REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRAQ-POLITICS/MILITIAS

Iraq trains US-sanctioned militia leader for army position - sources

The Iraqi military is training a former member of an Iran-backed militia, who is under U.S. sanctions for killing protesters, to become a high-ranking officer in the army, according to six government, security and militia officials.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT

Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the "final phase" of an offensive in the northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, after an ultimatum expired for Tigrayan forces to surrender.

U.S.

USA-THANKSGIVING

America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as COVID-19 surges

Americans on Thursday celebrated a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Macy's parade limited to a television-only event and many families resigned to connecting on video or mourning the loss of a loved one to the disease.

USA-BIDEN

Biden, Trump spend quiet Thanksgiving close to home as pandemic rages

President-elect Joe Biden and sitting President Donald Trump, like millions of Americans, stayed close to home to celebrate Thanksgiving quietly on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic raged across the country.

BUSINESS

MEXICO-INVESTMENT

Second Mexico investment plan worth up to $10 bln: sources

The second package of infrastructure investments assembled between the Mexican government and the private sector is worth up to about 200 billion pesos ($10 billion), according to two people familiar with the matter.

DISNEY-PARKS/LAYOFFS

Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance

Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it would lay off about 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September, as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-FANTASTIC BEASTS

Denmark's Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Warner Bros said on Wednesday.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA

'Adios Diego': World says farewell to flawed hero Maradona as emotions spill over

Huge crowds gathered to say goodbye to Diego Maradona on Thursday, and with emotions running high clashes between police and fans broke out near the presidential palace in the Argentine capital where the soccer great was lying in state.

MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN

F1 driver salary cap should not handicap sport's top talent, says Hamilton

Any proposed cap on the salaries of Formula One drivers should be careful not to hold back the sport's top talent, newly crowned seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday.

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GQ/MEN OF THE YEAR (PIX) (TV)

GQ's Men of the Year are awarded.

Men's magazine's annual awards goes virtual for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic,

26 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-DOG/ (PIX) (TV)

Meet Bogie the Filipino motorcycle dog

Motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert Delos Reyes has been roaming around the country with his pet dog Bogie. Since 2014, the two had been inseparable after an incident when Reyes was almost robbed if not for his trusty side kick. He now brings his pet everywhere, even on road trips with the dog perched on his back. Now with the Covid restrictions easing up, he is planning on hitting the road with his favorite companion again.

27 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-BIDEN/WALLSTREET-REGULATORS

FACTBOX - The top contenders to run Biden's financial agencies

Democratic U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's team has tapped a mix of progressives and centrist policy experts, including former derivatives market regulator Gary Gensler, to work on a transition plan for financial industry oversight. nL1N2HW38V]

27 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HUNGARY-ELDERBERRIES (PIX) (TV)

Price of elderberries in Hungary increases tenfold during pandemic as anti-viral effects generate new demand

One of the world's largest elderberry producers, Hungary has seen a bumper year for its crop due to the pandemic. Demand has risen due to U.S. and Chinese buyers snapping up the berries for their anti-viral and immunity-boosting properties, increasing prices tenfold.

27 Nov

EUROPE-GRAINS/TRADE

Brisk wheat, barley exports and slow maize imports pose quandary for EU grain market

A look at how tensions in international grain markets fuelled by intense Chinese demand are playing out in Europe.

27 Nov

MAYBANK-RESULTS/

Malaysia's Maybank posts Q3 results

Malaysia's largest lender by assets, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) reports its third-quarter financial results.

27 Nov 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/GDP

Taiwan releases revised Q3 GDP figures

Taiwan releases its revised figure for third quarter GDP. The preliminary figure came in at an on-year growth of 3.3%, far better than many of its neighbours with the coronavirus well under control at home.

27 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CIMB-RESULTS/

Malaysia's CIMB posts Q3 earnings

Malaysia's second largest lender by assets, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd reports its third-quarter financial results.

27 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

NORWAY-ARCTIC/ (TV)

Norway Arctic whitepaper

The Norwegian government will present a whitepaper on its policies for the country's Arctic region

27 Nov 05:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP

India releases GDP data for July-Sept quarter

India will release quarterly GDP data for July-September period, second quarter of the current financial year ending in March 2021, on FRIDAY, Nov 27 at 5.30 pm (Indian standard time).

27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ROMANIA HOSPITAL (TV)

Romanian NGO builds COVID hospital

As Romanian outdated hospital infrastructure starts breaking at the seams, an NGO builds a modular COVID hospital and channels funds into buying medical supplies. College friends Oana Gheorghiu and Carmen Uscatu, fed up with Romanian authorities' chronic inaction to improve public hospitals, set up an NGO "Daruieste Viata" (Give Life) in 2012 to build the country's first pediatric oncology hospital through donations. Romania has one of the EU's least developed infrastructure due to weak public administration, corruption and bureaucracy, despite years of strong economic growth and billions of euros in EU funding.

27 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Ireland to announce plans to exit highest level of COVID-19 restrictions

Ireland's government looks set to reopen non-essential retail for the first time in six weeks as one of the lowest infection levels in Europe allows it to move from Level 5 curbs to some form of Level 3 restrictions with restaurants pushing hard to be permitted to resume indoor dining ahead of the usually busy Christmas period.

27 Nov

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including: - BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk - BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship. - BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW) - BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes - BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts - BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE: - BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal. - BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis. - BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

27 Nov

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear further witness testimony regarding the second branch of abuse of process alleged by lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, specifically regarding abuses they claim took place during her investigation and arrest by Canadian border officials and police.

27 Nov

IRAN-PLOT/FRANCE-BELGIUM (PIX) (TV)

Iranian diplomat, charged with planning an attack in France, goes on trial in Belgium

An Iranian diplomat charged in Belgium with planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled Iranian opposition group in France goes on trial in Antwerp. He is one of the first Iranian diplomats to face trial on terrorism charges in the European Union.

27 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM (PIX) (TV)

Belgian government meets to discuss COVID related restrictions

The Belgian government meets to discuss the reopening of non-essential stores and the end of the year holidays.

27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PAKISTAN-LGBT/LAWYER (PIX) (TV)

From begging on streets, Pakistan's first transgender lawyer wants to become judge

In a starkly conservative society, where often female lawyers struggle to survive, a transgender has become country's first practicing lawyer. From begging on Karachi streets in morning, Nisha Rao, financed her law course in afternoon classes to realise her dream and now she aims to become a judge.

27 Nov

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia launches 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says the military has launched the "final phase" of its offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region. Rights groups have raised concerns for civilians caught up in the fighting, which is already believed to have killed thousands of people since the war began on Nov. 4.

27 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT