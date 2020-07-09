REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 AM GMT/2 PM SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

coronavirus-brazil-hydroxychlo/

Special Report: Bolsonaro bets 'miraculous cure' for COVID-19 can save Brazil - and his life

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has gone all in on hydroxychloroquine to help his coronavirus-ravaged country beat COVID-19. He has pushed his government to make the malaria drug widely available and encouraged Brazilians to take it, both to prevent the disease and to treat it.

health-coronavirus-japan-telehealth/

With apps and remote medicine, Japan offers glimpse of doctor visits in post-corona era

TOKYO (Reuters) - The coronavirus crisis has prompted Japan to ease regulations on remote medical treatment, creating an opening for tech companies and offering a glimpse of the future of healthcare in the world's most rapidly ageing society.

U.S.

health-coronavirus-usa/

Worsening U.S. outbreak prompts tough actions as new coronavirus cases hit record

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New Jersey adopted a stringent coronavirus face-mask order on Wednesday, and New York City unveiled a plan to allow public school students back into classrooms for just two or three days a week, as newly confirmed U.S. COVID-19 cases soared to a daily global record.

health-coronavirus-usa-education/

New U.S. CDC school reopening guidelines promised after Trump complains

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to issue new guidelines for reopening schools, Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump criticized the agency's recommendations as too expensive and impractical.

BUSINESS

usa-fed-recovery/

Fed officials suggest U.S. recovery may be stalling

Federal Reserve officials raised fresh doubts on Wednesday about the durability of the U.S. recovery, while new business surveys highlighted developing risks from the relentless coronavirus pandemic.

airbus-deliveries/

Airbus first-half deliveries hit 16-year low despite June bounce

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus deliveries rose 50% in June compared with May and reached their highest level since the coronavirus crisis spread to Europe in March, but the accelerating recovery failed to prevent first-half deliveries from sliding to a 16-year low.

ENTERTAINMENT

britain-people-depp/

Actor Depp attacked wife on plane in drunken rage, UK court hears

LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp kicked and slapped his ex-wife Amber Heard on a private flight in a drunken rage brought on because he believed she was having an affair with her co-star James Franco, London's High Court heard on Wednesday.

health-coronavirus-cases-prominent-fa/

Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19

One of the patriarchs of jazz, Libya's rebel prime minister and the Chinese doctor reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the novel coronavirus - they are among the more than half a million people who have died from COVID-19.

SPORTS

tennis-tennis-djokovic/

Djokovic addresses 'witch hunt', says he's unsure of U.S. Open

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said he has been the subject of a "witch hunt" by his critics since several players tested positive for the coronavirus during his regional Adria Tour tennis event last month.

olympics-australia-pullin/

'Champion athlete, champion bloke': Australia pays Pullin tribute

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Former snowboard world champion Alex Pullin, who died on Wednesday at the age of 32, will be missed as much for his personality as for his sporting prowess, Australian Olympic Committee Vice President Ian Chesterman said on Thursday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CAMEROON-PRISONS (INSIGHT) (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-Coronavirus haunts Cameroon's crowded prison cells

On the morning of April 24, Fritz Takang became so breathless he could barely walk across the cramped cell he shares with 60 inmates at the main prison in the Cameroon city of Yaounde. That night, he said, he was evacuated with five other prisoners to a newly built apartment complex that is being used to quarantine COVID-19 patients. With no doctors present, he watched as one of them gave up his fight for breath and died.

9 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-EDUCATION (PIX) (TV)

A teacher in Delhi slums helps children with no access to online classes catch up on their studies with physical classes

A teacher helps students from a slum area, who don't have access to online facilities, by holding physical classes for them so that they don't miss out on crucial learning as schools in Delhi and most of India are currently closed and conducting only online classes after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

9 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

9 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

UN-DRONES/ (TV)

U.N. investigator on extrajudicial executions to address Human Rights Council

Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on arbitrary, extrajudicial and summary executions, to present report to U.N. Human Rights Council on drones including the U.S. drone used to assassinate Iran's general Soleimani in Iraq. (expect from 0900g or so). She also led the U.N. investigation into the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Debate in Council to be followed by Callamard press conf at 1130g. (new time)

9 Jul 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

NILE-CONVERGENCE/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Fears at Nile's convergence in Sudan that new dam will sap river's strength

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam upstream could weaken the Blue Nile's force, putting at risk an industry that locals say provided bricks for some of Khartoum's first modern public buildings around a century ago.

9 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/IEA

International Energy Agency holds clean energy transition summit

Ministers from countries representing the majority of global GDP, energy use and greenhouse gas emissions will take part in the summit, gathering around a virtual table to discuss measures to boost economies, create jobs, reduce global emissions and make energy systems more resilient.

9 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

UN-DRONES/CALLAMARD (TV)

U.N. investigator on extrajudicial executions to brief media

Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on arbitrary, extrajudicial and summary executions, briefs media after presenting her report to U.N. Human Rights Council on drones including the U.S. drone used to assassinate Iran's general Soleimani in Iraq. She also led the U.N. investigation into the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

9 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

Democrat Joe Biden hones economic recovery message in white working class Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will sharpen his core economic argument for election in white working class Pennsylvania, offering a plan to recover from millions of job losses during the coronavirus pandemic near his birthplace in the critical swing state. Republican Vice President Mike Pence is also expected in the state to discuss the economy.

9 Jul 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/TRUMP-SUBPOENAS (PIX)

EXPLAINER-What you need to know about the Supreme Court fight over Trump's financial records

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday on three blockbuster cases concerning efforts by the Democratic-led House of Representatives and a grand jury working with a prosecutor in New York City to obtain copies of President Donald Trump's financial records. Here is an explanation of the facts in the cases.

9 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-COURT/TRUMP (TV)

U.S. Supreme Court rulings due on Trump financial records cases

U.S. Supreme Court rules on President Donald Trump's bid to block his financial records from being obtained by Democratic-led House of Representatives committees and New York prosecutor.

9 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-COURT/TRUMP-FINANCES (TV)

A look at the details of Trump's finances if the Supreme Court orders them released

If the U.S. Supreme Court rules against President Donald Trump's bid to block his financial records from being obtained by Democratic-led House of Representatives committees and a New York prosecutor, story will look at whatever details of Trump's finances become public on Thursday

9 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EUROZONE-ECONOMY/EUROGROUP (TV)

Euro zone finance ministers meet to select next head of the Eurogroup

Euro zone finance ministers meet to select next head of their grouping known as the Eurogroup

9 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on fiscal policy for the COVID-19 economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "The Prescription: Fiscal Policy for the COVID-19 Economy" before a Tax Policy Center webinar.

9 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT