REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MALAYSIA-POLITICS

Key party in Malaysia's ruling alliance calls for election after pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The biggest party in Malaysia's ruling alliance has called for an election to be held once the coronavirus pandemic is over, as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin grapples with a resurgence in infections and a leadership challenge.

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION

New Zealand approves euthanasia, set to reject recreational marijuana

New Zealand has provisionally voted to legalise euthanasia but is on course to reject law changes that would allow recreational marijuana use, the country's Electoral Commission said on Friday.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Task force sees 'unrelenting' COVID-19 spread; daily U.S. cases up by record 91,000

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House coronavirus task force warned that much of the country is in the grips of an "unrelenting" surge in COVID-19 cases and urged tough countermeasures, as the number of U.S. infections reported on Thursday hit a new daily record of more than 91,000.

USA-ELECTION-EARLY-VOTING

Record-breaking early voting in U.S. election tops 80 million

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 80 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election, according to a tally on Thursday from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century.

BUSINESS

APPLE-RESULTS

Apple's late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value

The late launch of new 5G phones caused Apple Inc's customers to put off buying new devices, leading the company on Thursday to report the steepest quarterly drop in iPhone sales in two years.

ALPHABET-RESULTS

Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

OAKLAND, Calif./BENGALURU (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc on Thursday powered back to sales growth, beating analysts' estimates for the third quarter as businesses initially hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic resumed advertising with the internet's biggest supplier of ads.

ENTERTAINMENT

GAY-PRIDE-TAIWAN

Taiwanese indigenous drag queens fight stigma one wig at a time

TAIPEI (Reuters) - At a rowdy gay bar in Taipei, 28-year old Vilian ends a Friday night drag show by putting on a traditional tribal tunic over his white silk negligee and dancing to an aboriginal song that has become a rallying call for Taiwan's indigenous minority.

SINGAPORE-GHOSTS

In safe Singapore's 'cursed' town, ghosts and odd happenings

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - With a torch in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal investigator Charles Goh scours some shrub land in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter he had three decades ago.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-BEASLEY

Timberwolves' Beasley facing felony charges

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is facing felony charges that stem from an alleged assault-rifle pointing incident outside his home.

BOXING-TYSON-JONESJR

Boxing: Exhibition will be real thing, say Tyson and Jones Jr

A charity bout between former champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. next month is being billed as an exhibition but both boxers described it as war on Thursday, promising to hold nothing back even if they have to fight under women's rules.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-ELECTION/LITIGATION-WINS

Trump suffers another setback in U.S. Supreme Court, days before Election Day

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday left in place North Carolina's extended deadline for receiving mail-in ballots, handing a win to Democrats just days ahead of Election Day.

30 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

FRANCE-SECURITY/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

Indonesia Muslim groups plan to stage protest against over French president's comments

Islamic groups in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation plan to stage a protest against remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron in a row about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

30 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thammasat University students to boycott royally-granted graduation ceremony

Thammasat University students plan to boycott a graduation ceremony attended by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is expected to hand out degrees to undergraduate students. It is a longstanding tradition for royal family members to attend graduation ceremonies in the country.

30 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CYBER-RUSSIA (PIX)

EXCLUSIVE on Russian hackers and the U.S. election

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/MILITARY (PIX)

Why the U.S. military would welcome a decisive 2020 election win

Politics aside, there is one outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election that could bring some relief to Pentagon planners: a clear-cut victory. By either candidate.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BAUER (PIX)

Biden legal adviser preps for end game as election nears

Between playing President Donald Trump in Democratic candidate Joe Biden's debate preparation and helping to vet Kamala Harris as his running mate, attorney Bob Bauer has been at the center of this election campaign.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-GOVERNORS (PIX)

A pair of two-term Democratic governors take on Republican senators in Colorado, Montana

Democrats have tried to stack the deck against vulnerable Senate Republican incumbents Cory Gardner in Colorado and Steve Daines in Montana by putting up two political powerhouses against them. It's all part of the Democratic game plan for winning control of the U.S. Senate on Nov. 3.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/RURAL (PIX)

Biden farms for crucial votes in Trump Country

In rural America, where voters are largely conservative and still predominantly support Trump, Biden's campaign sees an opportunity to peel off enough support to eke out victories in battleground states that could decide the election, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.

30 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/NEW YORK-VOTERS (PIX) (TV)

New Yorkers weigh in on Trump versus Biden

A father of a war hero, two artists, a legal assistant and a dog walker weigh in on what's at stake in this election and how it informs their vote for president.

30 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-WISCONSIN

Extradition hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse, U.S. teen charged in Wisconsin protest shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha,, Wisconsin in August, faces a hearing to decide whether he will be extradited to Wisconsin to face charges.

30 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/TURKEY

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends to an award ceremony

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends to an award ceremony in Istanbul. Erdogan is expected to adress the award ceremony. The speech will be after Russia's Vladimir Putin called for Turkish involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh talks.

30 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (TV)

Trump to campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota

Trump has three rallies planned for Friday: Waterford Township, Michigan; Green Bay, Wisconsin and Rochester, Minnesota.

30 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca speaks at Turkic Council Health and Science Board meeting

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca speaks at Turkic Council Health and Science Board meeting

30 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-WHO (TV)

EU health ministers hold informal video conference to discuss WHO reform

European Union health ministers hold an informal video conference, organised by the German government, to discuss a draft document outlining the bloc' common position on the reform of the World Health Organization. Including news conference with German Health Minister Spahn and EU health Commissioner Kyriakides.

30 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CRONAVIRUS/BALKANS (PIX) (TV)

Hospitals in Balkan countries near full capacity amid spike of coronavirus infections

Hospitals in Bosnia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia are packed as number of coroanvirus infection rises. Government say full lockdown is still not an option.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain.

30 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL

Severity of Brazil's COVID-19 outbreak could save it from a second wave, experts say

The severity of Brazil's COVID-19 outbreak may explain why infections and deaths have dropped from a peak in July with no sign of a second wave despite having a government that opposes lockdowns, experts say.

30 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NATWEST-RESULTS/

NatWest Group reports Q3 results

NatWest Group reports third quarter earnings with investors looking out for how the taxpayer-backed bank is coping with economic disruption from further local COVID-19 lockdowns and pressure on margins from rock-bottom interest rates.

30 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/GDP

Taiwan releases prelimenary Q3 GDP

Taiwan's economy probably grew 1.5% in the third quarter, a Reuters poll showed, as the export-dependent island continued to shake off the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with strong exports and consumer confidence returning.

30 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)

German government presents new economic outlook

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents the government's biannual economic projection in Berlin. The government will revise upwards its forecast for growth domestic product (GDP) for 2020, a source familiar with the government's prediction has told Reuters.

30 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CBOE-RESULTS/

Q3 2020 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release

Exchange operator Cboe is expected to report a decline in third-quarter earnings as its proprietary products, such as the VIX volatility index remain muted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as new competition in the exchange space put downward pressure on trading costs.

30 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT