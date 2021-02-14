REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 AM GMT/1 AM ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

japan-quake

Japan quake brings back memories of deadly 2011 tsunami

IWAKI, Japan (Reuters) - The stench of alcohol filled the small bar on Sunday as Aoi Hoshino swept up glass from whiskey bottles smashed in a strong earthquake the night before, one appearing to be an aftershock from a devastating quake that hit the Fukushima area in 2011.

myanmar-politics

Thousands protest Myanmar coup after night of fear, security patrols

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Myanmar's major cities for a ninth straight day of anti-coup demonstrations on Sunday, after a fearful night as residents formed patrols and the army rolled back laws protecting freedoms.

U.S.

usa-trump-impeachment

U.S. Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him in impeachment again

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday in his second impeachment trial in a year, with fellow Republicans blocking conviction over the former president's role in the deadly assault by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

new-york-police

New York police flood subway after spate of stabbings leaves two dead

New York City police deployed hundreds more officers to the subway system on Saturday after a string of stabbing attacks apparently targeting the homeless left two people dead.

BUSINESS

usa-sec-crypto-currency

Clear crypto rules urgently needed as major companies embrace asset: SEC official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A clear cryptocurrency regulatory regime is urgently needed as major companies like Tesla Inc, BNY Mellon Corp and Mastercard Inc embrace the alternative asset class, a top Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official said.

usa-stocks-weekahead

Investors eye shares of hotels, cruise lines as U.S. vaccinations pick up

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are watching next week's earnings reports from hotels, cruise lines and other businesses that have been hard hit by COVID-19 for indications of which companies could be the first to bounce back when the pandemic recedes.

ENTERTAINMENT

film-love-story-walk-of-fame

'Love Story' stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actors Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama "Love Story," were honored just ahead of Valentine's Day on Friday with stars on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

people-justin-timberlake

'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop star Justin Timberlake on Friday issued a public apology to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, saying he had failed them in the past.

SPORTS

tennis-ausopen-serena

Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

golf-pga-pebble-beach-recap

Golf: Jordan Spieth holds on to lead at Pebble Beach

Despite finishing just 1-under on the day, Jordan Spieth managed to hold on to his lead and even separate himself slightly from the pack on Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif.