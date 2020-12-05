REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

GULF-QATAR

Saudi Arabia says resolution of Gulf dispute seems within reach

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Friday a resolution to a bitter dispute with Qatar seemed "within reach" after Kuwait announced progress towards ending a row that Washington says hampers a united Gulf front against Iran.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT

Ethiopia sees war ending, EU complains of partisan aid access

Ethiopia said it had captured or killed most commanders of a rebellious northern force, while Tigray's fugitive local leader countered on Friday that civilians were protesting against looting by occupying soldiers.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN

Biden, noting 'grim' jobs report, urges quick action on coronavirus aid

President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "grim" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with "hundreds of billions of dollars" in more aid in January.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. COVID-19 relief talks gain momentum as lawmakers set Monday deadline

Talks aimed at delivering a fresh infusion of coronavirus relief to American families and businesses gathered momentum in the U.S. Congress on Friday, as a bipartisan group of lawmakers worked to put the finishing touches on a new $908 billion bill.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY

U.S. labor market losing steam as COVID-19 pandemic rages

The U.S. economy added the fewest workers in six months in November, hindered by a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases that, together with a lack of more government relief money, threatens to reverse the recovery from the pandemic recession.

AUTOS-EMISSIONS/TRUMP

Nissan joins GM in exiting auto group backing Trump

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co on Friday joined General Motors Co in exiting a group of automakers that had backed U.S. President Donald Trump in his bid to prevent California from imposing its own vehicle emissions rules.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BLACK EYED PEAS/SHAKIRA

The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music

The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans hip hop to soul to pop-rap, is topping the charts with the former quartet's first album in two years, featuring Latin pop artists such as Shakira.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR

Hamilton stand-in Russell sets practice pace on Mercedes debut

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton's late stand-in George Russell ended his first day atop the timesheets with the fastest time for Mercedes in Friday practice for the Sakhir Grand Prix.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL

League aiming for mid-January start to new season - reports

The National Hockey League (NHL) is targeting a mid-January start to its season that would wrap up the Stanley Cup Final in July, according to multiple media reports on Friday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-CINEMA (PIX) (TV)

Movies on gondolas: Philippines opens first "float-in" cinema

Watching movies on gondolas: moviegoers in the Philippine capital enjoy a different kind of cinematic experience as a Venetian themed shopping mall, launches the country's first ever "float-in" cinema amid the coronavirus pandemic.

5 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-VACCINATION (PIX) (TV)

Moscow starts mass vaccination with its COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine

Moscow is set to start large-scale vaccination with its Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus for medics, teachers and social workers. Russia has produced around 2 million doses of Sputnik V so far and which will be free of charge for its citizens, authorities have said.

5 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

KUWAIT-ELECTIONS/ (PIX) (TV)

Kuwait holds parliamentary elections

Kuwaitis vote on Saturday for a new parliament at a time when low oil prices and COVID-19 have hit state finances in the wealthy OPEC member state.

5 Dec

BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier could be in London for further Brexit talks

5 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Portugal to announce new restrictions over Christmas and New Years

Portugal's prime minister will announce what restrictions will be in place in the country until the 6 or 7 of January. Rules are expected to be loosened slightly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but tightened over New Years.

5 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-HOLIDAYSHOPPING

Dutch spend more, celebrate St. Nicholas holiday quietly amid coronavirus

Families gathered in smaller-than-usual groups to celebrate the St. Nicholas gift-giving festival in the Netherlands on Saturday, with spending running well above 2019 levels in spite of, or because of the coronavirus pandemic.

5 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT