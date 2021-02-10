REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 AM GMT/1 AM ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

myanmar-politics/

Myanmar protests resume, West condemns security response

Protests spread across Myanmar on Wednesday after the most violent day in demonstrations against a coup that brought to a halt a tentative transition to democracy under elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

northkorea-politics/

North Korea's Kim lays out paths to take with South Korea, external affairs

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the paths for his ruling Workers' Party to take with South Korea and external affairs, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

U.S.

usa-trump-impeachment/

Senators vote to proceed with Trump's impeachment trial, but conviction may prove elusive

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A divided U.S. Senate voted largely along party lines on Tuesday to move ahead with Donald Trump's impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the deadly assault on the Capitol, but conviction appears unlikely barring a major shift among Republicans.

health-coronavirus-usa/

California surpasses New York as U.S. state with most COVID-19 deaths

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - California surpassed New York on Tuesday as the U.S. state with the most coronavirus deaths, a grim reminder of the pandemic's toll even as the vaccine rollout and a sharp drop in new cases buoyed hopes of life eventually returning to normal.

BUSINESS

sec-lawsuit-nyse-nasdaq/

Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange sue SEC over planned overhaul of public data feeds

Nasdaq Inc and the New York Stock Exchange have each sued the Securities and Exchange Commission, seeking to block a plan by the regulator to overhaul public data feeds that broadcast stock prices to investors, court filings show.

gm-results/

Profits aside, GM's EV plans are driving a now-rising stock

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co is expected to report a healthy fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday thanks to strong demand for gas-burning pickup trucks and SUVs, but the company's future electric vehicles are now driving the stock, shareholders and analysts said.

SPORTS

football-nfl-superbowl-losangeles/

Los Angeles Super Bowl aims to bring back hope

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Following the first Super Bowl of the COVID-19 era and with vaccine distribution on the rise, preparations are underway to make next year's game in Los Angeles a triumphant return to normal.

tennis-ausopen/

Wawrinka falls to fearless Fucsovics in five-set thriller

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Hungarian Marton Fucsovics came through a five-set thriller against Stan Wawrinka on Wednesday, defeating the three-time Grand Slam champion 7-5 6-1 4-6 2-6 7-6(9) to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

UPCOMING

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

INDONESIA-CRASH/ (PIX) (TV)

Release of preliminary report into Sriwijaya Air crash

Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee is expected to release a preliminary report in an online meeting with journalists into the Sriwijaya Air crash that killed 62 people on January 9.

10 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EUROPE-HOLIDAYS (PIX) (TV)

Summer abroad cancelled as European staycation bookings soar

From scenic cottages on Ireland's west coast to houseboats in Berlin and UK holiday activity parks, holiday operators in some parts of Europe are already seeing a boom in summer bookings from cautious domestic tourists already resigned to another pandemic holiday season at home and not on beaches abroad.

10 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL (TV)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks to virtual Economic Club of New York event

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on "State of the U.S. Labor Market" before Economic Club of New York Webinar

10 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

PHILIPPINES-SECURITY/ (PIX)

Philippines military chief holds virtual media fellowship

Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana, who recently took the helm of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, holds a virtual media fellowship.

10 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU (PIX) (TV)

EU Commission president debates vaccine state of play with lawmakers

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen debates the state of play of the EU's vaccination strategy with EU lawmakers who are expected to reiterate their support for a united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccines.

10 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

Trump faces impeachment trial on charge of inciting deadly assault on U.S. Capitol

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on Wednesday is due to turn to the substance of the charge he faces -- inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol.

10 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

TURKEY-GULF/

Turkish foreign minister visits Kuwait, Oman, Qatar

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu travels to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar to meet officials on a trip which comes after Gulf leaders moved to end a regional dispute with Qatar.

11 Feb

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/CZECH

Czech government faces uncertain vote on executive powers to fight pandemic

The government faces an uncertain vote to extend state of emergency that gives it executive powers it says are necessary to fight the pandemic, which is still filling Czech hospitals to the brink. The Communist party that the minority cabinet has relied on in the past has said it would not lend its support; opposition parties say the government has not met their demands to review and simplify restricitions and provide sufficient compensation.

11 Feb

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

HP-AUTONOMY/LYNCH-EXTRADITION (PIX) (TV)

Extradition hearing for British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch

Start of British court hearing to decide if Mike Lynch, the tech billionaire who sold his data company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard, can be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges.

10 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING

Former TPG Capital exec to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

A former senior executive at private equity firm TPG Capital is expected to plead guilty to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme by paying $50,000 to rig his son's college entrance exam results. Bill McGlashan, the former managing partner of TPG Growth and co-founder of The Rise Fund, will appear virtually before a federal judge in Boston after agreeing to plead guilty to a wire fraud charge as part of a deal that could result in him spending three months in prison.

10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-ABUSE/PELL-MEDIA (TV)

Australia media outlets to tell court what penalties they should face for breaching gag order on ex-Vatican treasurer Pell's conviction

Australian media outlets to spell out what penalties they should face for breaching a suppression order on reporting the conviction of former Vatican treasurer George Pell in 2018 for child sex assault. Media firms reached an agreement to plead guilty in return for the state prosecutor dismissing all charges against 15 journalists, editors and presenters and dropping sub judice contempt charges against the media firms.

11 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel to meet with state leaders to discuss lockdown options

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after a virtual meeting with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states to discuss whether to ease restrictions to stem the coronavirus pandemic from Feb. 15 or to extend a lockdown that kicked in in mid-December.

10 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CAMBODIA-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Cambodia launches COVID-19 vaccinations with shots for PM's sons, ministers

Cambodia launched its coronavirus inoculation drive on Wednesday, using 600,000 vaccine doses donated by China, with the sons of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen and government ministers among the first recipients.

10 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-PRIYANKA CHOPRA/ (PIX) (TV)

Priyanka Chopra releases memoir

Bollywood and Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra speaks about her new autobiography ''Unfinished'' which is set for release on February 11.

10 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-NAP/REPORT

Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Atalanta v Napoli Atalanta face Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi final

10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SKATEBOARDING-USA/

Skateboarding tries to pull itself off the ramp after series of tragedies

The U.S. skateboarding community is coming together in the wake of the tragic deaths of beloved industry veteran Mark Waters from COVID-19 and 22-year-old star Henry Gartland from an apparent suicide last month.

11 Feb

ODDLY ENOUGH

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DENMARK-CRIME (PIX)

Is coughing a crime? Denmark's Supreme Court hears case about man coughing on police

On 11 February, the Supreme Court will hear a case about a man from Aarhus who is accused of shouting 'corona' and coughing at two police officers in March last year. The court must decide whether it constituted violence or a threat of violence. The accused was acquitted in the City Court, but later convicted by the Western High Court. The defendant was tested negative for Covid-19 after the episode.

11 Feb