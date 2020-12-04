REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITICS/

Japanese PM Suga to hold news conference amid third coronavirus wave

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Japan's prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, is set to hold a news conference to provide an update on the country's pandemic response on Friday, his first since coronavirus case numbers surged in November.

USA-CHINA/STATE MEDIA

Some Sino-U.S. relations damage 'beyond repair', Chinese state media warns

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chinese state media warned that some damage to Sino-U.S. ties are "beyond repair" amid a new wave of counter-China measures by the Trump administration, with an ugly Twitter spat between a U.S. senator and Chinese reporter underlining the rising rancour.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden says he'll publicly get a COVID-19 vaccine, keep Fauci

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he would publicly take a coronavirus vaccine to demonstrate its safety to the public and pledged to retain the nation's top adviser on the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, when he takes office next month.

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-FUNDRAISING

Trump unveils $207-mln fundraising haul after election in effort to overturn result

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised $207.5 million since Election Day, according to a statement on Thursday, gathering donations to pay for challenges to Democrat Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 3 poll.

BUSINESS

FILM-WARNER BROS/

Warner Bros disrupts theater business with same-day streaming

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio will debut all of its 2021 films in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on the same day, the company said on Thursday, an unprecedented shift that hammered shares of struggling cinema operators.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UBER-VACCINE

Uber asks U.S. CDC to consider ride-hail drivers essential for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to designate its ride-hail and delivery drivers as non-health essential workers entitled to early COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-EARTH ORCHESTRA/TOGETHER IS BEAUTIFUL

Musicians from every country form Earth Orchestra to record unique song

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - For the first time in music history, 197 musicians – one from each country – have formed an orchestra, hoping to exemplify how people can transcend physical and cultural borders to come together.

CALIFORNIA-MONOLITH/

Monolith monotony? Another mystery structure appears and vanishes in California

A 10-foot-tall metallic monolith appeared mysteriously atop a Central California mountain this week, then vanished just as suddenly early on Thursday in what seemed to be a copycat of one that appeared and then vanished in a Utah desert.

SPORTS

SOCCER-EUROPA-ARS-RAV/REPORT

After the silence it's night of cheer as fans watch Arsenal win

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's fans had waited nine long months to return to the club's north London stadium but the 2,000 people sprinkled across the red seats had to wait only nine minutes to enjoy the thrill of celebrating a goal in the flesh again on Thursday.

MOTOR-MOTOGP/MARQUEZ

Motorcycling-Marquez has third surgery on his right arm

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has had a third operation on his right arm to put in a new plate, his Repsol Honda team said in a statement on Thursday.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

IKEA AB-POLAND/DISCRIMINATION

Court in Krakow holds hearings in a case against IKEA HR manager charged with religious discrimination

A regional court in the Polish city of Krakow will continue proceedings in a case that has been brought by prosecutors against an HR manager at IKEA charged with religious discrimination for firing an employee who called homosexuality "an abomination" on the company's internal website.

4 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Relief agencies prepare aid convoys, clashes continue in north Ethiopia

Relief agencies in Ethiopia are preparing convoys to truck aid into Tigray, where clashes are still being reported after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared victory over rebellious forces in the northern region.

4 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS

UK new car registrations data released

Britain's car industry body releases monthly new car sales figures.

4 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CANADA-BANKS/OUTLOOK

Canadian banks face revenue headwinds as focus shifts to managing loan losses

Canadian banks warned of a challenging year ahead as they shift focus back to revenue growth after closing 2020 with a better-than-expected quarter and amassing record levels of reserves to cover future bad loans arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

4 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks to virtual bankers' group event

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in virtual moderated question-and-answer session before the Michigan Bankers Association.

4 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

MEXICO-CENBANK/

Mexican president to announce a woman to join central bank board

Mexico's president will announce a new member for the central bank board, promising that it will be a woman to try to bring more gender balance to the male-dominated policy-setting panel.

4 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-FED/BOWMAN

Federal Reserve Board Governor Bowman speaks to virtual ICBA event

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Community Banking and FinTech" before virtual Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) ThinkTECH Policy Summit.

4 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ASTONMARTIN-STROLL/

Aston Martin chairman and investor Lawrence Stroll speaks at online event

Billionaire investor and chairman of Aston Martin Lawrence Stroll speaks at online event as the carmaker seeks to turn around a turbulent performance amid challenges from Brexit, COVID-19 and a 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

4 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari participates in moderated q&a

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in moderated question-and-answer session related to the regional economy of southeast Minnesota before virtual Southeast Minnesota 2020 Economic Summit.

4 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

JAPAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Japan PM Suga holds news conference

Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga will hold a news conference on Friday, and is expected to talk about coronavirus measures, a widely criticized travel campaign, and a scandal involving his predecessor.

4 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BELARUS-UN/RIGHTS

UN rights boss Bachelet addresses Human Rights Council on situation in Belarus

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet speaks on the situation in Belarus, rocked by mass protests since the controversial Aug 9 presidential election, at a meeting of the Human Rights Council.

4 Dec 04:10 ET / 09:10 GMT

VENEZUELA-SANCTIONS/ (PIX)

Venezuela pushes private firms into foreign trade in response to sanctions: sources

Venezuela's government is encouraging private firms to sign import and export deals with companies in Asia and the Middle East as part of an effort to limit the impact of U.S. sanctions, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter.

4 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FRANCE-MACRON/ (TV)

France's Macron gives interview to 'Brut'

French President Emmanuel Macron gives an interview to Brut. In focus: police violence, secularism, and Islamism, climate policy, the 'COVID generation', and the death of former president Valery Giscard D'Estaing

4 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-VOLUNTEERS (PIX)

INSIGHT-Russian state employees describe pressure to join vaccine trials

Some Russian state employees are coming under heavy pressure to sign up for trials of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, an effort that medical ethicists say may run afoul of ethical norms for voluntary participation in such tests.

4 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NORWAY-VACCINE

Norway Health Minister informs on COVID-19 vaccination plans

Norway's Health Minister Bent Hoeie holds a press conference on the theme of Covid-19 vaccinations

4 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FDA-HAHN (TV) (TV)

Reuters interviews FDA chief Stephen Hahn on COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Stephen Hahn to discuss the agency's review of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna in an exclusive interview with Reuters.

4 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT