REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-DISTRIBUTION

COVID vaccine breakthrough raises hopes, poses logistical headache

Monday's potential breakthrough in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine has left governments scrambling to meet the logistical challenge of distributing hundreds of millions of doses once it becomes available in coming months.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EUROPE

Europe COVID death toll tops 300,000 as winter looms and infections surge

More than 300,000 people have died of COVID-19 across Europe, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday, and authorities fear that fatalities and infections will continue to rise as the region heads into winter despite hopes for a new vaccine.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

'Nothing's going to stop' transition of power in U.S., Biden says

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence the election was marred by fraud and some of his Republican allies back probes.

USA-COURT/OBAMACARE

U.S. Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to throw out Obamacare

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled they are unlikely to strike down the Obamacare healthcare law in a legal challenge brought by Texas and 17 other Republican-governed states and joined by President Donald Trump's administration.

BUSINESS

USA-ELECTION/GDP

Trump touted the economy; the economy voted for Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump leaned on economic arguments in his reelection bid. The economy favored Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

APPLE-PRODUCTS

Apple launches MacBook laptops powered by its own computing chips

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a MacBook Air notebook and other machines with its first central processor designed in-house for Macs, a move that will tie its computers and iPhones closer together technologically.

ENTERTAINMENT

ROBLOX-LIL NAS X

'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X to perform in first virtual Roblox concert

Rapper Lil Nas X will perform in a virtual concert and debut a new music video on Roblox this weekend, in the first such venture for the hugely popular kids gaming platform.

MUSIC-KYLIE MINOGUE/DISCO

Kylie heads back to dancefloor with new album 'Disco'

Since Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue played her parents' ABBA and Donna Summer records as a child, disco music has always been a part of her.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND/CLARKE

FA chairman Clarke quits after 'coloured footballers' remark

Greg Clarke has resigned as English Football Association chairman hours after referring to "coloured footballers" during questions from members of parliament on Tuesday.

MOTOR-MOTOGP-IANNONE/CAS

Motorcycling-Iannone laments extension of doping ban to four years

- Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone's doping ban has been extended from 18 months to four years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday, in a decision Iannone said made "no logical sense".

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on American response to the 2020 election

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its weekly survey, which tracks how many Americans accept the result of the 2020 election and trust their local election officials to count the votes.

10 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED - Glasgow hosts UN Climate Change Conference

Glasgow hosts the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) where world leaders discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale.

11 Nov

GREECE-EGYPT/ (PIX) (TV)

Egypt's Sisi visits Athens

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi holds a two-day visit in Athens. He is due to meet his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Greece sealed an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt in the summer, angering Turkey which said the deal infringed its own continental shelf

11 Nov

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

11 Nov

SAUDI-KING/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia's King Salman to give speech at Shura Council

Saudi Arabia's King Salman to inaugurate the first session of Shura council on Wednesday and will give a speech on the kingdom's political and economic status, similar to the State of the Union.

11 Nov

BELIZE-ELECTION/

Belize holds general election and will pick new prime minister

Belize holds a general election and will pick a new prime minister to replace longstanding Premier Dean Barrow.

11 Nov

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA

Quarterly IAEA report on Iran

The U.N. nuclear watchdog issues a quarterly report detailing Iran's atomic activities, as required by Tehran's deal with major powers, which it is policing. The date is not set and is subject to last-minute change.

11 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/BORDER

UK lawmakers to quiz logistics officials on post-Brexit border preparedness

UK lawmakers to quiz freight and logistics officials on border preparedness for the end of the year when a transition period expires with the European Union.

11 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

WARCRIMES-KOSOVO/ (PIX) (TV)

Rexhep Selimi, a deputy in the Kosovo parliament appears before a war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

Rexhep Selimi, a deputy in the Kosovo parliament appears before a war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

11 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ABIY (PIX)

Newsmaker on Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's vision of uniting his diverse country as he pursued liberal democracy and economic growth has been derailed by the military operation he launched against his most powerful critics.

11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on "Community Reinvestment Act Modernization" to virtual conference

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Community Reinvestment Act Modernization" before virtual National Congress of American Indians Annual Convention.

10 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SINGLES-DAY/ (PIX) (TV)

Visit to JD.com logistics centres on Singles Day shopping festival in Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry organises a media tour to a JD.com's fully automated warehouse and the company's headquarters, as Singles Day shopping festival kicks off. On the same day Reuters will also visit another smart logistics centre separately in Beijing.

11 Nov

WORLD-WORK/OFFICEPARTIES

Party like it is 2020: Office holiday parties go virtual

As the holiday season approaches, so does a workplace classic: The office party. But just like everything else in 2020, it is being turned entirely on its head. Some holiday parties are being cancelled altogether, and some are being reinvented, as bosses and HR managers scramble to figure how to make celebrations work in the age of Covid-19. But one fact is inescapable: Most of them this year will be virtual.

11 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-VACCINES

Philippines' COVID-19 vaccine czar and health ministry undersecretary hold news conference

Philippines COVID-19 vaccine czar, Secretary Carlito Galvez, and health ministry undersecretary, Maria Rosario Vergeire, hold a news conference to give updates on the country's efforts to secure coronavirus vaccines.

11 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VENEZUELA (PIX) (TV)

Seized funds help Venezuela health workers manage economic crisis

For Venezuelan hospital security guard Yurymay Diaz to buy a full cart of groceries and put away enough money to buy shoes for her daughter, it took two special bonus payments worth nearly twenty times her monthly salary. The two $100 deposits did not come from the Caracas hospital where she works, but rather from funds seized by the United States from the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

11 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-SHOES (PIX) (TV)

Portugal's shoemakers switch from fancy to comfy to survive pandemic

Weddings were postponed, cocktail parties cancelled, and work events replaced by video calls. With social gatherings severely curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have been buying far fewer shoes.

11 Nov 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Federal forces battle ethnic faction in Ethiopia's Tigray

The latest on the fighting in Ethiopia's restive Tigray region. On Tuesday, the African Union (AU) called for a ceasefire in the north where federal troops fighting local Tigrayan forces were reported to have captured an airport and the region's leader accused Eritrea of sending soldiers across the border.

11 Nov

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND/REFEREES

INTERVIEW-Former PL ref boss Hackett says error-prone officials not good enough

Error-prone Premier League referees are not good enough, VAR technology is not fit for purpose and the game has "lost the plot" over handball, a frustrated former referees chief Keith Hackett has told Reuters.

11 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT