TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-SECURITY-COURT/

Veteran Hong Kong democrats found guilty in landmark unlawful assembly case

A Hong Kong court found seven prominent democrats guilty of unauthorised assembly charges, including 82-year-old barrister Martin Lee and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 72, the latest blow to the city's beleaguered democracy movement.

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar protesters defy crackdown as U.N. envoy warns of 'imminent bloodbath'

Myanmar activists held protests across the country overnight two months after the military seized power, as a United Nations special envoy warned that "a bloodbath is imminent" because of the intensified crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE/

Biden says $2 trillion jobs plan rivals the space race in its ambition

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for a sweeping use of government power to reshape the world's largest economy and counter China's rise in a $2 trillion-plus proposal that was met with swift Republican resistance.

USA-GEORGIA-VOTING-COMPANIES/

Delta, Coca-Cola blast home state Georgia's voting restrictions as 'unacceptable'

Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines on Wednesday joined a bid by U.S. companies to challenge the state of Georgia's new voting restrictions, with both Atlanta-based companies calling the law unacceptable.

BUSINESS

USA-MARKETS-BLOCKTRADES-BANKS/

Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura

Investors on Wednesday tallied the fallout from Archegos Capital's dramatic meltdown, with Nomura and Credit Suisse shares losing a collective $9 billion while heightened scrutiny of the hedge fund industry loomed.

TSMC-INVESTMENT/PLAN

TSMC to invest $100 bln over 3 years to meet chip demand

Contract chipmaker TSMC said on Thursday it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three years to increase capacity at its plants, days after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip making capacity.

ENTERTAINMENT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/JAPAN-CHERRYBLOSSOMS

Kyoto's earliest cherry blooms in 1,200 years point to climate change, says scientist

The famous pink cherry blossoms of Kyoto reached full bloom this year on March 26, the earliest date in the 12 centuries since records began, according to a Japanese university.

MUSIC-PAUL SIMON/

Paul Simon joins trend to monetize old song catalogs

Paul Simon has sold his entire song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, joining a string of older musicians cashing in on their life's work.

SPORTS

USA-COURT/NCAA

NCAA plays defense in U.S. Supreme Court athlete compensation case

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday grilled the National Collegiate Athletic Association on its bid to maintain limits on education-related compensation for student-athletes, questioning its reliance on what critics have called the sham of amateurism in college sports.

TENNIS-MIAMI-OSAKA/

Osaka hopes to learn lesson after 23-match win streak snapped

Naomi Osaka had grown so accustomed to dominating that she was not immediately sure what lessons to take after her 23-match winning streak came to an abrupt end in quarter-final action at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TAIWAN-PALAU (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan opens its first travel bubble, with Palau

Taiwan opens its first travel bubble with Palau to help its wrecked tourism industry recover. The first group of travellers board a plane in Taiwan, headed for the small Pacific island.

1 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

COLUMN-MILLER/RETIREMENT (PIX)

U.S. lawmakers' generosity on pensions is just a starting point for bolstering retirement security

The U.S. Congress recently rescued the retirements of more than 1 million workers who faced the prospect that the pensions they earned and had been promised might evaporate. So long as Congress is casting a benign eye on the well-being of these pensioners, here is a short list of other "must-do" retirement items for the consideration of lawmakers.

1 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/ECONOMY (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Can Joe Biden recreate the U.S. economy he grew up with?

Joe Biden will almost certainly be the last U.S. president born as a member of the "silent generation" demographic group who were children during World War Two, came of age in an economic boom that built middle class wealth, and cemented the role of the United States as the world's leading industrial power. With a roughly $2 trillion investment package unveiled on Wednesday, Biden wants to reverse a half century trend and steer capital to neglected people and parts of the country.

1 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AUTOS-SEMICONDUCTORS/SUPPLY CHAIN (PIX)

INSIGHT-Auto industry rethinks cost-cutting playbook as COVID, chip shortages disrupt supply chains

After a year of getting hammered by the pandemic, a semiconductor shortage and storms that snarled Dana Inc's global supply chain, the auto parts maker is reaching for a new playbook. Many automakers and suppliers like the Ohio maker of axles, driveshafts and other auto parts, are deciding that securing their supply lines is the most pressing order of business.

1 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

FRONTIER AIRLINES-IPO/GROWTH

Frontier Airlines IPO; CEO talks to Reuters

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle talks to Reuters ahead of the budget carrier's stock market debut.

1 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan moderates a conversation on national and global economic issues

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan moderates a conversation on national and global economic issues before virtual Global Perspectives series hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

1 Apr 18:05 ET / 22:05 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA (PIX) (TV)

India expands vaccination drive to include everyone aged 45 and above

Facing a fresh wave of coronavirus cases, primarily in the country's western province of Maharashtra, India expands its COVID-19 vaccination drive to include everyone aged 45 years and above.

1 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-CRISIS (PIX)

INSIGHT-Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germany's 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning international plaudits for its initial response to the pandemic last year, Germany was struggling. The number of patients in intensive care was close to the peak of the first wave a year earlier, and the vaccine rollout was proceeding at a painfully slow pace.

1 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SLOVAKIA-GOVERNMENT/ (PIX)

Slovakia's President Caputova appoints new government

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova appoints new government led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger, who replaces Igor Matovic, whose resignation ended a month-long crisis sparked by coalition dispute over delivery of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

1 Apr 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/VIRGINIA (PIX)

INSIGHT-In Virginia governor's race, Trump's false stolen-election claim looms large

Five of six Republican candidates in Virginia's crucial gubernatorial race this year - the first statewide election since Trump's presidency - are peddling false election-fraud claims or wouldn't say Biden won the November election. Their stance illustrates the enduring power of Trump and his fervent base on Republican seeking public office - as well as the risks the party faces in competitive states like Virginia, where suburban voters are key.

1 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-PROTESTS/MEMORIAL (PIX) (TV)

Clapham Women's Institute clear floral tributes from the bandstand

Clapham Women's Institute clear floral tributes from a memorial to Sarah Everard, on the bandstand in Clapham

1 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-GEORGIA/VOTING

Elections officials fear Georgia law could politicize voting operations

Election officials in conservative and liberal parts of Georgia say a new law allowing a Republican-controlled state agency to take over local voting operations could make the process too partisan.

1 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GERMANY-ELECTION/BADEN-WURTTEMBERG (TV)

Political leaders in Germany's Baden-Wurttemberg hold coalition talks

Leaders of the political parties in Germany's southwestern state of Baden-Wurttemberg, including state Prime Minister Wilfried Kretschmann, speak after deciding on possible coalition talks.

1 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD (PIX) (TV)

Trial continues for Minneapolis officer accused in George Floyd killing

Trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, conintues. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man, after pinning his neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

1 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

1 Apr 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-PRIEST/BIONIC ARM (PIX) (TV)

Bionic arm answers trainee vicar's prayers

Sixteen years after losing his right arm in a car crash, a trainee vicar from Colchester has had his prayers answered thanks to a bionic arm.

1 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-CABINET

Portugal holds weekly cabinet meeting to review plan to further ease lockdown restrictions

Portugal holds weekly cabinet meeting to review the plan to further ease lockdown restrictions from April 5.

1 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-SOUND OF METAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Riz Ahmed on Oscar nominated "Sound of Metal" role

British actor Riz Ahmed speaks to Reuters about playing a heavy metal drummer who goes deaf in "Sound of Metal", a role that earned him an Oscar nomination.

1 Apr 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT