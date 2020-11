Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/REMDESIVIR-WHO

Don't use Gilead's remdesivir in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, WHO says

Gilead's remdesivir should not be used for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, regardless of how ill they are, as there is no evidence the drug improves survival or reduces the need for ventilation, a World Health Organization panel said on Friday.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT

Ethiopian govt says troops take two towns from Tigray fighters

Government forces captured two towns from rebel forces in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, the government said on Friday, and Tigrayan fighters fired rockets at an airport in a neighbouring region.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

As pandemic worsens, top U.S. coronavirus official issues Thanksgiving appeal

A leading U.S. health official on Friday appealed to Americans to avoid unnecessary travel and limit social gatherings during the Thanksgiving holiday, fearing a further acceleration of the coronavirus pandemic after one of the deadliest weeks in months.

USA-ELECTION

Georgia pours cold water on Trump bid to overturn Biden win

President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result was dealt another blow on Friday after it was announced he had lost Georgia, while the winner, President-elect Joe Biden, filled more jobs in his incoming U.S. administration.

BUSINESS

USA-FED/MNUCHIN

Mnuchin says will leave next U.S. administration a "bazooka" after clawback of Fed loan funds

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday pushed back against criticism of his decision to de-fund several Federal Reserve coronavirus lending programs on Dec. 31, saying the next administration would still have an $800 billion "bazooka" to quell financial market distress.

USA-REGULATION/LENDING

Wall Street banks can't snub certain industry sectors under proposed new rule

Wall Street banks would not be allowed to refuse to lend to categories of businesses under a rule proposed on Friday that aims to address concerns that politically controversial sectors, like oil and gas and gun-makers, are being deprived of funding.

ENTERTAINMENT

LEONE-MUSICIAN

Back with new Afrobeat album, veteran musician Bockarie asks for better Sierra Leone

Sierra Leonean musician and activist Emmerson Bockarie is no stranger to controversy, having received death threats from all ends of the country's political spectrum over two decades and three successive governments.

MUSIC-BTS/SOUTHKOREA

K-Pop's BTS marks year of the pandemic with "BE" album, and single "Life Goes On"

South Korean megaband BTS released their latest album "BE" on Friday and will perform the new single "Life Goes On" remotely for the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, the group's music label said.

SPORTS

TENNIS-ATPFINALS

Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

London's farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(4) to seal a last-four spot on Friday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/PREVIEW

Bruce blasts Almiron agent over Newcastle exit talk

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce on Friday slammed the agent of attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron for suggesting that the Paraguay international is on the radar of many European teams and looking to leave the Premier League side.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL

Portugal's government to announce new COVID-19 measures

Portugal's government is expected to announce on Saturday new measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

21 Nov

VIETNAM-USA/ (TV)

U.S. security adviser O'Brien delivers speech to students in Vietnam

U.S. security adviser O'Brien visits Vietnam following Pompeo's trip to Hanoi last month.

21 Nov

GEORGIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Georgia hold a run-off of parliamentary election, opposition boycotts

Georgia holds parliamentary election run-off in 17 single-mandate constituences. Opposition boycotts the election.

21 Nov

G20-SAUDI/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia hosts G20 summit, day one

Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.

21 Nov

SERBIA-PATRIARCH/MOURNERS (PIX) (TV)

Body of late Serbia's Patriarch to lay in state in main Belgrade churches

Body of Serbia's late Patriarch Irinej will be transferred to Belgrade's Archangel Michael cathedral church for funeral services and later transferred to the temple of St Sava where it will be laying in state until the funeral which is scheduled for Sunday. Thousands of mourners are expected to pay respect to the late Patriarch despite a spike in coronavirus infection.

21 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Lagos panel into protester shootings to hear cross examination of army

A Lagos judicial panel investigating the shooting of peaceful protesters in Lagos is expected to feature a lawyer representing protesters cross-examining the Nigerian Army general who testified that soldiers only fired blanks. Footage from CCTV cameras at the Lekki Toll Gate is also expected to be aired, though officials have said it only captured events until 8pm that night.

21 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWISS-SKI (PIX) (TV)

Skiers pack the slopes amid Covid-19 outbreak

Skiers pack the slopes amid Covid-19 outbreak wearing masks in the kifts and distancing

21 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDENHORSE/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan holds Chinese-language 'Oscars'

Mostly local celebrities walk the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan, the Chinese-speaking world's version of the Oscars. The winners are expected to hold a news conference after the awarding ceremony.

21 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT