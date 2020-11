Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-MODERNA

EU secures 160 mln doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

The European Union has struck a deal for up to 160 million doses of U.S. firm Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the head of the European Commission said on Tuesday, taking the EU's potential stock of COVID-19 shots to nearly 2 billion.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-CHRISTMAS

UK's four nations will relax COVID restrictions to save Christmas

The four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed to relax COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas to allow up to three households to meet at home for five days.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

'On fire with COVID': Officials plead with Americans to stay home

State and federal officials pleaded with Americans to stay at home and redouble efforts to curtail the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, defending unpopular public health measures as record hospitalizations pushed healthcare professionals to the brink.

USA-ELECTION

'America is back,' Biden says, as he dumps Trump's foreign policy approach

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead" again on the global stage, turning the page on President Donald Trump's unilateralist policies as he pledged to work together with America's allies.

BUSINESS

TESLA-STOCKS

Tesla market value crosses $500 billion in meteoric rally

Tesla Inc blew past $500 billion in market value on Tuesday as investors snapped up its shares in the run-up to its debut in the S&P 500, extending a meteoric rally that has seen it surge over 500% this year.

USA-ECONOMY

U.S. consumer confidence ebbs; house prices surge

U.S. consumer confidence fell more than expected in November amid a widespread resurgence in new COVID-19 infections and business restrictions, reinforcing expectations for a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the fourth quarter.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/NOMINATIONS

Beyonce dominates surprise Grammy field, marked by snub for The Weeknd

Beyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that mostly favored alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd.

FILM-HAPPIEST SEASON

'Happiest Season' spotlights LGBT love in Christmas rom-com

"Happiest Season," out on Hulu on Friday and starring Kristen Stewart, breaks the mold as a romantic comedy about a lesbian couple set around the holidays.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND/FANS

Return of fans brings new set of headaches for clubs

Fans can return to English football stadiums next week, ending an eight month absence due to COVID restrictions, but while the government's decision to open the turnstiles has been welcomed it also presents a series of new headaches for clubs.

OLYMPICS-2020/KOIKE

Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators - Tokyo governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next year is to have venues full of spectators, as organisers wrestle with how to plan for the Games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

PHILIPPINES-SECURITY/

Philippines' Defence Minister speaks at a security forum

Stratbase ADR Institute of the Philippines holds a five-day economic and security forum. Day 3 of the conference devotes an entire session called "The Philippines and the Indo-Pacific: Responding to the Emerging Regional Political-Security Environment" to discuss rising security threats and the changing geopolitical climate.

25 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

TURKEY-SECURITY/ (PIX)

Turkey's Erdogan chairs National Security Council meeting

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a meeting of the country's National Security Council, which is expected to discuss the situations in the eastern Mediterranean, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria.

25 Nov

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia says Tigray capital encircled after surrender ultimatum

Ethiopia's government says local forces in the rebellious northern Tigray region soldiers were surrendering as it advanced towards the regional capital, but the Tigrayans reported they were resisting, after the government gave them an ultimatum to surrender that expires on Wednesday. The conflict in Africa's second most populous nation has already killed hundreds and sent around 40,000 people fleeing into neighbouring Sudan.

25 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES

Philippines' Science and Technology minister at a virtual news conference

Philippines' science and technology minister involved in COVID-19 vaccines evaluation and procurement at a virtual news conference.

25 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/LAVROV (PIX) (TV)

Lavrov visits Belarus, meets Lukashenko

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov visits Belarus, meets President Alexander Lukashenko and the country's foreign minister Vladimir Makei.

25 Nov

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament via video link as he continues a period of self-isolation.

25 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire.

25 Nov

HONGKONG-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong leader delivers policy address after visit to Beijing to discuss economic stimulus measures

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam delivers her policy address which was postponed last month ahead of a trip to Beijing where she discussed ways to revive the financial hub's economy with senior Chinese officials.

25 Nov

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear further witness testimony regarding the second branch of abuse of process alleged by lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, specifically regarding abuses they claim took place during her investigation and arrest by Canadian border officials and police.

25 Nov

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai protesters rally outside Crown Property Bureau

Thousands of Thai anti-government protesters gather at the Democracy Monument to march to the Crown Property Bureau, which manages the monarchy's multi-billion dollar holdings, demanding King Vajiralongkorn hand back royal assets to the people.

25 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

EU-PARLIAMENT/ (PIX)

EU parliament debates with EU Commission chief von der Leyen and EU Council chief Michel

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel address European lawmakers in debate ahead of December EU summit, which is set to focus on the EU budget, climate change and vaccine strategy

25 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BULGARIA (PIX) (TV)

Bulgaria's government to discuss lockdown to contain coronavirus surge

Bulgaria's government will discuss what restrictive measures to adopt to contain the surge in new coronavirus cases that are straining the country's health system. Health Minister has proposed closing of schools, shops and restaurants, while Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has said measures should be balanced as to keep the small and open economy afloat. Several business organisations have already asked for serious financial compensations during the expected lockdown, while protesters who seek to topple the government over corruption will rally in front of the government against the planned restrictions, which they say will hit hundreds of small businesses.

25 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-ITALY (PIX) (TV)

Spanish-Italian summit in Palma de Mallorca

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte hold a bilateral summit in the Balearic city of Palma de Mallorca

25 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Weekly Austrian cabinet meeting

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler address the media

25 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-RESTAURANT-DIY (PIX) (TV)

From fast food to fine dining, at UK home meal kits are the lockdown rage

From fast food favourites to fine dining, do-it-yourself meal kits are the lockdown rage, with restaurants seeking ingenious ways of staying afloat and punters happy to recreate their favourite dishes at home. We spend some time with a pizza chain providing "Pizza in the Post" packages and a two Michelin-starred restaurant.

25 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)

UK borrowing surge to dwarf Sunak spending plans

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce Britain's heaviest public borrowing since World War Two when he spells out his spending plans after the biggest economic crash in over 300 years.

25 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SCHOOLS-REOPENING (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT - To reopen or not to reopen: How U.S. school districts are grappling with COVID explosion

Across the country, district leaders face pressure from all sides as they grapple with how to educate children during the pandemic. Many parents are balking at online instruction, seeing it as inferior to classroom learning and disruptive to their home and work lives. Other parents worry about sending their kids back into classrooms prematurely amid a pandemic. Reuters surveyed 216 districts in 30 states, which serve about 2.4 million students, to determine how districts, large and small, are coping with the question of reopening campuses.

25 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY-LASCALA

La Scala opts for TV opening night as COVID keeps opera shut

Milan's theater artistic director, Dominique Meyer, will explain to journalists the alternative program for the 2020-2021 season' opening night cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic

25 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel to discuss coronavirus measures with federal state leaders

Chancellor Angela Merkel discusses measures to fight the pandemic with German state premiers during a video conference at 1300 GMT. A news conference with the state premiers of Bavaria and Berlin, Markus Soeder and Michael Mueller are scheduled afterwards.

25 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-FILMING (PIX)

Filming takes places around Westminster involving actors

Filming takes places around Westminster involving actors dressed as armed police with imitation firearms

25 Nov

NETHERLANDS-TRAFFIC/CAMERAS (TV)

Dutch deploy mobile phone detection cameras to reduce road fatalities

The Netherlands deploys mobile phone detection cameras on motorways to reduce road fatalities

25 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-ECONOMY/

Mexico central bank updates inflation, growth forecasts with quarterly report

Mexico's central bank will publish its quarterly report and is expected to revise its inflation and economic growth forecasts.

25 Nov

SWISS-VOTE/COMPANIES (PIX)

Business rights or human rights? Commodities in spotlight as Swiss vote

Switzerland votes on Nov. 29 on whether to adopt a tough new Responsible Business Initiative which would make Swiss companies liable for human rights abuses and environmental damage abroad or accept a milder government proposal. A recent poll showed 57% of voters supported the tougher measures.

25 Nov

CANADA-EMPLOYMENT/

Have job, but no hours: Many employed Canadians not working at all

Canadian service workers are faring even worse during the pandemic than previously thought with hundreds of thousands of those who still have jobs not actually putting in any hours at all, and a grim holiday season could add to the pain.

25 Nov

EU-BUDGET/HAHN

Budget commissioner Hahn speaks on EU financing

EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn delivers a keynote speech on "How to Safeguard Sustainable Financing for the EU".

25 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT