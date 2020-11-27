SEARCH
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT

27 Nov 2020 / 06:04 H.

    Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    GLOBAL

    IRAQ-POLITICS/MILITIAS

    Iraq trains US-sanctioned militia leader for army position - sources

    The Iraqi military is training a former member of an Iran-backed militia, who is under U.S. sanctions for killing protesters, to become a high-ranking officer in the army, according to six government, security and militia officials.

    ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT

    Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

    The Ethiopian military will begin the "final phase" of an offensive in the northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, after an ultimatum expired for Tigrayan forces to surrender.

    U.S.

    USA-THANKSGIVING

    America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as COVID-19 surges

    Americans on Thursday celebrated a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Macy's parade limited to a television-only event and many families resigned to connecting on video or mourning the loss of a loved one to the disease.

    USA-BIDEN

    Biden, Trump spend quiet Thanksgiving close to home as pandemic rages

    President-elect Joe Biden and sitting President Donald Trump, like millions of Americans, stayed close to home to celebrate Thanksgiving quietly on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic raged across the country.

    BUSINESS

    MEXICO-INVESTMENT

    Second Mexico investment plan worth up to $10 bln: sources

    The second package of infrastructure investments assembled between the Mexican government and the private sector is worth up to about 200 billion pesos ($10 billion), according to two people familiar with the matter.

    DISNEY-PARKS/LAYOFFS

    Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance

    Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it would lay off about 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September, as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    ENTERTAINMENT

    FILM-FANTASTIC BEASTS

    Denmark's Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie

    Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Warner Bros said on Wednesday.

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA

    'Adios Diego': World says farewell to flawed hero Maradona as emotions spill over

    Huge crowds gathered to say goodbye to Diego Maradona on Thursday, and with emotions running high clashes between police and fans broke out near the presidential palace in the Argentine capital where the soccer great was lying in state.

    MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN

    F1 driver salary cap should not handicap sport's top talent, says Hamilton

    Any proposed cap on the salaries of Formula One drivers should be careful not to hold back the sport's top talent, newly crowned seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday.

    UPCOMING

    ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

    AWARDS-GQ/MEN OF THE YEAR (PIX) (TV)

    GQ's Men of the Year are awarded.

    Men's magazine's annual awards goes virtual for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic,

    26 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    PHILIPPINES-DOG/ (PIX) (TV)

    Meet Bogie the Filipino motorcycle dog

    Motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert Delos Reyes has been roaming around the country with his pet dog Bogie. Since 2014, the two had been inseparable after an incident when Reyes was almost robbed if not for his trusty side kick. He now brings his pet everywhere, even on road trips with the dog perched on his back. Now with the Covid restrictions easing up, he is planning on hitting the road with his favorite companion again.

    27 Nov

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    USA-BIDEN/WALLSTREET-REGULATORS

    FACTBOX - The top contenders to run Biden's financial agencies

    Democratic U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's team has tapped a mix of progressives and centrist policy experts, including former derivatives market regulator Gary Gensler, to work on a transition plan for financial industry oversight. nL1N2HW38V]

    27 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HUNGARY-ELDERBERRIES (PIX) (TV)

    Price of elderberries in Hungary increases tenfold during pandemic as anti-viral effects generate new demand

    One of the world's largest elderberry producers, Hungary has seen a bumper year for its crop due to the pandemic. Demand has risen due to U.S. and Chinese buyers snapping up the berries for their anti-viral and immunity-boosting properties, increasing prices tenfold.

    27 Nov

    EUROPE-GRAINS/TRADE

    Brisk wheat, barley exports and slow maize imports pose quandary for EU grain market

    A look at how tensions in international grain markets fuelled by intense Chinese demand are playing out in Europe.

    27 Nov

    MAYBANK-RESULTS/

    Malaysia's Maybank posts Q3 results

    Malaysia's largest lender by assets, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) reports its third-quarter financial results.

    27 Nov 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

    TAIWAN-ECONOMY/GDP

    Taiwan releases revised Q3 GDP figures

    Taiwan releases its revised figure for third quarter GDP. The preliminary figure came in at an on-year growth of 3.3%, far better than many of its neighbours with the coronavirus well under control at home.

    27 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    CIMB-RESULTS/

    Malaysia's CIMB posts Q3 earnings

    Malaysia's second largest lender by assets, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd reports its third-quarter financial results.

    27 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    NORWAY-ARCTIC/ (TV)

    Norway Arctic whitepaper

    The Norwegian government will present a whitepaper on its policies for the country's Arctic region

    27 Nov 05:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

    INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP

    India releases GDP data for July-Sept quarter

    India will release quarterly GDP data for July-September period, second quarter of the current financial year ending in March 2021, on FRIDAY, Nov 27 at 5.30 pm (Indian standard time).

    27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ROMANIA HOSPITAL (TV)

    Romanian NGO builds COVID hospital

    As Romanian outdated hospital infrastructure starts breaking at the seams, an NGO builds a modular COVID hospital and channels funds into buying medical supplies. College friends Oana Gheorghiu and Carmen Uscatu, fed up with Romanian authorities' chronic inaction to improve public hospitals, set up an NGO "Daruieste Viata" (Give Life) in 2012 to build the country's first pediatric oncology hospital through donations. Romania has one of the EU's least developed infrastructure due to weak public administration, corruption and bureaucracy, despite years of strong economic growth and billions of euros in EU funding.

    27 Nov

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

    Ireland to announce plans to exit highest level of COVID-19 restrictions

    Ireland's government looks set to reopen non-essential retail for the first time in six weeks as one of the lowest infection levels in Europe allows it to move from Level 5 curbs to some form of Level 3 restrictions with restaurants pushing hard to be permitted to resume indoor dining ahead of the usually busy Christmas period.

    27 Nov

    POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

    BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

    Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

    British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including: - BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk - BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship. - BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW) - BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes - BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts - BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE: - BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal. - BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis. - BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

    27 Nov

    USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

    Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

    A Canadian court will hear further witness testimony regarding the second branch of abuse of process alleged by lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, specifically regarding abuses they claim took place during her investigation and arrest by Canadian border officials and police.

    27 Nov

    IRAN-PLOT/FRANCE-BELGIUM (PIX) (TV)

    Iranian diplomat, charged with planning an attack in France, goes on trial in Belgium

    An Iranian diplomat charged in Belgium with planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled Iranian opposition group in France goes on trial in Antwerp. He is one of the first Iranian diplomats to face trial on terrorism charges in the European Union.

    27 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM (PIX) (TV)

    Belgian government meets to discuss COVID related restrictions

    The Belgian government meets to discuss the reopening of non-essential stores and the end of the year holidays.

    27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

    PAKISTAN-LGBT/LAWYER (PIX) (TV)

    From begging on streets, Pakistan's first transgender lawyer wants to become judge

    In a starkly conservative society, where often female lawyers struggle to survive, a transgender has become country's first practicing lawyer. From begging on Karachi streets in morning, Nisha Rao, financed her law course in afternoon classes to realise her dream and now she aims to become a judge.

    27 Nov

    CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

    ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

    Ethiopia launches 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region

    Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says the military has launched the "final phase" of its offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region. Rights groups have raised concerns for civilians caught up in the fighting, which is already believed to have killed thousands of people since the war began on Nov. 4.

    27 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

