TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

health-coronavirus-who-airborne/

WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of COVID-19

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged "evidence emerging" of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease passes between people.

health-coronavirus-brazil/

Brazil's Bolsonaro catches coronavirus, shrugs off health risks

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus after months minimizing the severity of the pandemic and defying medical experts, even as the virus has killed more than 66,000 people in his country.

U.S.

health-coronavirus-usa/

U.S. tops 3 million known infections as coronavirus surges

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. coronavirus outbreak crossed a grim milestone of over 3 million confirmed cases on Tuesday as more states reported record numbers of new infections, and Florida faced an impending shortage of intensive care unit hospital beds.

usa-immigration-students/

U.S. colleges scramble after new Trump order on foreign students

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Many U.S. colleges were scrambling on Tuesday to modify plans for the fall semester in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic a day after the Trump administration issued an order that could force tens of thousands of foreign students to leave the country if their schools hold all classes online.

BUSINESS

credit-suisse-gp-asia/

Credit Suisse aims for 100% of securities venture in China growth plan

ZURICH/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Credit Suisse wants to raise its China securities joint venture stake to 100% and increase its market share after getting the regulatory green light to take a majority holding, the head of its Asia business said.

china-economy-industrial-production/

Chinese factories to face headwinds in next phase of post-lockdown recovery

BEIJING (Reuters) - Orders for infrastructure materials and equipment have helped industrial output recover faster in China than most places emerging from COVID-19 lockdowns, but further expansion will be hard to attain without stronger broad-based demand and exports.

ENTERTAINMENT

film-the-old-guard/

Immortal mercenaries confront reality of forever in Netflix's 'The Old Guard'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Audiences are used to seeing comic book superheroes come to life on screen but in "The Old Guard" the heroes only have one power - immortality.

britain-people-depp-court/

Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battle

LONDON (Reuters) - Johnny Depp launched his legal action against Britain's The Sun newspaper on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private lives of the Hollywood star and his ex-wife actress Amber Heard.

SPORTS

olympics-australia-pullin/

Australian snowboarder Pullin drowns while spear fishing

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's double world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin drowned while spear fishing off a Gold Coast beach on Wednesday, plunging the country's winter sports community into mourning.

basketball-wnba-bubble/

WNBA players reveal ugly living conditions in 'bubble'

Worms. Mouse traps. Bed bugs. This was not what WNBA players had in mind when they reported to their hotel at the "bubble" in Bradenton, Fla., to prepare for games that are scheduled to take place at the IMG Academy.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-POLITICS/POLICE

London police chief is quizzed by lawmakers on relations with BAME communities

London police chief Cressida Dick is quizzed by lawmakers on improving relations between the police and BAME communities.

8 Jul 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/STUDENTS-UNCERTAINTY

Foreign students in U.S. left in limbo after Trump administration announces new restrictions

A story about individual students who are affected by the Trump administration's announcement that foreign students who receive all of their classes online must leave the country. Many are now in a state of limbo, desperately looking for answers to determine whether they can stay or must return home.

8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on Trump, the 2020 election, Russia

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest measurement of American public opinion. The survey contains questions about approval of President Donald Trump, support for Democrat Joe Biden and Trump for the 2020 election, and also what the public thinks of the latest allegations that Russia paid the Taliban to attack the American military.

8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ARIZONA

Trump's troubles in Arizona mount with coronavirus surge

Arizona has served as a southwestern bulwark for Republicans for decades, voting for a Democratic presidential candidate only once since 1948. But a surge of coronavirus cases in the state and President Donald Trump's uneven response to the pandemic have worsened a political perfect storm already facing his re-election bid.

8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

8 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

EU-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel in Brussels to adress EU lawmakers, push Brussels chiefs on budget

German Chancellor Angela Merkel travels abroad for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic to visit Brussels. She will debate the German EU presidency with lawmakers and hold meetings with EU chiefs in Brussels as negotiations over the bloc's 2021-27 budget heat up.

8 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/SEDWILL

Britain's top civil servant answers questions after announcing his departure

Britain's most senior civil servant, Mark Sedwill, will answer questions put by a parliamentary committee, just days after he announced he was stepping down following reports of a rift with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top political adviser.

8 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

NILE-CONVERGENCE/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - At Nile's convergence, concern that dam will sap river's strength

For more than a century, workers at an open-air factory on Khartoum's Tuti Island have been moulding the rich brown mud deposited by the Blue Nile into bricks. On plots next door, farmers grow aubergines, mangos and a dozen other crops on land replenished by the Blue Nile's flooding. They benefit from the force of the river before it merges with the White Nile at Tuti Island's tip and flows north towards Egypt. But that could change when a massive hydropower dam being built just across the border from Sudan starts operating as early as this summer. The dam's supporters say it could bring benefits, not just for Ethiopia but also for Sudan, harnessing the power of a river that floods homes and streets every year, and holding back its silt. But those working at its convergence fear their livelihoods could be put at risk. We have spoken to brickmakers and the manager of a plant that provided bricks for some of modern Khartoum's first public buildings, a farmer who has been working Tuti's land for decades, and potters and fishermen who live off the White Nile in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman.

9 Jul

PHILIPPINES-MEDIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Philippines lower house committee may vote on franchise approval for top broadcaster ABS-CBN

A lower house legislative franchises committee may vote on whether to approve the broadcast license of major network ABS-CBN, amid efforts by the telecoms regulator to keep it off the air. Critics say the limbo for ABS is politically motivated and linked to the president's open dislike for the broadcaster, which his offices denies.

9 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-OLYMPICS (PIX)

With a year to go, experts warn of high-risk Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic

With just over a year to go until the Tokyo Olympics, medical experts say the event could pose a grave health risk to the Japanese public, predicting that few people will have coronavirus antibodies and that vaccines will not be widely available.

9 Jul

USA-SOUTHKOREA/NORTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

U.S., S.Korean officials meet in Seoul to discuss N.Korea strategy

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will meet with South Korean officials in Seoul on Thursday for talks on North Korea and other issues.

9 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-WHO (TV)

WHO chief attends UK think tank COVID-19 briefing

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends weekly COVID-19 briefing of UK think tank Chatham House. Also in attendance will be the former Executive Director of the Communicable Diseases Cluster at WHO, Professor David Heymann.

8 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SINGAPORE-TECHNOLOGY/SHADOWS (PIX) (TV)

Singapore scientists seek power from darkness through shadow energy

Scientists in Singapore are hoping to perfect a new method of power generation driven largely by shadows, with the hope that it could one day help highly urbanised cites to power themselves.

8 Jul 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-RURAL (PIX)

Coronavirus 'collateral damage' hits U.S. rural power providers

The 10 rural counties in Illinois that Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative provides power to have barely been touched by COVID-19, with just a handful of deaths among them. But the knock-on economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been widespread in this Farm Belt region.

8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-AMBULANCES (PIX) (TV)

Free ambulance service helps save mothers and babies in Kenya

A free ambulance service in Kenya is helping save lives by transporting mothers in labour to hospitals after a curfew introduced to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The service has been so successful that organisers now want to make it a permanent fixture to help reduce maternal mortality.

8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA

South African health minister addresses parliament on COVID-19

South Africa's Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, delivers a statement to lawmakers on the impact of COVID-19 as infections surge in the economic heartland of the country, Gauteng province.

8 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (TV)

Australian state isolated as authorities try to contain surge in coronavirus cases

The sprawling border between Australia's two biggest states is closed and the southern city of Melbourne enters into a six-week lock down as authorities try to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

9 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CIRQUE DU SOLEIL (PIX) (TV)

Show still goes on in China for Cirque du Soleil, as COVID-19 leaves circus troupe fighting for survival

The show still goes on in China for Cirque du Soleil, as the famed circus operator fights to survive after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cancel shows and lay off artists.

9 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BRITAIN-EU/FARMING

UK environment minister quizzed by peers over Brexit impact on food, farming

UK environment minister George Eustice to be quizzed by peers on the Brexit impact on food and farming.

8 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-CENBANK/CENTENO

Mario Centeno faces parliamentary hearing on bid for Bank of Portugal governor post

Former finance minister Mario Centeno attends a parliamentary hearing with lawmakers from the Budget and Finance Commission to respond to questions on his bid for the role of governor of the Bank of Portugal.

8 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

MARIJUANA-INSURANCE/

ANALYSIS-Cannabis firms see spike in insurance costs to protect leaders as investors sue

Canadian and U.S. cannabis companies are facing a spike in already high costs of insurance to protect top executives from personal liability, following a slew of lawsuits by disgruntled investors alleging fraud and misinformation, with more such action expected.

8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TIKTOK-ADVERTISING/ (PIX)

TikTok's ad launch faces challenges from U.S. ban threat, hoaxes

TikTok's launch on Wednesday of a new platform to court small business advertisers is fraught with challenges, especially after the Trump administration's threat this week to impose a ban on China-based social media apps.

8 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TRADE-WTO/

Closure of bids to become head of the WTO

The final field of candidates will be known for the position of director-general of the World Trade Organization. Deadline is 1600 GMT

8 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on Fed response to COVID-19

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Federal Reserve's Response to COVID-19" before a Rotary Club of Columbus, Ga. webinar.

8 Jul 12:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

MEXICO-ECONOMY/MINUTES

Mexico central bank issues mintues of monetary policy meeting

The central bank will publish minutes from its last monetary policy decision. We will be on the lookout for comments on the future trajectory of interest rates and risks to inflation and economic growth.

9 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CALIFORNIA-CAFE (PIX) (TV)

Los Angeles cafe turns parking lot into socially distant greenhouse dining pods

A Los Angeles café has transformed its parking lot into individual greenhouse dining pods, to ensure social distancing, filled with plants, flowers and a mini-market.

8 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues

Actor Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues in the UK high court. This is the third of three days Depp is likely to be giving evidence.

9 Jul

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LIBYA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

U.N. Security Council to be briefed on the situation in Libya

U.N. Security Council to be briefed on the situation in Libya.

8 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN

U.N. Security Council to meet to announce results of voting on Syria cross-border aid resolution

U.N. Security Council to meet to announce results of voting on Russian draft resolution on Syria cross-border aid access.

8 Jul 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT