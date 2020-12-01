SEARCH
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT

01 Dec 2020 / 06:03 H.

    Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    GLOBAL

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-MODERNA

    Moderna to seek U.S. and EU authorization for its vaccine on Monday

    Moderna Inc will apply for U.S. and European emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday after full results from a late-stage study showed it was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns, the company said.

    IRAN-NUCLEAR/SCIENTIST-ISRAEL

    Iran opposition suspected alongside Israel in scientist's killing, Shamkani says

    A senior Iranian official said on Monday an opposition group was suspected alongside Israel in the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist, an attack that has raised the prospect of a new standoff between Tehran and its longtime enemy.

    U.S.

    USA-BIDEN

    Biden names top economic team to focus on recovery from pandemic

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from the pandemic.

    USA-COURT/CENSUS

    Conservative justices wary of blocking Trump immigrant census plan

    Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared reluctant to block a vaguely defined plan by President Donald Trump's administration to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally from the population totals used to allocate congressional districts to states.

    BUSINESS

    IHS MARKIT-M&A/S&P GLOBAL

    S&P Global to buy IHS Markit for $44 billion, expanding data empire

    Business information provider S&P Global Inc agreed on Monday to pay $44 billion in stock to acquire IHS Markit Ltd in the year's biggest acquisition that will create a new data powerhouse serving Wall Street and the corporate world.

    OIL-OPEC

    OPEC+ postpones talks to Dec 3 amid disagreements - sources

    OPEC and allies led by Russia postponed talks on oil output policy for 2021 to Thursday, three sources said on Monday as key players still disagreed on how much oil they should pump amid weak demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    ENTERTAINMENT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ORA

    Singer Rita Ora apologises for breaking lockdown rules with party

    British pop star Rita Ora apologised on Monday after she admitted she had attended a party to celebrate her 30th birthday which broke England's strict COVID-19 lockdown laws.

    AUCTION-BTS

    BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

    The K-pop band members of BTS are offering up their outfits from the music video of their hit single "Dynamite" to the highest bidder in a Beverly Hills, California, charity auction in January.

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-FUL/REPORT

    Fulham overcome penalty woes to inflict surprise defeat on Leicester

    Fulham fixed their penalty jinx as Ivan Cavaleiro's spot kick eased them out of the relegation zone with a shock 2-1 win at high-flying Leicester City in the Premier League on Monday.

    MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN

    Grosjean's fiery escape offers vindication and lessons for Formula One

    Romain Grosjean's miraculous escape from a fiery crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix was testament to Formula One's improved safety standards but it also emphasised why the sport cannot relent in its never-ending quest to reduce racing fatalities.

    UPCOMING

    POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

    HONGKONG-SECURITY/ (TV)

    Hong Kong leader holds weekly news briefing

    Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds weekly news briefing.

    1 Dec 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-JUDGES

    U.S. judiciary, shaped by Trump, thwarts his election challenge

    U.S. President Donald Trump's reshaping of the federal judiciary during the last four years has done little to help him in lawsuits challenging the outcome of the election, with Trump appointees ruling against his campaign and the U.S. Supreme Court showing little interest in getting involved.

    1 Dec

    USA-ELECTION/WISCONSIN

    Wisconsin must certify U.S. presidential election results by Tuesday The state's election commission has until Dec. 1 to certify the election results. Trump's campaign paid the commission $3 million on Nov. 18 for a recount of the vote in two heavily Democratic counties. Across the state, unofficial results had Biden ahead of Trump by more than 20,000 votes.

    1 Dec

    ISRAEL-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Bahrain's Industry Minister al-Zayani visits Israel

    Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister, Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani visits Israel with an economic delegation to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

    1 Dec

    BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

    Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

    British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including: - BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk - BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship. - BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW) - BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes - BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts - BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE: - BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal. - BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis. - BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

    1 Dec

    ITALY-G20PRESIDENCY/

    Italy begins G20 Presidency mandate, ends Nov. 30, 2021.

    Italy begins G20 Presidency mandate, ends Nov. 30, 2021.

    1 Dec

    BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)

    EU negotiator Barnier expected in London for further Brexit talks

    EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected to be in London for further Brexit talks

    1 Dec

    NATO-DIPLOMACY/

    NATO foreign ministers hold video conference, over two days

    NATO foreign ministers hold two days of video conference talks. Agenda TBC but likely to touch on US election result, Afghanistan and Russia.

    1 Dec

    SOUTHKOREA-NORTHKOREA/POLITICS (TV)

    South Korea's unification minister holds press briefing in Seoul

    The Seoul Foreign Correspondents' Club will host a briefing for foreign news media with Lee In-young, Minister of Unification, to discuss "Current Status of Inter-Korean Relations and Future Direction of ROK Policy toward North Korea".

    1 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    NATO-FOREIGN/GERMANY-MAAS (TV)

    German foreign minister holds news conference after talks with NATO, ASEAN counterparts

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas holds a virtual news conference after attending videoconferences with his counterparts from NATO countries and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

    1 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-RESTAURANTS (PIX) (TV)

    INSIGHT-Chefs vs scientists: France's pandemic fight to keep eating out

    "For pity's sake, don't close Paris," restaurateur Pascal Mousset texted to France's deputy finance and economy minister. It's a fight that has played out in different ways around the world. In France – the country that invented haute cuisine, where many voters see cafes and bars as fundamental to life -- the hospitality business took their cause to the highest political levels.

    1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    ABORTION-LATAM/ (PIX) (TV)

    FEATURE- Abortion rights "awakening" sweeps Latin America

    A movement is sweeping Latin America to loosen some of the world's most restrictive abortion laws, triggered by mass protests in Argentina and rising anger over gender violence.

    1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    GERMANY-TECH/MERKEL (TV)

    Merkel speaks at panel discussion at virtual digital transformation summit

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a virtual summit on digital transformation.

    1 Dec 07:25 ET / 12:25 GMT

    USA-SENATE/HEARING (PIX) (TV)

    Federal Reserve's Powell, Treasury's Mnuchin testify to Senate Banking Committee

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin testify on the Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress before the Senate Banking Committee.

    1 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POLAND-CASES (TV)

    Coronavirus spread in Poland far worse than official figures show, doctors say

    Medical professionals are alarmed at the high rate of positive tests reported in Poland, which they say shows that the coronavirus pandemic has likely spread much farther than reported in the official numbers. Poland reached its highest rate of daily new cases in November, with new cases peaking at over 27,000. Doctors point to insufficient resources, a lack of testing and an already struggling healthcare system as some of the factors behind the discrepancy.

    1 Dec

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEPAL-WOMEN (PIX) (TV)

    Nepal's female soldiers break taboos to tackle COVID crisis

    Female Nepali army soldiers are being deployed for the first time in the nation of 30 million people to manage the bodies of victims of COVID-19, as the pandemic continues to escalate. Women touching a dead body or carrying it for cremation is still a taboo in the deeply conservative Nepal. But rights for women have improved since the majority-Hindu country emerged from a decade-long conflict in 2006 and abolished its centuries-old feudal monarchy two years later.

    1 Dec

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-MASK (PIX) (TV)

    Japan opens "Tokyo Mask Land", a face mask theme park

    From exhibitions on the history of face masks, to unique mask making workshops, Japan takes their enthusiasm for masks to a new level: by opening a face mask theme park, which will run from December 1 in Yokohama for a month.

    1 Dec

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

    Queensland to reopen its borders to Sydneysiders and Victorians for first time in several months

    The Australian state of Queensland reopens its borders to the country's previous coronavirus hotspot of Victoria, whilst also welcoming residents from Sydney for the first time in several months.

    1 Dec

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CAMBODIA (PIX)

    Cambodia carries out tracing and testing after mystery local coronavirus case found

    Cambodia has banned wedding parties and gatherings of more than 20 people as authorities try to thwart a rare coronavirus outbreak in a country among the least affected in the world by COVID-19. Fifteen people had tested positive on Monday after 3,332 tests undertaken since Sunday, all linked to a 56-year-old woman whose infection authorities are unable to trace. Cambodia has officially had just 323 cases so far and no deaths.

    1 Dec

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VIETNAM (PIX)

    Vietnam tightens measures as coronavirus reappears locally after 89-day absence

    Vietnam has reported its first locally transmitted case of the coronavirus in 89 days and has ordered a tightening of screening measures and sealed off places potentially exposed to a 32-year-old man in Ho Chi Minh City who likely caught it from a flight attendant. There are yet no indications of the kind of wider spread that happened in July, when the virus last reappeared after a 100-day absence in a country lauded for its containment and tracking successes and an economy that is weathering the crisis.

    1 Dec

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-CINEMA (PIX) (TV)

    Movie under the stars: Social distancing 'tent cinema' opens in Indonesia

    A campsite in Indonesia offers a "social distancing movie watching experience" by setting up tents for moviegoers. Each session can accommodate up to 80 people and adhere to health protocols.

    1 Dec

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-DOG THERAPY (PIX) (TV)

    Wagging tails: therapy dog cheers Spanish special-needs kids during COVID

    With the kids back at school in Sant Vicenc dels Horts near Barcelona after six months at home due to coronavirus restrictions, the therapy dog programme is a big help, says the school's director.

    1 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

    German Chancellor Merkel attends virtual digital summit

    German Chancellor Merkel attends a virtual digital summit in Berlin

    1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-CDC

    CDC advisory committee to discuss Allocation of initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine

    A federal advisory committee on Tuesday will vote on who will get the initial limited doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

    1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    EGYPT-WHEAT/

    Egypt's GASC in the market for wheat for Jan 26-Feb 5 shipment

    Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer, is in the market seeking the grain for Jan 26-Feb 5 shipment.

    1 Dec

    FRANCE-SUGAR/

    French sugar beet growers press conference

    French sugar beet growers group CGB holds press conference to discuss this year's poor harvest, decimated by crop disease and drought, and the market outlook.

    1 Dec

    KAZAKHSTAN-INFLATION/

    Kazakhstan monthly inflation

    Kazakhstan to publish monthly inflation data

    1 Dec

    MEXICO-ECONOMY/POLL

    Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists

    Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate.

    1 Dec

    SWISS-LIBERIA/

    Historic Liberia war crimes trial to open in Switzerland

    A former Liberian war lord accused of rape, assassinations, pillages and an act of cannibalism opens in Switzerland this week in a trial that activists hope will end the post-war impunity of war lords and spur further cases.

    1 Dec

    UNITEDHEALTH-OUTLOOK/

    UnitedHealth Group 2020 Investor Conference

    UnitedHealth Group on Tuesday will host its annual Investor Conference with analysts and institutional investors virtually to discuss the outlook for its growth priorities and performance for 2021.

    1 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

    Central bank bond buying auction results

    1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    USA-POLLUTION/AIRMONITORS (PIX)

    SPECIAL REPORT-U.S. air monitors routinely miss pollution - even refinery explosions

    When a Philadelphia oil refinery exploded in 2019, it sent tons of toxic pollution into the surrounding community. But the U.S. EPA air monitor nearby recorded none of it. The nationwide pollution-detection network often doesn't work because of low funding and industry pressure that ensures the air monitors are sparsely deployed, often in spots least likely to record pollution.

    1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    GHANA-ELECTION/ECONOMY (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

    Eyes on debt pile as Ghana heads to the polls next week

    Ghana heads into a presidential election next week with concerns about its rising debt at the top of many investors' minds. The main candidates are promising more spending if they win the tightly contested poll, but that has not stopped some fund managers from buying its bonds on a bet that the incoming government will be able to oversee fiscal recovery.

    1 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    UGANDA-ENVIRONMENT/TUK TUK (TV)

    Africa retail tech start-up Sokowatch eyes electric tuk tuks to cut costs

    African start-up Sokowatch, an online suppier of goods to micro retailers, is deploying electric tuk tuks, a first on the continent, that could slash fleet maintenance costs by more than 50%, according to an official. The move is a potentially welcome effort in a region where cities are grappling with growing air pollution caused by exhaust from beat-up and poorly serviced vehicles.

    1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

    CHINA-DEFENCE/

    China to hold annual military forum

    China will hold its annual Xiangshan Forum on Dec 1-2 by video. One focus would be the heightened security tensions in South China Sea as well as the India border, as well as expectations for U.S. security policies under a new administration.

    1 Dec

    ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

    Ethiopia's PM savours victory, Tigrayan leader says war not finished

    Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has declared victory over a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrayan forces says they are still resisting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly month-long war has killed hundreds and probably thousands of people, sent refugees into Sudan, enmeshed Eritrea, and stirred rivalries among Ethiopia's myriad ethnic groups.

    1 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

    THAILAND-HORNBILL/ACUPUNCTURE (TV)

    COVER CANCELLED Thai vet treats great hornbill with acupuncture to relieve symptoms of brain damage

    A team of veterinarians in Thailand gives acupuncture therapy to a Great Hornbill suffering from a gun shot wound in its head and subsequent brain-stem damage symptoms. The ill-fated bird was found injured at a national park near Cambodia border, and park officials suspect it was shot by poachers.

    1 Dec

    ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

    PEOPLE-COSBY

    Bill Cosby makes case to Pennsylvania's top court to overturn 2018 sex assault conviction

    Bill Cosby's lawyers will make their case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that the former comedian's sexual assault conviction was marred by as errors in legal procedure that allowed the presentation of trial testimony and evidence the defense contends should have been excluded. Cosby is seeking a new trial.

    1 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

    USA-COURT/SLAVERY

    Supreme Court hears Nestle, Cargill appeals over human rights claims

    The U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments on whether American corporations can be sued for alleged human rights abuses occurring abroad under a 1789 law as it hears appeals by two companies - Cargill Inc and a Nestle SA subsidiary - accused of knowingly helping perpetuate slavery at Ivory Coast cocoa farms.

    1 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

