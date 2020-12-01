REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Moderna to seek U.S. and EU authorization for its vaccine on Monday

Moderna Inc will apply for U.S. and European emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday after full results from a late-stage study showed it was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns, the company said.

Iran opposition suspected alongside Israel in scientist's killing, Shamkani says

A senior Iranian official said on Monday an opposition group was suspected alongside Israel in the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist, an attack that has raised the prospect of a new standoff between Tehran and its longtime enemy.

Biden names top economic team to focus on recovery from pandemic

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from the pandemic.

Conservative justices wary of blocking Trump immigrant census plan

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared reluctant to block a vaguely defined plan by President Donald Trump's administration to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally from the population totals used to allocate congressional districts to states.

S&P Global to buy IHS Markit for $44 billion, expanding data empire

Business information provider S&P Global Inc agreed on Monday to pay $44 billion in stock to acquire IHS Markit Ltd in the year's biggest acquisition that will create a new data powerhouse serving Wall Street and the corporate world.

OPEC+ postpones talks to Dec 3 amid disagreements - sources

OPEC and allies led by Russia postponed talks on oil output policy for 2021 to Thursday, three sources said on Monday as key players still disagreed on how much oil they should pump amid weak demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer Rita Ora apologises for breaking lockdown rules with party

British pop star Rita Ora apologised on Monday after she admitted she had attended a party to celebrate her 30th birthday which broke England's strict COVID-19 lockdown laws.

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

The K-pop band members of BTS are offering up their outfits from the music video of their hit single "Dynamite" to the highest bidder in a Beverly Hills, California, charity auction in January.

Fulham overcome penalty woes to inflict surprise defeat on Leicester

Fulham fixed their penalty jinx as Ivan Cavaleiro's spot kick eased them out of the relegation zone with a shock 2-1 win at high-flying Leicester City in the Premier League on Monday.

Grosjean's fiery escape offers vindication and lessons for Formula One

Romain Grosjean's miraculous escape from a fiery crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix was testament to Formula One's improved safety standards but it also emphasised why the sport cannot relent in its never-ending quest to reduce racing fatalities.

Hong Kong leader holds weekly news briefing

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds weekly news briefing.

1 Dec 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

U.S. judiciary, shaped by Trump, thwarts his election challenge

U.S. President Donald Trump's reshaping of the federal judiciary during the last four years has done little to help him in lawsuits challenging the outcome of the election, with Trump appointees ruling against his campaign and the U.S. Supreme Court showing little interest in getting involved.

1 Dec

Wisconsin must certify U.S. presidential election results by Tuesday The state's election commission has until Dec. 1 to certify the election results. Trump's campaign paid the commission $3 million on Nov. 18 for a recount of the vote in two heavily Democratic counties. Across the state, unofficial results had Biden ahead of Trump by more than 20,000 votes.

1 Dec

Bahrain's Industry Minister al-Zayani visits Israel

Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister, Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani visits Israel with an economic delegation to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

1 Dec

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including: - BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk - BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship. - BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW) - BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes - BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts - BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE: - BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal. - BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis. - BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

1 Dec

Italy begins G20 Presidency mandate, ends Nov. 30, 2021.

1 Dec

EU negotiator Barnier expected in London for further Brexit talks

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected to be in London for further Brexit talks

1 Dec

NATO foreign ministers hold video conference, over two days

NATO foreign ministers hold two days of video conference talks. Agenda TBC but likely to touch on US election result, Afghanistan and Russia.

1 Dec

South Korea's unification minister holds press briefing in Seoul

The Seoul Foreign Correspondents' Club will host a briefing for foreign news media with Lee In-young, Minister of Unification, to discuss "Current Status of Inter-Korean Relations and Future Direction of ROK Policy toward North Korea".

1 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

German foreign minister holds news conference after talks with NATO, ASEAN counterparts

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas holds a virtual news conference after attending videoconferences with his counterparts from NATO countries and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

1 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

INSIGHT-Chefs vs scientists: France's pandemic fight to keep eating out

"For pity's sake, don't close Paris," restaurateur Pascal Mousset texted to France's deputy finance and economy minister. It's a fight that has played out in different ways around the world. In France – the country that invented haute cuisine, where many voters see cafes and bars as fundamental to life -- the hospitality business took their cause to the highest political levels.

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FEATURE- Abortion rights "awakening" sweeps Latin America

A movement is sweeping Latin America to loosen some of the world's most restrictive abortion laws, triggered by mass protests in Argentina and rising anger over gender violence.

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Merkel speaks at panel discussion at virtual digital transformation summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a virtual summit on digital transformation.

1 Dec 07:25 ET / 12:25 GMT

Federal Reserve's Powell, Treasury's Mnuchin testify to Senate Banking Committee

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin testify on the Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress before the Senate Banking Committee.

1 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Coronavirus spread in Poland far worse than official figures show, doctors say

Medical professionals are alarmed at the high rate of positive tests reported in Poland, which they say shows that the coronavirus pandemic has likely spread much farther than reported in the official numbers. Poland reached its highest rate of daily new cases in November, with new cases peaking at over 27,000. Doctors point to insufficient resources, a lack of testing and an already struggling healthcare system as some of the factors behind the discrepancy.

1 Dec

Nepal's female soldiers break taboos to tackle COVID crisis

Female Nepali army soldiers are being deployed for the first time in the nation of 30 million people to manage the bodies of victims of COVID-19, as the pandemic continues to escalate. Women touching a dead body or carrying it for cremation is still a taboo in the deeply conservative Nepal. But rights for women have improved since the majority-Hindu country emerged from a decade-long conflict in 2006 and abolished its centuries-old feudal monarchy two years later.

1 Dec

Japan opens "Tokyo Mask Land", a face mask theme park

From exhibitions on the history of face masks, to unique mask making workshops, Japan takes their enthusiasm for masks to a new level: by opening a face mask theme park, which will run from December 1 in Yokohama for a month.

1 Dec

Queensland to reopen its borders to Sydneysiders and Victorians for first time in several months

The Australian state of Queensland reopens its borders to the country's previous coronavirus hotspot of Victoria, whilst also welcoming residents from Sydney for the first time in several months.

1 Dec

Cambodia carries out tracing and testing after mystery local coronavirus case found

Cambodia has banned wedding parties and gatherings of more than 20 people as authorities try to thwart a rare coronavirus outbreak in a country among the least affected in the world by COVID-19. Fifteen people had tested positive on Monday after 3,332 tests undertaken since Sunday, all linked to a 56-year-old woman whose infection authorities are unable to trace. Cambodia has officially had just 323 cases so far and no deaths.

1 Dec

Vietnam tightens measures as coronavirus reappears locally after 89-day absence

Vietnam has reported its first locally transmitted case of the coronavirus in 89 days and has ordered a tightening of screening measures and sealed off places potentially exposed to a 32-year-old man in Ho Chi Minh City who likely caught it from a flight attendant. There are yet no indications of the kind of wider spread that happened in July, when the virus last reappeared after a 100-day absence in a country lauded for its containment and tracking successes and an economy that is weathering the crisis.

1 Dec

Movie under the stars: Social distancing 'tent cinema' opens in Indonesia

A campsite in Indonesia offers a "social distancing movie watching experience" by setting up tents for moviegoers. Each session can accommodate up to 80 people and adhere to health protocols.

1 Dec

Wagging tails: therapy dog cheers Spanish special-needs kids during COVID

With the kids back at school in Sant Vicenc dels Horts near Barcelona after six months at home due to coronavirus restrictions, the therapy dog programme is a big help, says the school's director.

1 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

German Chancellor Merkel attends virtual digital summit

German Chancellor Merkel attends a virtual digital summit in Berlin

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CDC advisory committee to discuss Allocation of initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine

A federal advisory committee on Tuesday will vote on who will get the initial limited doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Egypt's GASC in the market for wheat for Jan 26-Feb 5 shipment

Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer, is in the market seeking the grain for Jan 26-Feb 5 shipment.

1 Dec

French sugar beet growers press conference

French sugar beet growers group CGB holds press conference to discuss this year's poor harvest, decimated by crop disease and drought, and the market outlook.

1 Dec

Kazakhstan monthly inflation

Kazakhstan to publish monthly inflation data

1 Dec

Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists

Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate.

1 Dec

Historic Liberia war crimes trial to open in Switzerland

A former Liberian war lord accused of rape, assassinations, pillages and an act of cannibalism opens in Switzerland this week in a trial that activists hope will end the post-war impunity of war lords and spur further cases.

1 Dec

UnitedHealth Group 2020 Investor Conference

UnitedHealth Group on Tuesday will host its annual Investor Conference with analysts and institutional investors virtually to discuss the outlook for its growth priorities and performance for 2021.

1 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Central bank bond buying auction results

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SPECIAL REPORT-U.S. air monitors routinely miss pollution - even refinery explosions

When a Philadelphia oil refinery exploded in 2019, it sent tons of toxic pollution into the surrounding community. But the U.S. EPA air monitor nearby recorded none of it. The nationwide pollution-detection network often doesn't work because of low funding and industry pressure that ensures the air monitors are sparsely deployed, often in spots least likely to record pollution.

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Eyes on debt pile as Ghana heads to the polls next week

Ghana heads into a presidential election next week with concerns about its rising debt at the top of many investors' minds. The main candidates are promising more spending if they win the tightly contested poll, but that has not stopped some fund managers from buying its bonds on a bet that the incoming government will be able to oversee fiscal recovery.

1 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

Africa retail tech start-up Sokowatch eyes electric tuk tuks to cut costs

African start-up Sokowatch, an online suppier of goods to micro retailers, is deploying electric tuk tuks, a first on the continent, that could slash fleet maintenance costs by more than 50%, according to an official. The move is a potentially welcome effort in a region where cities are grappling with growing air pollution caused by exhaust from beat-up and poorly serviced vehicles.

1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

China to hold annual military forum

China will hold its annual Xiangshan Forum on Dec 1-2 by video. One focus would be the heightened security tensions in South China Sea as well as the India border, as well as expectations for U.S. security policies under a new administration.

1 Dec

Ethiopia's PM savours victory, Tigrayan leader says war not finished

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has declared victory over a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrayan forces says they are still resisting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly month-long war has killed hundreds and probably thousands of people, sent refugees into Sudan, enmeshed Eritrea, and stirred rivalries among Ethiopia's myriad ethnic groups.

1 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

COVER CANCELLED Thai vet treats great hornbill with acupuncture to relieve symptoms of brain damage

A team of veterinarians in Thailand gives acupuncture therapy to a Great Hornbill suffering from a gun shot wound in its head and subsequent brain-stem damage symptoms. The ill-fated bird was found injured at a national park near Cambodia border, and park officials suspect it was shot by poachers.

1 Dec

Bill Cosby makes case to Pennsylvania's top court to overturn 2018 sex assault conviction

Bill Cosby's lawyers will make their case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that the former comedian's sexual assault conviction was marred by as errors in legal procedure that allowed the presentation of trial testimony and evidence the defense contends should have been excluded. Cosby is seeking a new trial.

1 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

Supreme Court hears Nestle, Cargill appeals over human rights claims

The U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments on whether American corporations can be sued for alleged human rights abuses occurring abroad under a 1789 law as it hears appeals by two companies - Cargill Inc and a Nestle SA subsidiary - accused of knowingly helping perpetuate slavery at Ivory Coast cocoa farms.

1 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT