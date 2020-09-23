REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES

Possible missile carrier spotted at North Korea parade practice, U.S. think-tank says

A vehicle that may be carrying a ballistic missile has been spotted at a parade training ground in North Korea amid signs it is preparing a big military display for an Oct. 10 holiday, a U.S. think-tank said.

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ANWAR

Malaysia opposition leader Anwar says seeking to form new govt

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday he has secured a strong majority from lawmakers in order to form a new government and was seeking an audience with the king to formalise his appointment as prime minister.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FDA-VACCINE

U.S. FDA to tighten coronavirus vaccine authorization standards ahead of election -paper

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon announce new, more stringent standards for an emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, lowering the chances that one might be cleared for use before the Nov. 3 election, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

USA-ELECTION

Biden earns Cindy McCain's endorsement as Trump holds rally in Pittsburgh

Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump in November's election.

BUSINESS

HUAWEI-TECH/CHINA

Huawei's supply chain has been 'attacked', says chairman

Huawei Technologies HWT.UL will do everything it can to strengthen its supply chain which has been "attacked", its rotating Chairman Guo Ping said on Wednesday.

TESLA-BATTERYDAY/SUPPLIERS-STOCKS

Asian suppliers' stocks slip on Tesla's cheaper battery plan

Shares of Asian battery suppliers fell on Wednesday after Tesla Inc outlined a plan to halve the cost of its electric vehicle batteries and bring more production of the key auto component in-house.

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney appeal to California: 'It's time' to let Disneyland reopen

Walt Disney Co urged California officials on Tuesday to let the company reopen the Disneyland theme park, which remains shuttered six months after closing down to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL

League fines teams, coaches for failing to wear masks properly during games

The National Football League (NFL) handed a handful of coaches and teams hefty fines for failing to wear masks properly during Week 2 games.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASKETBALL-NBA

Silver says NBA participation at Tokyo Olympics may be limited

NBA participation at the Tokyo Olympics may be limited as the league's next season, which has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 outbreak, would likely be ongoing at the time of the Games, Commissioner Adam Silver told CNN on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SWISS-EU/ (PIX)

With echoes of Brexit, Swiss set to vote on immigration

Swiss voters will decide on Sunday whether to tear up a pact with the European Union on the free movement of people, after a referendum campaign that exposed rifts in society over foreigners who make up a quarter of the population.

23 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM (PIX) (TV)

Belgian government meets to discuss tightening coronavirus restriction measures

Belgian PM Sophie Wilmes and government hold a national security council to discuss bringing in new restrictive measures after a spike of COVID-19 infections in the country. Meeting starts in the morning, with a news conference likely to take place early afternoon.

23 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV)

Annual meeting of IAEA member states

The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds its week-long General Conference, an annual meeting of its member states and its biggest decision-making body. Iran's nuclear programme and the agency's potential return to North Korea are likely to be among the issues discussed.

23 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)

Putin meets senators in the Russian Federation council

Russian president Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with all members of the upper house of Russian parliament. The announcement was made by senator Vyacheslav Timchenko who suggested that the president wants to talk about additional responsibilities the Federation Council received under the new constitution.

23 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/EU (TV)

EU executive unveils plans to overhaul the bloc's migration rules

The European Commission unveils its proposals to reform the EU's troubled migration and asylum system that collapsed amid a spike in arrivals in 2015 and has since left the 27 member states feuding over how to handle migrants and refugees.

23 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLAND-POLITICS/

Polish ruling party leaders meet to discuss coalition future

Leaders of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party meet for make-or-break talks on the future of the country's coalition government, which has been brought close to collapse by policy differences and personality clashes.

23 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi king makes first speech to U.N. General Assembly, highlight of Day 2 of virtual gathering

The king of Saudi Arabia will make his first address ever to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, a rare speech made possible by the virtual nature of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of Venezuela and Afghanistan will also feature in Day 2 of the meeting of world leaders.

23 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/CONGRESS-POWELL (PIX) (TV)

Fed's Powell testifies before House on coronavirus economic response

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before House of Representatives' Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus Crisis on central bank's response to pandemic.

23 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL (GRAPHIC)

Reuters/Ipsos polling on battleground states

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

23 Sep 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/ARDERN (PIX) (TV)

New Zealand PM Ardern unveils plaque at Christchurch mosque

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveils a plaque at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, which was targeted in a terrorist attack last year.

24 Sep 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AIRLINES-TESTING (PIX)

Positive about flying? Airlines look to COVID tests that give results in minutes

European airlines are pinning hopes on pre-flight COVID-19 tests that deliver results as fast as pregnancy tests to help restore passengers' confidence in taking to the skies in confined spaces with shared air.

23 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

TAIWAN-TECH/

Foxconn, TSMC execs speak at tech event

Senior executives from Foxconn and TSMC speak at a tech event in Taipei on the theme of "5G x AI = Infinite Opportunities enabled by Semiconductor."

23 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Virtual forum with Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren

Eric Rosengren, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston speaks during a virtual forum organized by the Boston Economic Club about the U.S. economy and current financial conditions.

23 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks before Chicago Payments Symposium

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "Payments and the Pandemic" before the virtual 20th Anniversary Chicago Payments Symposium, "Virtually Collaborating Around the Core."

23 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks on the economy before MNI event

CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the virtual "Outlook for the Economy" Market News International moderated question-and-answer session.

23 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-OIL/FED-SURVEY (PIX)

Energy producers weigh in on oil price drop, view of pandemic, drilling rebound

Quarterly survey of oil and gas executives in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico released on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Survey evaluates impact of energy price drop on business activity and gathers executives' price outlook and views on drilling activity at various price levels.

23 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

USA-TREASURY/AUCTION

Treasury Dept. sells 2-year floating rate notes

Treasury Dept. sells 2-year floating rate notes.

23 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

USA-TREASURY/AUCTION

Treasury Dept. sells 5-year notes

Treasury Dept. sells 5-year notes.

23 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on rural communities and the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Toward a More Perfect Economy: the Challenge and Opportunity for Rural Communities" following a panel discussion before the Hale County Chamber of Commerce virtual event.

23 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Quarles speaks on the economic outlook

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles speaks on the economic outlook before virtual Institute of International Bankers Annual Meeting.

23 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-ISCHGL (PIX) (TV)

Presentation of class-action lawsuit over coronavirus at Ischgl ski resort

Lawyers hold a news conference on a class-action lawsuit they intend to bring against Austria and the province of Tyrol on behalf of thousands of people in dozens of countries who say they contracted the coronavirus last winter at the ski resort of Ischgl.

23 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-COURT/ABORTION (PIX)

New Trump pick could embolden Supreme Court on abortion curbs

With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new 6-3 conservative majority could be emboldened to roll back abortion rights. The ultimate objective for U.S. conservative activists for decades has been to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. But short of that, there are other options the court has in curtailing abortion rights.

23 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-CRIME/SHIPPING (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT–A murder at sea embroils security forces, roils shipping in lawless Venezuela

A murder aboard an oil tanker is part of troubling trend in which Venezuelan state agents, from military officers to police to senior government officials, are embroiled in the very crimes they are meant to prevent.

23 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/CHINA

Chinese and Hong Kong officials give briefing on Hong Kong via Zoom to Geneva journalists

Briefing on Hong Kong - "Enjoy Human Rights in a Safer Environment" where speakers include Xi Junjian deputy director of the Law Department of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, and The Honourable Ronny TONG Ka-wah, SC, JP Non-official member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. By Zoom, organised by China mission to the UN in Geneva, as the UN Human Rights Council session continues.

23 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

UN human rights investigators present report on Venezuela

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (FFM) to present report in front of the Human rights Council. Speakers will be Marta Valiñas, Chairperson and members Francisco Cox Vial and Paul Seils.

23 Sep 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT

HONGKONG-SECURITY/RIGHTS

Event on human rights in Hong Kong, speakers include former UN rights chief, activists

Britain co-hosts a virtual side-event on 'Rights and Freedoms in Hong Kong'. UK ambassador Julian Braithwaite will be joined by former UN Human Rights Chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, Sophie Richardson from Human Rights Watch and Steve Tsang from SOAS Institute.

23 Sep 07:15 ET / 11:15 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

UN war crimes investigators on Syria present latest report

The Commission of Inquiry on Syria investigating human rights violations in Syria from 11 January to 1 July 2020 presents its report to the Human rights Council, already issued last week.

23 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

KENYA-ENVIRONMENT/INSECTS (PIX) (TV)

Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste

Rotten bananas? Mushy avocados? Pulped oranges? Talash Huijbers wants them all. The 25-year-old is the founder of Insectipro, a Kenyan farm rearing black soldier fly larvae for animal feed. In the 10 days it takes for them to grow, the larvae need to be fed too - and fruit waste from factories and food markets in the capital Nairobi is just the thing.

23 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/FIRES-JAGUAR (PIX)

Jaguar burned by fires in Brazil is helped back to health

A jaguar with bandaged paws gets stem cell treatment at a wild cat sanctuary to recover from severe burns. Shes is one of countless victims of the worst fires ever recorded in Brazil's Pantanal, the world's largest wetland and home to the densest population of jaguars anywhere on earth.

23 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-HEARING (PIX) (TV)

Fauci, Redfield testify at U.S. Senate hearing on coronavirus response

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to hold a hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response featuring witness testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID, Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director, Admiral Brett Giroir of the White House coronavirus task force, and Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the FDA.

23 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MUNICIPALS-AIRPORTS

U.S. airports rush to refund old debt as coronavirus fallout hits revenue

Low interest rates and yield-hungry investors are helping U.S. airports navigate through the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which silenced their once bustling terminals.

23 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

23 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/ (PIX) (TV)

Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto's media huddle on coronavirus countermeasures

Tokyo 2020 chief executive, Toshiro Muto, talks to media following a meeting among senior officials from the Japanese government, the Tokyo Metropolitan government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee on coronavirus countermeasures for the Tokyo Games. A briefing by working-level officials from the government of Japan, Tokyo government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will also be held at the same time, but at different location.

23 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

USA-ELECTION/TELEVISION (PIX)

Beyond the PSA: U.S. television shows make voting part of the story

From "black-ish" to a "West Wing" reunion, television is using the power of entertainment in new ways to encourage more Americans to take part in the November elections, making dry topics like registering to vote, filling out the Census and finding polling places feel vital and fun by writing them into the plots of popular shows.

23 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT