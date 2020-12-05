REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
GULF-QATAR
Saudi Arabia says resolution of Gulf dispute seems within reach
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Friday a resolution to a bitter dispute with Qatar seemed "within reach" after Kuwait announced progress towards ending a row that Washington says hampers a united Gulf front against Iran.
ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT
Ethiopia sees war ending, EU complains of partisan aid access
Ethiopia said it had captured or killed most commanders of a rebellious northern force, while Tigray's fugitive local leader countered on Friday that civilians were protesting against looting by occupying soldiers.
U.S.
USA-BIDEN
Biden, noting 'grim' jobs report, urges quick action on coronavirus aid
President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "grim" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with "hundreds of billions of dollars" in more aid in January.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS
U.S. COVID-19 relief talks gain momentum as lawmakers set Monday deadline
Talks aimed at delivering a fresh infusion of coronavirus relief to American families and businesses gathered momentum in the U.S. Congress on Friday, as a bipartisan group of lawmakers worked to put the finishing touches on a new $908 billion bill.
BUSINESS
USA-ECONOMY
U.S. labor market losing steam as COVID-19 pandemic rages
The U.S. economy added the fewest workers in six months in November, hindered by a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases that, together with a lack of more government relief money, threatens to reverse the recovery from the pandemic recession.
AUTOS-EMISSIONS/TRUMP
Nissan joins GM in exiting auto group backing Trump
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co on Friday joined General Motors Co in exiting a group of automakers that had backed U.S. President Donald Trump in his bid to prevent California from imposing its own vehicle emissions rules.
ENTERTAINMENT
MUSIC-BLACK EYED PEAS/SHAKIRA
The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music
The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans hip hop to soul to pop-rap, is topping the charts with the former quartet's first album in two years, featuring Latin pop artists such as Shakira.
SPORTS
MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR
Hamilton stand-in Russell sets practice pace on Mercedes debut
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton's late stand-in George Russell ended his first day atop the timesheets with the fastest time for Mercedes in Friday practice for the Sakhir Grand Prix.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL
League aiming for mid-January start to new season - reports
The National Hockey League (NHL) is targeting a mid-January start to its season that would wrap up the Stanley Cup Final in July, according to multiple media reports on Friday.
UPCOMING
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-CINEMA (PIX) (TV)
COVER CANCELLED Movies on gondolas: Philippines opens first "float-in" cinema
Watching movies on gondolas: moviegoers in the Philippine capital enjoy a different kind of cinematic experience as a Venetian themed shopping mall, launches the country's first ever "float-in" cinema amid the coronavirus pandemic.
5 Dec
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-VACCINATION (PIX) (TV)
Moscow starts mass vaccination with its COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine
Moscow is set to start large-scale vaccination with its Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus for medics, teachers and social workers. Russia has produced around 2 million doses of Sputnik V so far and which will be free of charge for its citizens, authorities have said.
5 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
KUWAIT-ELECTIONS/ (PIX) (TV)
Kuwait holds parliamentary elections
Kuwaitis vote on Saturday for a new parliament at a time when low oil prices and COVID-19 have hit state finances in the wealthy OPEC member state.
BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier could be in London for further Brexit talks
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)
Portugal to announce new restrictions over Christmas and New Years
Portugal's prime minister will announce what restrictions will be in place in the country until the 6 or 7 of January. Rules are expected to be loosened slightly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but tightened over New Years.
5 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-HOLIDAYSHOPPING
Dutch spend more, celebrate St. Nicholas holiday quietly amid coronavirus
Families gathered in smaller-than-usual groups to celebrate the St. Nicholas gift-giving festival in the Netherlands on Saturday, with spending running well above 2019 levels in spite of, or because of the coronavirus pandemic.
5 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT