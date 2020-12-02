REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-PFIZER

COVID-19 vaccine sprint as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna seek emergency EU approval

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are in a tight race to launch their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe after both applied for emergency EU approval on Tuesday, though there was uncertainty over whether a rollout could begin this year.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

England faces regional COVID-19 restrictions despite lawmaker rebellion

Parliament approved a system of regional COVID-19 restrictions for England on Tuesday despite a rebellion within Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own party which underlined growing unhappiness at his handling of the pandemic.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Senate leader McConnell urges new COVID-19 aid in broad funding bill

The U.S. Congress should include a fresh wave of coronavirus stimulus in a must-pass $1.4 trillion spending bill aimed at heading off a government shutdown in the midst of a pandemic, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

USA-BIDEN

Barr says no sign of major U.S. vote fraud as Trump keeps up struggling legal fight

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last month's election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his electoral defeat.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/HEARING

Mnuchin, Powell hone in on need to aid U.S. small businesses

Top U.S. economic officials on Tuesday urged Congress to provide more help for small businesses amid a surging coronavirus pandemic and concern that relief from a vaccine may not arrive in time to keep them from failing.

SLACK TECH-M&A/SALESFORCE.COM

Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack for about $26 bln

Salesforce.com Inc agreed to buy workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc for about $26 billion in its biggest deal, as the cloud-computing pioneer bolsters its remote-work offerings and takes on larger rival Microsoft Corp.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-PAGE

'Juno' actor Page comes out as transgender, changes name to Elliot

The Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot.

SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHK-MAD/REPORT

Shakhtar stun Real Madrid again to leave Spaniards on the brink

Real Madrid's Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance after they lost 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, leaving them third in Group B with one round of games remaining.

MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/HAMILTON-CORONAVIRUS

Hamilton 'gutted' after positive COVID-19 test

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was devastated after testing positive for COVID-19 and being ruled out of Sunday's penultimate race of the season in Bahrain.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

IRAN-NUCLEAR/UN

Iran wants U.N. action on scientist killing, diplomats say unlikely

Just hours after the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist, Tehran demanded the United Nations Security Council condemn the killing and "take necessary measures against its perpetrators," but diplomats say action by the body is unlikely.

1 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)

EU negotiator Barnier expected in London for further Brexit talks

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected to be in London for further Brexit talks

2 Dec

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

2 Dec

ISRAEL-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Bahrain's Industry Minister al-Zayani visits Israel

Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister, Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani visits Israel with an economic delegation to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

2 Dec

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including: - BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk - BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship. - BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW) - BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes - BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts - BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE: - BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal. - BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis. - BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

2 Dec

EUROPE-WEBSUMMIT/

Web Summit, Europe's largest tech event, takes place online

Web Summit, Europe's biggest technology conference, takes place entirely online due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will be able to host 100,000 attendees online on its own conference platform and around 800 speakers will join the event, including Zoom chief executive Eric Yuan and Captain America star Chris Evans.

2 Dec

USA-BIDEN/ (TV)

Biden meets with workers and small business owners

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden meets with workers and small business owners in Wilmington, Delaware.

2 Dec

NATO-DIPLOMACY/

NATO foreign ministers hold video conference, over two days

NATO foreign ministers hold two days of video conference talks. Agenda TBC but likely to touch on US election result, Afghanistan and Russia.

2 Dec

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Protesters rally as Thai Constitution Court to pass verdict on Prayuth's misuse of military home case

Anti-government protesters rally at the Ladprao Intersection demanding a conviction as the Thai Constitution Court judges are to pass verdict on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha over allegations he misused a state-owned home after his military retirement. If the court rules against Prayuth, he would be deemed unfit to continue as the country's leader.

2 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CENTRALAMERICA-HUNGER (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT - Drought, coronavirus and storms spread hunger to millions in Central America

Farmers in the dry corridor that runs from southern Mexico down to Panama have year after year watched crops being damaged by droughts exacerbated by climate change, making it among the most vulnerable regions in the Western Hemisphere to food shortages. This year, things have got much worse as a result of the pandemic and recent back-to-back hurricanes.

2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/FOSSILFUELS

U.N. publishes report on gap between fossil fuel production and levels needed to curb warming

UNEP report on discrepancy between countries' planned fossil fuel production and the global production levels necessary to limit warming to 1.5°C and 2°C.

2 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-HOUSE/HEARING (TV)

Federal Reserve's Powell, Treasury's Mnuchin testify to House Financial Services Committee

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin testify on the Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress before the House Financial Services Committee.

2 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/CENBANK

Taiwan central bank governor takes questions at parliament

Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long takes questions from lawmakers at parliament.

2 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

INDIA-FARMS/PROTESTS-SCENE (PIX)

Middleman logic: Behind Indian protests against Modi farm reforms

Undeterred by the harsh winter of India's capital, its toxic air and surging coronavirus cases, Sukhbinder Singh is among about 100,000 farmers camped out on a dusty national highway on the city's outskirts, lined with tractors, trailers, SUVs and food trucks.

2 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SAFRICA-ECONOMY/WAGES (PIX)

South African government, unions face off in court in public sector wage dispute

South Africa's government and public sector unions will face off in the Labour Court in a dispute over public sector wages. The unions are trying to force the government to pay wage increases that were due to come into force in April but which the government didn't pay, citing economic pressures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-HOMES (PIX) (TV)

Big, bright and airtight: Spanish homes morph in response to COVID

After Spain's particularly stringent lockdown trapped many in cramped urban flats, builders and architects were quick to propose a host of new features to assuage people's desire for more space, better air and higher security - and sales shot up.

2 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Quarles speaks on financial regulation

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles participates in "Financial Regulation" discussion before virtual Financial Times Global Banking Summit.

2 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook and participates in an interview before virtual 2020 CIO Leaders in Alternative Investments Summit.

2 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-LOCKDOWN (PIX) (TV)

England wide lockdown due to be eased on Dec 2 England enters new tier system following an easing of lockdown rules

2 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU

EU Commission presents new recommendations on coordination to fight COVID pandemic

The European Commission will present a new set of non-binding recommendations to EU governments on how to coordinate to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ZOO (PIX) (TV)

London zoo reopens doors following an easing of Covid 19 lockdown rules

London zoo reopens doors following an easing of Covid 19 lockdown rules

2 Dec

GLOBAL-POY/COVID (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Pictures of the year - Covid

Covid-19 pictures of the year

2 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-EXAM (TV)

S.Korea test-takers and proctors face challenge ahead of the annual college entrance exam

Nearly 500,000 test-takers and proctors are staying especially alert in South Korea ahead of the country's highly competitive annual college entrance exam, as the coronavirus cases spike nationwide raising concerns about the exam day plans.

2 Dec

ISRAEL-TECHNOLOGY/DRONE-CATTLE (PIX) (TV)

Israeli firm, BeeFree Agro, have developed a technology that uses a drone to manage cows

Israeli firm, BeeFree Agro, have developed a technology that uses a drone to manage cows

2 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NURSES

Head of International Council of Nurses gives briefing on COVID-19

Howard Catton, ceo of Geneva-based International Council of Nurses gives briefing on the integral role nurses have taken in the ongoing fight against the virus and planning for the roll out of the vaccination.

2 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel to discuss coronavirus measures with federal state leaders

German Chancellor Merkel speaks after meeting state leaders meet to discuss coronavirus

2 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY (PIX)

Italian health minister to present COVID vaccine plan and restrictions over Christmas

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza due to lay out in parliament the government plan for restrictions over the Christmas period to prevent a new flare-up of COVID-19, as well as the strategy for mass vaccinations in 2021.

2 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/CHOW (TV)

FACTBOX: Who is Agnes Chow, democracy activist jailed in Hong Kong over anti-government protest?

Agnes Chow, a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, is due to be jailed on Wednesday for her role in an anti-government protest last year.

2 Dec

HONGKONG-SECURITY/WONG (TV)

FACTBOX-Who is Joshua Wong, the Hong Kong activist jailed for protest outside police HQ

Joshua Wong, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges related to a protest outside police headquarters last year.

2 Dec

CHINA-DEFENCE/

China to hold annual military forum

China will hold its annual Xiangshan Forum on Dec 1-2 by video. One focus would be the heightened security tensions in South China Sea as well as the India border, as well as expectations for U.S. security policies under a new administration.

2 Dec

HONGKONG-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong to be sentenced on protest charges

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam are sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly. All three were remanded in custody after their guilty plea.

2 Dec

BURKINA-SECURITY/HUNGER (PIX) (TV)

As Islamist violence escalates in Burkina Faso, hunger threatens millions

Habidou Sore fled her village in northern Burkina Faso barefoot and heavily pregnant as suspected Islamist gunmen approached. Now, 16 months on, food is scarce. Islamist violence has pushed over 7 million people into acute hunger in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, but Burkina Faso is deteriorating fastest: the United Nations says it is "one step from famine".

2 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia war may turn into guerrilla insurgency

Ethiopia's nearly month-long war against rebellious northern forces may be transforming into a guerrilla conflict, experts said on Tuesday, even though federal troops declared victory after capturing the Tigrayan regional capital at the weekend.

2 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

INDONESIA-CATS/FASHION (PIX) (TV)

Furry friends' fashion: Indonesian tailor makes cosplay costumes for cats

An Indonesian tailor makes cosplay costumes for cats, turning them into hijab fashionista, superhero or even a satay seller. The former teacher sells each costume at around 6-10 dollars, in a lucrative business that has promoted him to quit teaching and become a full-time tailor.

2 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TELEVISION (TV)

What pandemic? Holiday TV movies stick with escapism over realism

"Grey's Anatomy" surgeon Meredith Grey was stricken with COVID-19 and the "Superstore" staff hoarded toilet paper. But Christmas, complete with carol singers, family gatherings and romance, will be a largely coronavirus-free zone on television.When it comes to Christmas, escapism still rules.

2 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT