deliver a COVID-19 vaccine by October

As questions mount over whether the U.S. will authorize a coronavirus vaccine ahead of November elections, vaccine experts weigh what it would take to deliver an effective vaccine in that timeframe.

9 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/FIRES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Brazil's Amazon fires worsen in September, threaten virgin forests

Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest worsened in the first week of September and are increasingly spreading into areas of untouched forest, satellite data showed as of Wednesday, after the number of fires likely reached a 10-year high in August.

9 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

BALTIC-SECURITY/

Meeting of Baltic and Nordic foreign ministers in Tallinn

Foreign ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries are meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, to discuss a range of issues including Belarus, coronavirus and transatlantic cooperation. Estonia and Norway will both be non-permanent members of the U.N. Security Council next year.

9 Sep 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (TV)

Human rights experts give briefing on Yemen conflict

Launch of third report by the U.N.'s Group of Eminent Experts who have been investigating human rights violations in Yemen, from Sept 2014 to June 2020. Speakers at virtual briefing are panel's chair Kamel Jendoubi and members Melissa Parke and Ardi Imseis

9 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL/

NFL-2020 NFL season preview package

We look ahead to the 2020 NFL season with a five-part package consisting on an overall preview, five storylines to watch, an interview with NFLPA executive committee member Michael Thomas about social and racial justice plans, the unveiling of the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and a factbox on which teams are allowing fans in their stadiums amid COVID-19.

9 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT