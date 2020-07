Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

'Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times' slogan is illegal, government says

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The popular protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" connotes separatism or subversion, the city's government said, pointing to crimes that are covered under the new national security law imposed by Beijing.

Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on sex abuse charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them.

U.S. reports 55,000 COVID-19 cases in single day, hits new global record

The United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new daily global record for the coronavirus pandemic, as infections rose in a majority of states.

Trump again hails U.S. COVID-19 testing as cases rise by record levels

President Donald Trump, yet again, hailed the United States' coronavirus testing as COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 55,000 on Thursday, a new daily global record for the pandemic.

Boeing communications chief resigns over decades-old article on women in combat

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co's communications chief Niel Golightly abruptly resigned on Thursday, following an employee's complaint over an article the former U.S. military pilot wrote 33 years ago arguing women should not serve in combat.

Exclusive: JPMorgan drops terms 'master,' 'slave' from internal tech code and materials

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is eliminating terms like "blacklist," "master" and "slave" from its internal technology materials and code as it seeks to address racism within the company, said two sources with knowledge of the move.

U.S. television broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at age 99

Hugh Downs, whose congeniality and authoritative manner allowed him to move between the world of game shows and U.S. network news, has died at the age of 99, the Arizona school named after him said on Thursday.

Harry Potter fan sites step back from Rowling over transgender views

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two of the biggest Harry Potter fan sites on Thursday distanced themselves from author J.K. Rowling because of her beliefs on transgender issues, calling them at odds with the message of empowerment in her best-selling books.

NBA: Nine more players test positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nine more NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19, less than a week before teams are set to travel to Florida to resume the 2020 season.

MLB will be lucky to finish season amid virus surge: Manfred

While attempting to clarify comments he made a day earlier that caused a bit of a stir, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday admitted the league will "be lucky" to play a full 60-game abbreviated season.

Many Americans' July 4 celebrations go virtual as COVID-19 cases surge

On a weekend that would typically draw Americans in crowds to watch fireworks, march in parades and wave the red, white and blue, many people across the United States kicked off Independent Day exactly where they have been for months: at home.

3 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Germany's Merkel holds speech on EU presidency

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech at the upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, on the occasion of the German presidency of the European Union in the second half of the year.

3 Jul 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

Portugal Parliament votes on supplementary budget final reading

Portugal's parliament is due to vote on a supplementary budget final reading,This budget consists of additional measures to support businesses, workers and local government in their response to the coronavirus outbreak. It passed the first reading on June 17.

3 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Havana stirs to life without tourists and amid scarcity

The Cuban capital stirred to life on Friday after a more than three-month lockdown, but there were no tourists out for a ride in vintage U.S. cars and shop keepers and residents fretted over ever longer waits for scarce food and other basic goods.

3 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

M&S annual shareholders' meeting

With Britain still in partial coronavirus lockdown clothing and food retailer M&S will hold a virtual annual shareholders' meeting.

3 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

UK PM Johnson leads coronavirus news conference before latest easing of lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a news conference a day before the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown allows pubs, restaurants and hairdressers to open.

3 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

Angolan app gives performers a lifeline - streaming to paying public

When the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Claudio Kiala saw a gap in the market when it came to virtual entertainment.

3 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

'Black Lives Matter' movement stirs Ghanaian artist in COVID-19 limbo

A tear slipped down the cheek of Ghanaian-German artist Zohra Opoku as she recalled how the global Black Lives Matter had kindled her pain and anger while she was stranded away from home due to coronavirus lockdowns. After Senegal closed its borders in March, the internationally renowned visual artist had no option but to remain at a residency in Dakar, where she had been creating large textile collages to explore her self-image after a cancer diagnosis.

3 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Crowd control, police patrols for Spain's cancelled bull-running fiesta

Extra police patrol the streets of Pamplona to stop crowds forming in the narrow streets and open squares that usually play host to the famed San Fermin bull-running festival, which was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus.

3 Jul 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

South Africa's boozy church struggles with COVID lockdown rules

When South Africa began easing its coronavirus lockdown in May, it allowed religious worshippers to gather in groups of up to 50, but maintained a ban on anyone assembling to drink alcohol. That's a problem for the "Gabola" church -- the name meanings 'drinking' in the local Tswana language -- for whom a tipple is an integral part of their religious service.

3 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Verdict in the trial of a prominent French jihadist who fought with ISIS in Syria

Tyler Vilus, a French national who fought with ISIS in Syria in 2013-2015, goes on trial from June 26th to July 3rd. The 30 years old converted to Islam in his early 20s and embarked his mum, dubbed "Mamie Djihad" ("Jihadi Grandma"), on his journey to the "Caliphate", where he branded himself as the "emir" of a French-speaking battalion in Raqqa. Prosecutors believe that he was on his way to join the jihadist commando that killed almost 130 people in Paris on Nov 13, 2015 when he was arrested in Istanbul. Vilus denies that and says he was trying to escape Syria and ISIS. He faces life in prison.

3 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Tedros gives briefing for UN correspondents in Geneva

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) is due to give a briefing for members of the Association of Correspondents Accredited at the U.N. (ACANU) on the coronavirus pandemic.

3 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

UK Pubs, restaurants, cinemas and hairdressers allowed to open

4 Jul