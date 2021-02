Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

myanmar-politics/

Suu Kyi aide among new wave of arrests in Myanmar as Biden approves sanctions

A close aide to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained in a new wave of arrests following last week's military coup, a party official said on Thursday, as Washington moved a step closer to imposing sanctions on the junta.

northkorea-politics/

North Korea's Kim calls for increased party role in economic plans: KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on his ruling Workers' Party to take a more direct role in his new five-year economic plan and blamed the party for past failures in implementing reform, state media reported on Thursday.

U.S.

usa-trump-party-exclusive/

Exclusive: Dozens of former Republican officials in talks to form anti-Trump third party

Dozens of former Republican officials, who view the party as unwilling to stand up to former President Donald Trump and his attempts to undermine U.S. democracy, are in talks to form a center-right breakaway party, four people involved in the discussions told Reuters.

usa-trump-impeachment/

In chilling video, Democrats focus Trump trial on mob's threat to his fellow Republicans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump's impeachment trial for inciting the deadly siege of the Capitol played chilling security video on Wednesday showing members of the pro-Trump mob searching the building for his vice president, chanting: "Hang Mike Pence!"

BUSINESS

uber-results/

Uber reduces losses on food delivery expansion, modest uptick in ride bookings

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday posted a narrower loss as its ride-hail and delivery businesses rebounded slightly from pandemic lows, and the company said it was well on track to reach its goal of achieving an adjusted profit by year-end.

retail-trading-cannabis/

Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs

Shares in cannabis companies blazed to fresh highs on Wednesday, as strong interest from retail investors appeared to signal the recent trading frenzy behind recent Reddit favorites such as GameStop may be shifting to other stocks.

SPORTS

olympics-2020-mori-resigns/

Tokyo 2020 President Mori to resign over sexist comments - media

TOKYO (Reuters) - The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, is set to step down over sexist remarks, media reported on Thursday, a resignation likely to raise new doubts over the viability of holding the Games later this year.

tennis-ausopen/

Barty wobbles before winning all-Australia clash

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty suffered a meltdown on the brink of victory but regathered herself to fend off compatriot Daria Gavrilova 6-1 7-6(7) and reach the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ARCELORMITTAL-RESULTS/

ArcelorMittal 2020 results

Annual results from ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, which is set to announce a return to dividend payments after hitting its debt-reduction target (due at 0700 CET)

11 Feb 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

EU-ECONOMY/FORECAST (PIX) (TV)

Press conference by economy chief Gentiloni on the bloc's winter economic forecast

European Commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni gives a press conference on the bloc's economic forecast for winter 2021.

11 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

LIBERIA-ECONOMY/

Liberian finance minister outlines plan to help COVID-hit economy

In an interview with Reuters, Liberian Finance Minister Samuel Tweah discusses what steps are needed to help the West African nation recover from an estimated 3% economic contraction in 2020 linked to the coronavirus crisis.

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/TECHNOLOGY

Biden needs a digital policy to counter China threat, tech experts, business groups say

The Biden administration needs to develop an aggressive, coherent digital policy to counter China's growing technological power, industry groups and former U.S. officials say.

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BOMBARDIER-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Bombardier expected to deliver fewer business jets in 2020 despite year end bump

Canada's Bombardier, now a pure-play business jet maker following the recent sale of its rail division, is expected to report fewer corporate aircraft deliveries in 2020 due to COVID-19, despite a year-end flurry of customers taking their planes.

11 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-AGRICULTURE/INDOOR (PIX)

Investors plant money in indoor farms amid pandemic food disruptions

Disruptions in North American food supply chains due to the pandemic and and climate-change related disasters such as wildfires are accelerating an expansion of indoor farming, from multi-storey vertical farms to greenhouses the size of 50 football fields. Investments from private capital as well as agribusiness giant Bayer AG and technology companies Alphabet and Microsoft look to multiply indoor farming sales. Proponents say this will increase food security, but critics question the costs.

12 Feb

USA-ECONOMY/PPIBENCHMARKS

Labor Dept. issues annual revisions to its Producer Price Index

Labor Dept. issues recalculated seasonal factors for the last 5 years (2016-2020) to its U.S. Producer Price Index.

12 Feb

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel delivers speech on pandemic in parliament

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech in parliament on her government's strategy to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

11 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GREECE-DIPLOMACY/ (TV)

Greece hosts meeting of foreign ministers from Mediterranean and Gulf countries

Greece hosts meeting of foreign ministers from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, Bahrein and Saudi Arabia in Athens to help promote peace and friendship in the region.

11 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA (PIX) (TV)

Catalans fear COVID-19 risk at Sunday's election

Catalonia's regional election on Feb. 14 will be completely influenced by the coronavirus after a huge surge in mail-in ballot requests and of people asking to be excluded from supervising the vote despite assurances from officials that they will get a COVID-19 test before the election and be handed full-body protection equipment

11 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-REPUBLICANS

'Heart-wrenching' but 'waste of time:' Republican senators unmoved by Capitol riot videos

After hours of videos recapping the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, multiple Republican senators said the images were heart-wrenching but wouldn't lead them to convict the former president of inciting insurrection.

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SAUDI-RIGHTS/WOMEN

Family of released Saudi activist Loujain Hathloul give press briefing

The family of prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain Hathloul, who has been released from prison, will host a virtual press briefing.

11 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/MEGHAN (PIX) (TV)

UK's Duchess Meghan to hear if she has won privacy case or if it will face trial

London High Court due to hand down its ruling on whether Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has won her privacy case against Mail on Sunday newspaper without need for a trial

11 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

Trump faces impeachment trial on charge of inciting deadly assault on U.S. Capitol

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol is due to continue on Thursday.

11 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (TV)

South African president's state of the nation address

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address in parliament.

11 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

MYANMAR-POLITICS/AUSTRALIA (TV)

Protest Rally against the military coup in Myanmar

Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Canberra demonstrating against the recent military coup and the unlawful arrests of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and others in Myanmar.

12 Feb

RELIGION

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-FUNERAL (PIX) (TV)

'Never been this emotional': COVID-19 surge takes toll on Portugal's undertakers

Sheltering from the pouring rain, Portuguese funeral worker Carlos Carneiro stood next to the sealed coffin of yet another COVID-19 victim. The bereaved family played a traditional fado song to say a final goodbye. He quietly broke down in tears.

11 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

HP-AUTONOMY/LYNCH-EXTRADITION (PIX) (TV)

Extradition hearing for British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch

Start of British court hearing to decide if Mike Lynch, the tech billionaire who sold his data company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard, can be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges.

11 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPAIN-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/TEENAGERS

Spain's Equality Ministry publishes gender-based violence among teens study

Spain's Equality Ministry will release the findings of a study into gender-based violence and sexist attitudes among teenagers aged 14 to 20, the first of its kind to be conducted in seven years.

12 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

WARCRIMES-ICC/PROSECUTOR

Election of new ICC war crimes prosecutor for 9-year term

The 123 member states of the International Criminal Court are expected to vote in a secret ballot for a new prosecutor, after failing to find a consensus candidate to take up the powerful job for a nine-year term. Four candidates still in the race are Britain's Karim Khan, who now heads a United Nations team investigating Islamic State crimes in Iraq, Irish lawyer Fergal Gaynor, Spanish prosecutor Carlos Castresana and Italian prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi.

12 Feb

BRITAIN-SHELL/NIGERIA-JUDGMENT

UK Supreme Court to decide whether Nigerians can sue Shell in UK over alleged pollution

The UK Supreme Court will decide on Friday whether about 42,500 Nigerians can sue Royal Dutch Shell in England over allegations that they have suffered serious harm because of pollution. It is a second test case to see if parent companies can be held liable for the actions of overseas subsidiaries after Zambian villagers won their battle to bring a case against miner Vedanta in England in 2019.

12 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-NUN (PIX) (TV)

Europe's oldest woman celebrates 117th birthday after beating COVID-19

Europe's oldest woman, Sister Andre, celebrates her 117th birthday weeks after fighting off the coronavirus.

11 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, which also follows the first week of the WHO's Executive Board being held through Jan 26.

12 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-NEW YORK/PREVIEW (TV)

New York Fashion week goes virtual for the second time

New York Fashion week goes virtual for the second time.

12 Feb

NIGERIA-FILM/BOLLYWOOD (PIX) (TV)

Nollywood and Bollywood combine for tale of love across cultures

Actors from the film industries in India and Nigeria, better known as Bollywood and Nollywood, collaborated on a film celebrating the cultures of the two countries. Namaste Wahala, due to begin streaming on Netflix on Valentine's Day, is about an Indian man who finds love in Nigeria and the lavish wedding celebrations of both countries.

12 Feb