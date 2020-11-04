REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

GLOBAL

AUSTRIA-ATTACK

Austrian police arrest 14 in manhunt after gunman's deadly rampage

Austrian police raided 18 properties and arrested 14 people in a massive manhunt on Tuesday for possible accomplices of a convicted jihadist who shot dead four people and injured 22 others in a late-night rampage in the centre of Vienna.

STORM-ETA

'We're really afraid': Fierce Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta, one of the most powerful storms to hit Central America in years, plowed into Nicaragua on Tuesday in an impoverished region of its Caribbean coast, battering homes and infrastructure and threatening deadly floods.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Anxious Americans choose between Biden, Trump after rancorous campaign

After a rancorous presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the United States, Americans streamed to the polls on Tuesday to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden to lead a pandemic-battered nation for the next four years.

USA-ELECTION/VOTING

U.S. Election Day unfolds smoothly, so far defying fears of disruption

Americans by the millions waited patiently to cast ballots at libraries, schools and arenas across the country on Tuesday, in an orderly show of civic duty that belied the deep tensions of one of the most polarizing presidential campaigns in U.S. history.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY

U.S. factory orders rise solidly; outlook uncertain

New orders for U.S.-made goods increased solidly in September, but further gains could be limited amid an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending as government money for businesses and workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic runs out.

USA-CHINA-ANT-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: Trump administration shelves bid to blacklist China's Ant Group - sources

The Trump administration has put on hold an effort to blacklist Ant Group Co Ltd, the Chinese financial technology company affiliated with e-commerce giant Alibaba, following a phone call between a company executive and a top U.S. government official, four people familiar with the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS

Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'

Pop star Britney Spears has sought to reassure fans concerned for her mental health, saying she is "the happiest I've ever been."

EGYPT-NETFLIX

Netflix to debut its first Egyptian original series 'Paranormal'

Netflix Inc will on Thursday debut its first Egyptian television series "Paranormal," a major step in the streaming service's Middle Eastern strategy.

SPORTS

SOCCER-WALES/GIGGS

Manager Giggs to sit out three Wales matches amid assault allegations

Manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales' next three international fixtures amid allegations of assault, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on Tuesday.

MOTOR-ELECTRIC-EXTREME

Formula E takes minority stake in Agag's Extreme E

Formula E has become a minority shareholder in Extreme E, the electric off-road series due to start next year with six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton a team owner, the two sides announced on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/EXIT POLLS (TV)

Reuters will release results of state and national exit polls by Edison Research

Expect first exit polls by Edison Research at 5 p.m. EST. States will post initial results soon after the polls close. Polls close at 7 pm EST in Georgia; 7:30 pm EST in North Carolina, Ohio; by 8 pm EST in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire; by 9 pm EST in Wisconsin, Arizona, Minnesota, Texas; 10 pm in Nevada and Iowa.

3 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TV COVERAGE (PIX)

U.S. TV networks prepare to cover an unprecedented election

Facing greater pressure than ever to report U.S. presidential election results accurately and without unwarranted speculation, the five major U.S. news networks will focus on restraint, transparency about what remains unknown and on a reassuring message that slow results don't signify a crisis. Reuters will analyze the coverage of the coverage.

3 Nov 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/HOUSE-RACES (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Highlights of U.S. House elections

Results of selected races for the U.S. House of Representatives in Tuesday's election.

3 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-RACES (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Results of U.S. Senate elections

Republicans face a chance of losing their 53-47 U.S. Senate majority in Tuesday's election. Rolling factbox tracks winners and losers through the evening.

3 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

4 Nov

HONGKONG-CHINA/ (TV)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam travels to Beijing for a three-day visit

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam travels to Beijing for a three-day visit to discuss plans to revive the global financial hub's economy.

4 Nov

USA-ELECTION/FARMING

Key Farm Belt victories a boon for Democrats

If Joe Biden manages to win Iowa, and the Democrats score wins in a number of more rural areas in Iowa, Minnesota and a few other states, it will be a signal that the party has not entirely ceded the less sparsely populated areas of the country to Republicans. If Trump wins, we will run a farmers reaction piece.

4 Nov

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-SUPPORTERS

In one Pennsylvania county, Trump voters see nothing short of a win

A color story from the heart of Trump country in Pennsylvania, where the president's hardcore supporters, with signs on their lawns and decked out in MAGA gear, watch the results come in with both hope and a sense that anything less than a victory would be fraud.

4 Nov

USA-ELECTION/RATINGS (PIX)

TV ratings released for US election night

Ratings data will reveal how many people tuned in to watch U.S. election returns roll in on Tuesday night

4 Nov

USA-ELECTION/POLARIZATION

CANCELLED In the wake of the election, taking stock of the U.S. political divide

America in 2020 faced a pandemic, protests over racial injustice and policing - and a growing political divide. A look at the mood of the country, through both interviews and polling, in the wake of the U.S. presidential election.

4 Nov

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll

Reuters will release the results of its Election Day poll, which includes interviews with about 40,000 people who voted in the 2020 presidential election.

4 Nov

USA-ELECTION/ALLIES

Trust of America's allies may be hard to win back for U.S. president

President Donald Trump upended basic tenets of America's post-World War 2 foreign policy, by questioning the NATO alliance, needling European allies and indulging autocrats, but winning back the trust of allies will take time if Joe Biden wins the election.

4 Nov

USA-ELECTION/CLIMATECHANGE

Key climate change issues facing the next U.S. president

FACTBOX on key climate change issues facing the next president.

4 Nov

USA-ELECTION/REACTION-CHINA (PIX) (TV)

People in Hong Kong and Shanghai watch U.S. election results

People in Hong Kong and Shanghai gather in a local bar and cafe to watch U.S. election developments.

4 Nov

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/POLAND-AMBULANCE (PIX) (TV)

Polish ambulance drivers struggle to deliver COVID-19 patients

Polish ambulance drivers discuss how difficult it is to find hospital beds for coronavirus patients, as the health system in Poland buckles under the weight of the pandemic.

4 Nov

USA-CONGRESS/PRIORITIES

A look at top priorities for the newly elected U.S. Congress

Reuters examines the likely top priorities for the newly elected U.S. Congress, which could change dramatically if Democrats win a majority in the Senate, giving them control of both houses.

4 Nov

USA-ELECTION/RATINGS (PIX)

4 Nov

USA-ELECTION/ENERGY

FACTBOX-Key energy issues facing the next U.S. president

FACTBOX on key energy issues facing the next president.

4 Nov

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

New U.S. president faces tough economy

The newly elected president will face a tough economy: millions of low- to middle-income workers out of a job, slowing growth in new jobs, deepening inequality, rising federal debt, tattered international trade relations, all against the backdrop of a still-expanding pandemic. What levers he'll pull to revitalize it could put a stamp on the growth trajectory for years to come.

4 Nov

USA-ELECTION/CHINA

Top of U.S. president's foreign policy agenda: fixing a broken and dangerous US-China relationship

Whoever wins the U.S. presidential election faces the daunting challenge of navigating the US-China relationship out of its lowest point in decades, reducing the potential for armed conflict while preserving American interests on trade, human rights and democracy in Hong Kong.

4 Nov

CLIMATE-CHANGE/USA

The U.S. officially leaves the Paris Agreement on climate change

The U.S. officially leaves the Paris Agreement on climate change.

4 Nov

USA-ELECTION/ENERGY-REACTION

U.S. oil industry reacts to election outcome

Story likely leading with oil industry reaction to election outcome.

4 Nov

USA-ELECTION/BALLOTING-PAKISTAN

Hearing in Republicans' challenge to balloting in suburban Philadelphia county

A hearing is expected in a Pennsylvania lawsuit by Republican congressional candidate Kathy Barnette and a local Republican Party official accusing election officials in Montgomery County, in suburban Philadelphia, of illegally counting mail-in ballots early and giving voters who submitted defective ballots a chance to re-vote. Montgomery County has favored Democrats in recent Presidential elections.

4 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POLAND

Poland is expected to announce new measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is expected to announce new restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

4 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA (PIX)

Kenya president meets officials virtually after COVID-19 numbers surge

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta will meet with government officials to review COVID-19 containment measures after the country recorded more than 200 deaths in October, the highest number since confirming its first case in March. More than a third of Kenya's recorded cases and deaths occurred last month, according to government figures.

4 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-UNEMPLOYMENT (PIX) (TV)

Spain publishes jobless figures as COVID takes its toll on jobs

Spain's labour minister publishes registered unemployed figures as Spaniards worry about their future and the possibility of further restrictions that will affect the economy.

4 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as some regions call for the government to confine people to their homes. The government has said the current state of emergency does not contemplate home confinement,

4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ELECTION/DEALS (ANALYSIS)

ANALYSIS-What U.S. poll results mean for global M&A An analysis that explains what the outcome means for dealmaking, especially cross-border M&A.

4 Nov

USA-FED/FOMC

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy, in Washington.

4 Nov

WORLD-WORK/INSURANCE

Are critical-illness insurance policies right for you?

Critical care insurance policies are one additional line of defense against situations like medical bankruptcy, in our highly imperfect healthcare system. A few issues to consider, if a "critical illness" option pops up in your annual enrollment documents:

4 Nov

NORWAY-OIL/ARCTIC (PIX)

Norwegian Supreme Court to hear appeal about Arctic oil drilling

The Norwegian Supreme Court to hear an appeal from environmental groups about whether the Norwegian state was right to award the right to explore for oil in the Norwegian Arctic. They claim it is a breach of the Norwegian Constitution and the right by the Norwegian people to have a healthy environment. Green groups have lost every single legal round. In a sign of the seriousness of the case, all 19 Supreme Court judges will be in attendance. Seven days are dedicated to the hearing, which will in part be conducted remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic

4 Nov

USA-TREASURY/REFUNDING (PIX)

U.S. Treasury issues Quarterly Refunding data

U.S. Treasury issues Quarterly Refunding data

4 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-TREASURY/ANNOUNCEMENT (PIX)

U.S. Treasury announces sales of 3- and 10-year notes, 30-year bonds

U.S. Treasury announces sales of 3- and 10-year notes, 30-year bonds.

4 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

BRITAIN-USA/TRADE

International Trade Committee to question trade minister Liz Truss

International Trade Committee to question trade minister Liz Truss. This two-hour session is expected to cover the UK-Japan trade deal and its likely impact; trade negotiations with the USA, Australia and New Zealand; and the Department for International Trade's work in supporting businesses to trade amidst the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

4 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/LGBT

Supreme Court to hear religious fight over same-sex foster care

The U.S. Supreme Court hears a major religious rights dispute involving the city of Philadelphia's refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic agency that bars same-sex couples from serving as foster parents

4 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT