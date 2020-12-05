SEARCH
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT

05 Dec 2020 / 06:04 H.

    Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    GLOBAL

    GULF-QATAR

    Saudi Arabia says resolution of Gulf dispute seems within reach

    Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Friday a resolution to a bitter dispute with Qatar seemed "within reach" after Kuwait announced progress towards ending a row that Washington says hampers a united Gulf front against Iran.

    ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT

    Ethiopia sees war ending, EU complains of partisan aid access

    Ethiopia said it had captured or killed most commanders of a rebellious northern force, while Tigray's fugitive local leader countered on Friday that civilians were protesting against looting by occupying soldiers.

    U.S.

    USA-BIDEN

    Biden, noting 'grim' jobs report, urges quick action on coronavirus aid

    President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "grim" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with "hundreds of billions of dollars" in more aid in January.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

    U.S. COVID-19 relief talks gain momentum as lawmakers set Monday deadline

    Talks aimed at delivering a fresh infusion of coronavirus relief to American families and businesses gathered momentum in the U.S. Congress on Friday, as a bipartisan group of lawmakers worked to put the finishing touches on a new $908 billion bill.

    BUSINESS

    USA-ECONOMY

    U.S. labor market losing steam as COVID-19 pandemic rages

    The U.S. economy added the fewest workers in six months in November, hindered by a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases that, together with a lack of more government relief money, threatens to reverse the recovery from the pandemic recession.

    AUTOS-EMISSIONS/TRUMP

    Nissan joins GM in exiting auto group backing Trump

    Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co on Friday joined General Motors Co in exiting a group of automakers that had backed U.S. President Donald Trump in his bid to prevent California from imposing its own vehicle emissions rules.

    ENTERTAINMENT

    MUSIC-BLACK EYED PEAS/SHAKIRA

    The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music

    The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans hip hop to soul to pop-rap, is topping the charts with the former quartet's first album in two years, featuring Latin pop artists such as Shakira.

    SPORTS

    MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR

    Hamilton stand-in Russell sets practice pace on Mercedes debut

    Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton's late stand-in George Russell ended his first day atop the timesheets with the fastest time for Mercedes in Friday practice for the Sakhir Grand Prix.

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL

    League aiming for mid-January start to new season - reports

    The National Hockey League (NHL) is targeting a mid-January start to its season that would wrap up the Stanley Cup Final in July, according to multiple media reports on Friday.

    UPCOMING

    SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-CINEMA (PIX) (TV)

    COVER CANCELLED Movies on gondolas: Philippines opens first "float-in" cinema

    Watching movies on gondolas: moviegoers in the Philippine capital enjoy a different kind of cinematic experience as a Venetian themed shopping mall, launches the country's first ever "float-in" cinema amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    5 Dec

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-VACCINATION (PIX) (TV)

    Moscow starts mass vaccination with its COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine

    Moscow is set to start large-scale vaccination with its Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus for medics, teachers and social workers. Russia has produced around 2 million doses of Sputnik V so far and which will be free of charge for its citizens, authorities have said.

    5 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

    KUWAIT-ELECTIONS/ (PIX) (TV)

    Kuwait holds parliamentary elections

    Kuwaitis vote on Saturday for a new parliament at a time when low oil prices and COVID-19 have hit state finances in the wealthy OPEC member state.

    5 Dec

    BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)

    EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier could be in London for further Brexit talks

    EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier could be in London for further Brexit talks

    5 Dec

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

    Portugal to announce new restrictions over Christmas and New Years

    Portugal's prime minister will announce what restrictions will be in place in the country until the 6 or 7 of January. Rules are expected to be loosened slightly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but tightened over New Years.

    5 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-HOLIDAYSHOPPING

    Dutch spend more, celebrate St. Nicholas holiday quietly amid coronavirus

    Families gathered in smaller-than-usual groups to celebrate the St. Nicholas gift-giving festival in the Netherlands on Saturday, with spending running well above 2019 levels in spite of, or because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    5 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

