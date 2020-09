Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-GERMANY

Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, Merkel says

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-WUHAN

Students return to class in Wuhan, but parents and teachers wary of coronavirus risk

Tears and excitement from students greeted teachers on the first day of school after seven months in the Chinese city of Wuhan, but parents and teachers warned that while the coronavirus has retreated, no one could afford to let down their guard.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINE

U.S. CDC tells states to prep for COVID-19 vaccine distribution as soon as late October

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked state public health officials to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups as soon as late October, documents published by the agency showed on Wednesday.

USA-NSA-SPYING

U.S. court: Mass surveillance program exposed by Snowden was illegal

Seven years after former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden blew the whistle on the mass surveillance of Americans' telephone records, an appeals court has found the program was unlawful - and that the U.S. intelligence leaders who publicly defended it were not telling the truth.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-UNITED-ARLNS

United Airlines to cut 16,370 workers, many more going without pay

United Airlines said on Wednesday it is preparing to furlough 16,370 workers when federal aid expires on Oct. 1 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the airline industry, though one union said many more people will be without pay.

VODAFONE-IDEA-M-A-AMAZON-COM

Amazon, Verizon may invest over $4 billion in India's Vodafone Idea: report

U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc and Amazon.com Inc may invest more than $4 billion for a stake in India's Vodafone Idea Ltd, the Mint newspaper reported on Thursday, sending shares in the struggling Indian telecom firm up 10%.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-DWAYNE-JOHNSON

Actor Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from COVID-19

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-NETFLIX

Harry and Meghan team up with Netflix in major Hollywood move

Britain's Prince Harry and his American-born wife Meghan have signed an exclusive multiyear production deal with Netflix Inc, a major step in their plan to make a living for themselves outside the royal family.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-OSAKA-MASKS

Mask after mask, Osaka brings protest to international audience

Naomi Osaka stepped into the Arthur Ashe Stadium wearing a mask that read "Elijah McClain" ahead of her second-round U.S. Open victory on Wednesday, harnessing tennis's global appeal in her fight for racial justice.

PEOPLE-TOMSEAVER

Former New York Mets star pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75

Tom Seaver, the Hall-of-Fame pitcher who won more than 300 games during his Major League Baseball career and led the New York Mets to their unlikely 1969 World Series championship, has died at the age of 75.

