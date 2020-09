Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITICS

Japan's Suga expected to announce candidacy for PM race

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is due to hold a news conference later on Wednesday when he is expected to confirm his candidacy in the ruling party's leadership election, a race he looks heavily favoured to win.

TAIWAN-PASSPORT

Taiwan to change passport, fed up with confusion with China

Fed up with being confused for China amid the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty, Taiwan said on Wednesday it would redesign its passport to give greater prominence to the island's name.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/CONGRESS

U.S. Senator Markey defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate Democratic primary

U.S. Senator Ed Markey on Tuesday defeated Representative Joe Kennedy III in the Massachusetts Democratic primary, positioning himself to win another six-year term on Nov. 3 and a platform for a progressive agenda in 2021.

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-LOS ANGELES

L.A. sheriff's deputies fatally shoot Black man after suspected bike violation

A Black man who was stopped on his bicycle for an alleged "vehicle code" violation was shot to death by two Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, who fired 15 to 20 rounds after the man punched one officer and dropped a pistol on the ground, authorities said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS

SAMSUNG ELEC-APPLIANCE

Samsung eyes new opportunities as pandemic ignites demand for home appliances

From sanitising closets to customisable fridges, the coronavirus pandemic has fanned demand for home appliances - so much so that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is adding warehouses and bringing popular products to more markets.

EXXON-MOBIL-CUTS

Exxon weighs global job cuts after unveiling Australian lay-off plan

Exxon Mobil Corp is assessing possible worldwide job cuts, a spokesman said on Wednesday, after the company announced a voluntary lay-off programme in Australia.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BTS

After blowing up Billboard chart, K-pop colossus BTS eyes Grammies 'Dynamite'

Fresh from scoring Korea's first-ever no. 1 hit on the main U.S. Billboard music chart, K-pop juggernaut BTS on Wednesday set its sights on a standalone performance at next year's Grammy Awards - and maybe a trophy or two.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-SERENA

With no fans at US Open, Serena cheers herself to victory

With no fans to cheer her on, Serena Williams was left to push herself to a record-breaking straight-sets victory in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB

Messi unlikely to change mind on Barca exit, says presidential candidate

Lionel Messi is unlikely to change his mind about leaving Barcelona, the club's presidential candidate Victor Font has said.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA (PIX)

Austria announces whether it will tighten coronavirus restrictions

Austria's cabinet holds a weekly meeting after which Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said he will announce whether tighter coronavirus restrictions are needed to tackle steadily rising infections.

2 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SCHOOLCHAT

#AskReuters Twitter Chat: Back-to-School

This #AskReuters Twitter conversation will include school reopening plans, remote learning, education equity, special ed and more.

2 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

JAPAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga to announce his bid to succeed PM Abe

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a strong front-runner to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, holds a news conference at 5:00 p.m. (0800 GMT), where he is expected to officially announce his candidacy for ruling party head. The president of the Liberal Democratic Party is virtually assured of being prime minister because of its majority in parliament's lower house.

2 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

RUSSIA-BELARUS/ (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Lavrov meets Belarus Foreign Minister Makei in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Belarusian Foreign Minster Vladimir Makei in Moscow.

2 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

RWANDA-POLITICS/

Sons fear for health of detained "Hotel Rwanda" movie hero

Rwanda reacts to the arrest of the Hotel Rwanda movie hero Paul Rusesabagina on terrorism charges, with his sons telling Reuters that they fear for his health. It's still unclear when he might be charged or the specifics of his offenses.

2 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

POLL-No bounce in support for Trump as Americans see pandemic, not crime, as top issue

President Donald Trump's attempt to make civil unrest a central theme of his re-election campaign has yet to boost his political standing, as most Americans do not see crime as a major problem confronting the nation and a majority remain sympathetic to anti-racism protests, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday.

2 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONTESTED

EXCLUSIVE-Bipartisan campaign aims to reassure U.S. voters as Trump questions election integrity

At least a dozen groups are planning a large-scale, bipartisan public relations campaign to counter any attempt by President Donald Trump to cast doubt on the integrity of the November election or dispute the result should he lose, people involved in the effort told Reuters.

2 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/BANNON-EUROPE

Steve Bannon's efforts to bring his fiery brand of populism to Eurpoe fall flat

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon's attempt to export his brand of populism to Europe is on the rocks, according to his partners in Italy and Belgium. The week after Bannon was charged with fraud for his role in an effort to raise money to help build Trump's wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, people working with him said an effort to found an academy for right-wing Roman Catholic activists in Italy faces a criminal inquiry and a project aimed at ending the European Union has closed up shop.

2 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER

EU's Brexit negotiator Barnier speaks at Dublin event

Chief European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks in Dublin at the Institute of International and European Affairs think tank.

2 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (PIX)

Biden to present plan to safely reopen schools amid pandemic

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will give remarks on Wednesday in Delaware about reopening schools. He will criticize President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus and present his own plan to reopen schools safely amid the pandemic. Trump heads to battleground state North Carolina for a veterans event.

2 Sep 13:15 ET / 17:15 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NIGERIA-MINING/ (PIX) (TV)

Nigeria says can tap mineral wealth despite COVID, unrest

Nigeria's mines minister outlines targets for the development of the country's nascent mining sector. He says the country can make up for time lost because of the impact of COVID-19.

2 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-ECONOMY

France briefs ahead of unveiling of 100 bln euro coronavirus recovery package

France's government briefs on the 100 billion euro post-pandemic recovery stimulus programme a day before the plan is unveiled in detail.

2 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks on COVID-19 to Bretton Woods Committee

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in virtual conversation, "New York Fed Presidents on COVID-19" hosted by the Bretton Woods Committee.

2 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLEVELAND

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks on U.S. outlook and monetary policy

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the U.S. outlook and monetary policy before the 17th Annual NABE Foundation Economic Measurement Seminar, via videoconference.

2 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari participates in Brookings panel

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in virtual panel, "Where are the Black Financial Regulators?" co-hosted by the Brookings Institution.

2 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/BEIGEBOOK

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book of economic condition, in Washington.

2 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly discusses the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in "An Economic Framework for the Future" virtual forum hosted by Harvard Kennedy School.

2 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-LAUSANNE/ (PIX)

Athletics - Diamond League - Lausanne

Athletics Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

2 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT