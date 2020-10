Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

EU-SUMMIT/

EU leaders break deadlock to impose sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU leaders broke a diplomatic deadlock on Friday and imposed sanctions on Belarus after hours of summit talks, assuring Cyprus that the bloc would also punish Turkey if it continues oil and gas drilling in disputed areas of the Mediterranean.

CHINA-USA/ENVOY

China's U.S. envoy says U.S.-China relations must be put on right track

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Chinese ambassador to Washington said on Thursday that China's relations with the United States were facing "severe difficulties" and the two countries should lose no time in putting them on the right track.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-TRUMP/

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

U.S. House passes Democratic COVID-19 aid plan after bipartisan deal proves elusive

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $2.2 trillion Democratic plan to provide more economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic, as a bipartisan deal continued to elude House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House.

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA/GOOGLE

Google drops Australia from News Showcase launch amid regulator rancour

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Google has postponed the Australian roll-out of News Showcase citing regulatory complications, just three months after announcing the product, as the U.S. internet giant grapples with one of the most audacious attempts to police its activities.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AMAZON.COM-CASES

Amazon reports over 19,000, or 1.44%, of U.S. frontline employees had COVID-19

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said more than 19,000 of its U.S. frontline workers contracted the coronavirus this year, or 1.44% of the total, a disclosure sought by labor advocates who have criticized the COVID-19 response of the world's largest online retailer.

ACTIVISION-WORLD OF WARCRAFT/

Blizzard to delay 'World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' to later this year

Online role-playing game "World of Warcraft: Shadowlands" will be released later this year, Blizzard Entertainment said on Thursday, as employees working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed some processes.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ATHLETICS-GREECE/

Athens Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19

This year's Athens Marathon, scheduled to take place on Nov. 7-8, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said in a statement.

CRICKET-WINDIES/

Walsh named West Indies women head coach

Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh has been appointed head coach of the West Indies women's team, the sport's national governing body said.

USA-ELECTION/LATINO-WISCONSIN (PIX)

In battleground Wisconsin, some Latinos feel ignored by Biden

In a key battleground Trump won by just 22,000 votes in 2016, both campaigns say Wisconsin's 230,000 eligible Latino voters could be critical. In interviews with two dozen Hispanic voters, more said they would vote for Biden, but many say they have heard nothing from his campaign and there was little enthusiasm for the Democrat. Trump, meanwhile, has opened a big office in Milwaukee's biggest Latino neighborhood, where his supporters are fired up.

2 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/COURT-POLL

How abortion, Obamacare and the Supreme Court will impact the 2020 presidential race

An analysis of Reuters/Ipsos polling will show how the fight over President Trump's Supreme Court nominee impacts the 2020 presidential race.

2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RWANDA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Rwandan court to rule on bail appeal by Hotel Rwanda hero

A Kigali court is due to rule on the refusal of bail to Paul Rusesabagina, a political dissident whose experiences during the 1994 genocide inspired the Hollywood film Hotel Rwanda. Rusesabagina was charged with terrorism and other offenses after being lured back to Rwanda in August and arrested.

2 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump holds rally in Florida

U.S. President Donald Trump conducts rally near Orlando, Florida.

2 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

USA-WILDFIRES/DISPLACEMENT (PIX) (TV)

Refugees in their own country as wildfire destroys California towns

Jeannie Weber could probably rebuild her ruined house in the foothills of California's Sierra Nevada mountains, but with firestorms raging with ever-increasing frequency, it doesn't seem safe. Weber is among tens of thousands of Californians displaced long term by wildfire - refugees in their own country now scattered from coast to coast.

2 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND-TRAVEL

Irish High Court to rule on Ryanair challenge to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Ireland's High Court is to rule on the legality of the country's COVID-19 travel restrictions after Ryanair took a case arguing that they were nonsensical and unlawful.

2 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-SCHOOLS (PIX)

U.S. schools in suburbs, small cities reopening without COVID spike; big cities up next

Early data shows that reopening U.S. kindergartens through high schools have avoided spikes in COVID-19 cases, with the toughest tests of prevention under way as New York and Miami lead the biggest systems back to the classroom.

2 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/VOICES (PIX)

Voices from Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Karabakh conflict

Ordinary people on the streets of the Armenian and Azeri capitals tell Reuters how they feel about the flare-up of the decades-old Karabakh conflict that has brought their countries to the brink of war.

2 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SOMALIA-WOMEN/BASKETBALL (PIX) (TV)

Somali women's basketball team defy prejudice, hostility

Whistles screech on the sea breeze as three female Somali coaches inspect a line of women in black and blue headscarves dribbling basketballs. It's not just the heat that makes it hard: the women are also braving the scorn of their families and the threat of attack by gunmen who think women should not play sport publicly.

2 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

NIGERIA-CRIME/BLASPHEMY (PIX) (TV)

Controversial convictions spark Nigerian debate over sharia law

Two high-profile blasphemy convictions at an Islamic court in northern Nigeria have sparked a debate about the role of sharia law in the country after prompting a global outcry. In August, a 13-year-old boy received a 10-year prison sentence, and a man was sentenced to death in the northern state of Kano, which runs sharia courts alongside civil courts. Twelve of Nigeria's 36 states apply sharia law.

2 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-LOUISVILLE (TV)

Grand jury evidence in death of Breonna Taylor to be made public

A recording of grand jury proceedings into the death of Breonna Taylor is due to be made public on Friday, offering an inside look at the case presented by the Kentucky attorney general that resulted in police officers being cleared of homicide charges. The recording was originally due to be released on Wednesday but the judge extended the deadline by two days until Friday at noon (1600 GMT).

2 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

COLUMN-MILLER/RETIREMENT (PIX)

Key retirement policy issues are on the ballot in U.S. election

When an actuary is featured in a presidential campaign ad, you know something weird is happening in politics. Along with the unprecedented, norm-breaking campaign this year, retirement policy is front and center.

2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada ready to be relateable, but maybe not viral

The Bank of Canada is ramping up public outreach efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic, but going viral is not the mandate so don't expect Governor Tiff Macklem to launch an inflation targeting dance challenge on TikTok.

2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EU-TRADE/

EU's Dombrovskis hearing on trade at European Parliament The European Parliament's trade committee questions European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis before he can take charge of trade policy at the EU executive, following the resignation of Phil Hogan.

2 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on workforce recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Inclusive Workforce Recovery" before virtual event, "A New Kind of Back to Work: Talent, Recovery, and the Future of Greater Philadelphia."

2 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT