REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 AM GMT/1 AM ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Anger over arrests in Myanmar at anti-coup protests

Opponents of Myanmar's military coup sustained mass protests for an eighth straight day on Saturday as continuing arrests of junta critics added to anger over the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA

Melbourne starts snap virus lockdown, no crowds at Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous state Victoria entered a five-day lockdown on Saturday as authorities raced to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 cases sparked by the highly infections UK variant.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

Trump lawyers portray impeachment trial as Democratic score-settling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's lawyers said on Friday Democrats had provided no evidence the former president incited last month's deadly U.S. Capitol riot and had used his second impeachment trial to settle political scores.

USA-BIDEN-GUANTANAMO-EXCLUSIVE

Biden launches review of Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's aides have launched a formal review of the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, reviving the Obama-era goal of closing the controversial facility with the aim of doing so before he leaves office, the White House said on Friday.

BUSINESS

MCDONALD-S-CORP-CHICKEN-ANALYSIS

Analysis: How McDonald's plans to bring back traffic with new cheaper chicken sandwiches

NEW YORK (Reuters) - When McDonald's Corp rolls out its new crispy chicken sandwich line on Feb. 24, it will swap out a higher-priced premium chicken sandwich from its menu, the company confirmed to Reuters.

RETAIL-TRADING-USA-CONGRESS

Robinhood, Citadel, Melvin Capital CEOs to testify in Congress on GameStop turmoil

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief executive officers of Robinhood, Citadel, Melvin Capital and Reddit will testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 18 on the trading turmoil in GameStop Corp and other stocks, the panel's chairwoman, Representative Maxine Waters, said on Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JUSTIN-TIMBERLAKE

'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop star Justin Timberlake on Friday issued a public apology to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, saying he had failed them in the past.

PEOPLE-GINA-CARANO

Ex-'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano to make film with conservative outlet

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Gina Carano, the "Mandalorian" actress who was dropped from the "Star Wars" spinoff over what the studio called "abhorrent and unacceptable" social media posts, said on Friday she will make a film with conservative company The Daily Wire.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Play on: Australian Open continues under lockdown

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The sixth day of the Australian Open is usually one of the best attended of the Grand Slam fortnight but there was an eerie quiet around the Melbourne Park precinct as play got underway on Saturday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-LAC-POUNCY-RETIRE

Twins Maurkice and Mike Pouncey retire from NFL

Twins Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey are retiring from the NFL.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

PM designate Draghi and govt swearing in ceremony

Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi and his new government are sworn-in by President Sergio Mattarella

13 Feb

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

Trump faces impeachment trial on charge of inciting deadly assault on U.S. Capitol

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol is due to continue on Saturday.

13 Feb