REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 p.m. ET/6 a.m. SGT

TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN
Nagorno-Karabakh truce frays as both sides allege attacks
BAKU/YEREVAN (Reuters) - Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of serious violations and crimes against civilians, and Azerbaijan also said it had launched airstrikes as a day-old humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh looked increasingly frayed on Sunday.
IRAQ-MILITIAS
Iraqi militias say they have halted anti-U.S. attacks
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An array of Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups have suspended rocket attacks on U.S. forces on condition that Iraq's government present a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops, one of the groups said on Sunday.
U.S.
USA-ELECTION
Trump says he is recovered from COVID-19, prepares for return to campaign trail
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had fully recovered from COVID-19 and was not an infection risk for others, freeing him to return to holding big campaign rallies during the final weeks of the race for the White House.
USA-COURT-BARRETT
Supreme Court nominee Barrett pledges fealty to law as Senate hearing looms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will tell senators in her high-stakes confirmation hearing this week that she will approach cases based on the law, not her personal views, as Democrats urged her to step aside on an upcoming challenge to the Obamacare law and any potential election-related disputes.
BUSINESS
STORM-DELTA-ENERGY
U.S. energy companies begin restoring oil and gas output after hurricane
HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. energy companies were returning workers and restarting operations at storm-swept production facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast on Sunday, two days after Hurricane Delta barreled through the area.
TRILLER-M-A
Exclusive: TikTok rival Triller explores deal to go public - sources
Triller Inc, a budding competitor to popular short-video app TikTok, is in discussions with blank-check acquisition companies about a merger which would take the U.S. social media company public, according to people familiar with the matter.
ENTERTAINMENT
USA-BOXOFFICE
'The War With Grandpa' Tops 'Tenet' at Domestic Box Office
"The War With Grandpa," a Robert De Niro comedy about the battle between a wily septuagenarian and his grandson over a bedroom, was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2018.
SOUTHKOREA-KPOP-BTS
K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws global fans
Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom.
SPORTS
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN
King Nadal continues Paris reign with record-equalling 20th Slam
PARIS (Reuters) - Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title.
MOTOR-F1-EIFEL
Hamilton goes beyond his wildest dreams with 91st F1 win
Lewis Hamilton said equalling Michael Schumacher's Formula One win record with a 91st victory on Sunday was beyond his wildest dreams.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
USA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS
Americans facing fiscal ruin beg Washington to pass more stimulus
Millions of Americans remain out of work, small businesses are on the brink of closing down, and hopes for a new round of stimulus are fading.
12 Oct
LITHUANIA-ELECTION/RESULTS (PIX) (TV)
Results of Lithuanian parliamentary vote announced
Results announced in the first round of Lithuania's parliamentary election seen as a vote of confidence on Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis' handling of the coronavirus crisis. dThe centrist Farmers and Greens party, an agrarian grouping that leads Skvernelis' ruling coalition, was neck-and-neck in opinion polls before the vote with the centre-right Homeland Union, which has roots in the 1980s anti-Soviet independence movement.
MILKEN-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)
23rd Milken Institute Global Conference
RESCHEDULED FOR JULY 7-10 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS Leaders in business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia and media gather at the 23rd Milken Institute Global Conference.
NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS (PIX) (TV)
2020 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences is announced
The winner or winners of this year's Nobel prize in economic sciences are announced at a news conference.
12 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT
APPLE-IPHONE/PRODUCTS
What phones and gadgets to expect from Apple on Tuesday
Factbox of products expected by analysts from Apple at its launch event, including the iPhone 12
12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
CATERPILLAR-SERVICES/TECHNOLOGY (PIX)
Caterpillar bets on self-driving machines impervious to pandemics
Question: How can a company like Caterpillar try to counter a slump in sales of bulldozers and trucks during a pandemic that has made every human a potential disease vector? Answer: Cut out human operators, perhaps? Caterpillar's autonomous driving technology, which can be bolted on to existing machines, is helping the U.S. heavy equipment maker mitigate the heavy impact of the coronavirus crisis on sales of its traditional workhorses.
12 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
IRELAND-CRIME/
Irish High Court to decide whether to extradite British journalist over 1996 murder
The Irish High Court is to rule on whether British journalist Ian Bailey should face extradition to France, where he was convicted of murdering a French film producer in Ireland 23 years ago, a crime he denies.
CONGO-PRISON/ (PIX) (TV)
Malnutrition stalks Congo's packed prisons
Friends of 18-year-old Muno Lembissa said he died in prison from sorrow. The jail's director said malnutrition contributed to his demise, because he did not have visitors to bring in meals to feed him.
12 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)
Confirmation hearing scheduled to begin for Trump nominee to Supreme Court
Multi-day U.S. Senate confirmation hearing scheduled to begin for President Donald Trump's nominee to Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.
12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
WORLD-WORK/CONFERENCES
Almost Like Being There: Making the most of virtual conferences
In a recent "Meetings Outlook" survey from Meeting Professionals International, 86% of respondents foresee declining attendance for live events over the course of the coming year, while 87% project higher attendance for virtual events. In some ways this New Normal is more challenging, and in other ways it's actually easier. But either way, it requires an entirely new playbook – for how you interact with people, access meaningful content, and maximize what you get out of the experience.
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
USA-COLUMBUSDAY/ (PIX) (TV)
Columbus day is celebrated in the U.S.
Revellers take part in the annual Columbus day parade.
USA-ELECTIONS/ATLANTA-HAWKS
Hawks stadium in Atlanta set to be the nation's largest polling place amid COVID fears
The Atlanta Hawks' arena is set to become the nation's largest single polling place for the 2020 election when early voting starts Monday Oct. 12 and it could help drive the vote amid COVID fears in the battleground state of Georgia
EU-FOREIGN/ (PIX) (TV)
EU foreign ministers discuss bloc's ties with Russia after Navalny poisoning
The Foreign Affairs Council will exchange views on Russia and on EU relations with the Latin America and the Caribbean region, and be informed about current affairs
12 Oct 01:45 ET / 05:45 GMT
NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/ISSUES
FACTBOX-Key issues in New Zealand election
Factbox story on the key issues in New Zealand's election.
12 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
USA-COURT/BARRETT-PROFILE
NEWSMAKER-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett has staked out conservative positions
In nominating Amy Coney Barrett for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump has selected a federal appeals court judge who has staked out conservative legal positions on key hot-button issues in three years on the bench.
USA-ELECTION/ELECTORAL COLLEGE
EXPLAINER-The electoral college and the 2020 presidential race
A look at how the U.S. determines who will win the presidential race via the electoral college system, the history of faithless electors, what the holes are in the laws that could pave the way for Electoral College disputes if election results are unclear.
USA-COURT/BARRETT-RULINGS
FACTBOX-Noteworthy legal opinions from Trump's Supreme Court pick Barrett
Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, has served as a federal appeals court judge since 2017 and has weighed in on cases involving several hot-button issues including abortion, gun rights, immigration and campus sexual assault.
HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-SCHOOLS (PIX)
Kenya to begin phased reopening of schools
Kenya will partially reopen its schools on Monday, after the government scrapped plans to cancel the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
12 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
ITALY-ART/STATUES (PIX) (TV)
World's most important private collection of marble statues goes on display
Rome unveils the "Torlonia Marbles" at an exhibition that brings together some 96 ancient sculptures comprising of bronze, marble and alabaster statues. The long-awaited exhibition was originally planned to open in April but was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-TYROL (PIX)
News conference on Tyrol's handling of coronavirus outbreak
A panel of experts set up by the province of Tyrol to assess its response to the coronavirus pandemic in light of the massive outbreak at the Ischgl ski resort holds a news conference on its findings being published on Monday.
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
USA-MILITARY/TRANSGENDER (PIX) (TV)
Transgender man's dream of entering U.S. military thwarted for now
Paulo Batista is striving to fulfill his father's dying wish for him to join the U.S. military, but says all he has heard from the armed forces is either silence or a door slamming shut. Batista is transgender, effectively banned from military service under a policy announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017 and formally adopted in 2019.