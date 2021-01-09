REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m./1:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:00 a.m. GMT/1:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

NORTHKOREA-POLITICS/

North Korea's Kim calls U.S. 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for more advanced nuclear weapons and said the United States is "our biggest enemy," state media said on Saturday, presenting a stark challenge to President-elect Joe Biden just days before he takes office.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA/

Australia on high alert after overseas travelers bring new COVID-19 strains

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's health officials said on Saturday they are on high alert after cases of highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus, discovered in Britain and South Africa, have made it into the country.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Democrats plan impeachment and Twitter deletes Trump's account after Capitol chaos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An increasingly isolated President Donald Trump sought on Friday to stave off a new drive to impeach him and Twitter permanently suspended his account, two days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democracy.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CALIFORNIA-ICU/

ICUs clogged on the way in, morgues on the way out in California's COVID crisis

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (Reuters) - Southern California is so overwhelmed with coronavirus cases that patients are backed up trying to get into hospitals, and corpses get stuck in another logjam once they leave.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY-TRUMP/

Trump ends his term like a growing number of Americans: out of a job

The final employment scorecard delivered during President Donald Trump's administration on Friday handed the Republican a mantle no politician would envy: He will be the only modern president to leave office with fewer U.S. jobs than when his term began.

USA-BIDEN-ECONOMY/

Biden to unveil trillions in pandemic economic relief spending next week

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said Americans need more economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic now and that he will deliver a plan costing "trillions" of dollars next week.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-PIECES-OF-A-WOMAN/

Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth in 'Pieces of a Woman'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Vanessa Kirby has never had a baby but she says she can't wait to give birth despite her harrowing performance as a woman whose home delivery ends in tragedy in "Pieces of a Woman," out on Netflix this week.

PEOPLE-DR-DRE/

Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great' in hospital after reported aneurysm

Veteran rapper and record producer Dr Dre said on Tuesday he was being treated by medics in hospital, after a media report said he had suffered a brain aneurysm and was in intensive care.

SPORTS

USA-ELECTION-NBA-JAMES/

NBA-'We live in two Americas', LeBron James says, after Capitol siege

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said the violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol showed that there were "two Americas".

FOOTBALL-NFL-WARNER-COVID/

Kurt Warner says he tested positive for COVID-19

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL Network studio analyst Kurt Warner announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-RTU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Everton v Rotherham United

Everton face Rotherham United in FA Cup Third Round. We will also wrap the day's other ties as well as selected separates

9 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-BANKS/MORTGAGES-YEAREND

As pandemic shock continues, choppy outlook for U.S. bank mortgage portfolios - YEAR END

U.S. mortgage portfolios are continuing to show signs of stress heading into the end of the year, even as other consumer credit products have improved. The number of mortgages for which homeowners are seeking payment holidays jumped the first week of December for the first time in 25 weeks. This could spell trouble for banks, which are struggling to get a clear view on borrowers' financial stability.

10 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT