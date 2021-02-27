REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GST/6 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-SAUDI-KHASHOGGI

Saudi de facto ruler approved operation that led to Khashoggi's death: U.S.

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom.

27 Feb

USA-SYRIA-STRIKE

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow "the law of the jungle".

27 Feb

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

U.S. House tees up vote on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

The U.S. House of Representatives moved on Friday toward a late-night vote on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill, as Democrats who narrowly control the chamber steered the sweeping measure toward approval.

27 Feb

USA-BIDEN-TEXAS

Biden brings empathy to storm-battered Texas, security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for being unprepared.

27 Feb

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING-GAMESTOP

GameStop rally fizzles; shares still register 151% weekly gain

GameStop Corp closed 6% lower on Friday as an early rally fizzled but the stock finished the week 151% higher in a renewed surge that left analysts puzzled.

27 Feb

USA-WHITE-HOUSE-AIRLINES

Airline CEOs urge White House support for greener aviation fuel

The CEOs of American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines and other airline officials met virtually with White House officials Friday to discuss tackling aviation pollution and urge U.S. support for greener aviation fuel.

27 Feb

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-DEMON-SLAYER

Record-breaking Japan's anime film 'Demon Slayer' lands in U.S. cinemas

The record-breaking Japanese anime film "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" carried over its box-office buzz to the United States on Friday, captivating Florida fans in its first screening.

27 Feb

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES-DIVERSITY

Time's Up criticizes lack of Black members among Golden Globes voters

The Time's Up movement on Friday launched a campaign criticizing the lack of diversity in the organization that hands out the Golden Globes for film and television.

27 Feb

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-DRAFT

Report: NBA to mandate opt-in for draft entry

With the NCAA granting all current players an extra year of eligibility, the NBA will shift to a system requiring all players to petition for entry into the 2021 draft.

27 Feb

GYMNASTICS-USA-GEDDERT

Gymnastics: U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault.

27 Feb

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Philip remains in hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London's King Edward VII Hospital.

27 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/UN

Yemen's children suffer as country on brink of large-scale famine

Ahmadiya Juaidi's eyes are wide as she drinks a nutrition shake from a large orange mug, her thin fingers grasping the handle. Her hair is pulled back and around her neck hangs a silver necklace with a heart and the letter A. Three weeks ago the 13-year-old weighed just 9 kilograms (20 pounds) when she was admitted to al-Sabeen hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa with malnutrition that sickened her for at least the past four years. Now she weighs 15 kilograms (33 pounds). "I am afraid when we go back to the countryside her condition will deteriorate again due to lack of nutritional food. We have no income," her older brother, Muhammad Abdo Taher Shami, told Reuters. They are among some 16 million Yemenis - more than half the population of the Arabian Peninsula country - that the United Nations says are going hungry. Of those, 5 million "just one step away from famine," U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock warns. The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's largest humanitarian crisis, where 80% of people in need of help. Some 400,000 children under the age of 5 are severely malnourished. Displaced during Yemen's more than six-year conflict, farm worker Shami said "there is no work, nothing" and that the only support his family of eight receives is from charities. On Monday the United Nations hopes to raise some $3.85 billion to avert what Lowcock warns would be a large-scale "man-made" famine, the worst the world will have seen for decades.

27 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NEMTSOV-ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV)

Russian opposition activists commemorate slain Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov

Russian opposition activists plan to pay their tributes to slain Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov by observing a minute of silence on the spot where he was murdered in central Moscow in 2015.

27 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/TRUMP

Conservative conference tests Biden White House's "Trump who?" strategy

Democrats, and particularly President Joe Biden, are sick of talking about his predecessor Donald Trump, and the White House plans to ignore his conservative call-to-arms at a conference this weekend.

It's a strategy so smart, it won Biden the presidency, Democratic consultants say. But it leaves Trump free to continue to spread misinformation to his loyal fans, a threat to the U.S. longer-term, some historians believe.

27 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-CAPTAINTOM (PIX) (TV)

Captain Tom Moore laid to rest

British veteran and fundraiser Captain Tom Moore's funeral takes place

27 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT