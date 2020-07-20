REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-CHINA-DIPLOMACY

UK poised to suspend Hong Kong extradition treaty: British newspapers

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will on Monday suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in a further escalation of its dispute with China over the introduction of a security law in the former colony, British newspapers reported.

SAUDI-POLITICS-KING

Saudi King Salman, 84, admitted to hospital

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, state news agency SPA said on Monday.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Florida coronavirus cases surge for fifth day as Trump pledges outbreak will be under control

Florida reported over 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fifth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections, even as President Donald Trump pledged that "it's going to be under control."

USA-ELECTION-KANYE-WEST

A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion and pornography, argued policy with attendees and at one point broke down in tears.

BUSINESS

HONGKONG-SECURITY-WEALTH-EXCLUSIVE

Global banks scrutinize their Hong Kong clients for pro-democracy ties - sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global wealth managers are examining whether their clients in Hong Kong have ties to the city's pro-democracy movement, in an attempt to avoid getting caught in the crosshairs of China's new national security law, according to six people with knowledge of the matter.

NISSAN-GHOSN

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'

PARIS (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn took a swipe at his old employers in a newspaper interview on Sunday, calling the Renault and Nissan results "pathetic", driven as much by a lack of joint leadership than the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP

Actress Heard to be quizzed over her Depp 'wife beater' claims

LONDON (Reuters) - Actress Amber Heard will be questioned about her allegations that she suffered domestic abuse at the hands of ex-husband Johnny Depp when she begins giving evidence on Monday as part of the Hollywood star's libel case against a British tabloid.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FRANCE-FILM-BOATS

Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema

PARIS (Reuters) - While the cinema drive-in may have gotten a boost as lockdowns gradually come to an end amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Paris film fans can now munch on their popcorn watching a movie from a boat on the river Seine.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL

NFL players take to Twitter to express concerns over COVID-19 protocols

Some of National Football League's biggest names took to social media on Sunday to express their concerns and anger over the lack of COVID-19 safety protocols in place as teams prepare to open training camps this week.

GOLF-MEMORIAL-RAHM

Penalty takes shine off one of Rahm's best ever shots

Jon Rahm's two-shot penalty at the 16th hole of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday had no impact on the final placings but the Spaniard says it took the shine off one of the greatest shots of his career.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CONGO-VIRUNGA (PIX) (TV)

Coronavirus causes poaching spike in Congo's gorilla habitat

The deepening economic impact of the coronavirus has caused a spike in poaching in Congo's Virunga National Park, threatening the habitat of more than half the world's mountain gorillas, park authorities said.

20 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

KENYA-ENVIRONMENT/LAKE TURKANA (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan fishermen say they are squeezed by Ethiopian mega-dam

Fishermen on the shores of Kenya's Lake Turkana, the world's biggest desert lake, have no doubt about what is to blame for their dwindling fish stocks: a giant hydroelectric dam built by Ethiopia on the River Omo, which feeds the lake.

20 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UBER (PIX)

FOCUS-Uber offers COVID-19 contact tracing help amid chaotic U.S. response

Uber Technologies Inc has quietly launched a service to give public health officials quick access to data on drivers and riders presumed to have come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19, company officials told Reuters.

20 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-CLIMATECHANGE/HOUSING

New research reveals details on carbon emissions from US households

EMBARGOED _ New research reveals details of carbon emissions from US households.

20 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe finmin, c.bank governor review half-year budget

Zimbabwe's finance minister Mthuli Ncube and central bank governor John Mangudya are on Monday expected to give more details on the country's mid-term budget, presented last week, during a webinar.

20 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NIGERIA-RATES/ (PIX)

Nigeria's central bank to set benchmark interest rate

Nigerian central bank officials set the country's main interest rate.

20 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/IMMIGRATION

FACTBOX-Trump and Biden take sharply different paths on immigration

U.S. President Donald Trump's push to crack down on illegal immigration and reshape legal immigration was at the heart of the Republican's winning 2016 campaign and has remained at the forefront of his White House agenda.

20 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

FACTBOX-Trump, Biden offer clashing visions on reopening economy

President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Joe Biden, have clashing visions on how to get the American economy back on track amid the coronavirus pandemic.

20 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

GERMANY-SHOOTING/TRIAL (PIX) (TV)

Stephan B., suspected of an attack on a synagogue in eastern Germany, goes on trial

German federal prosecutors hold a news conference the day before Stephan B., the man suspected of an attack on a synagogue in eastern Germany last October which left two people dead goes on trial.

20 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JOHN CLEESE (TV)

John Cleese shares bleak predictions for the planet in live streaming comedy show

Comedic actor John Cleese talks to Reuters about performing live to a global audience via his first international streaming event.

20 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT